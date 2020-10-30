Gaslighting is manipulating someone into not believing what they know to be true. It is the most accurate word possible for the Texas-funded campaign against Ballot Measure 1 (the Fair Share Act). The oil companies took away Alaskans’ fair share of our oil when they created Senate Bill 21 (SB21). Now, they are trying to gaslight Alaskans into believing we are better off. Examples of their gaslighting are in quotes below and should make even a third-grader blush:
“Alaska is better off getting less for its oil.” No one is better off getting less than a fair value for what they own. Alaska is getting less for its oil now than it ever has in its history. Alaska is getting less than half of what North Dakota, Texas, and Louisiana get for their oil. Alaska is getting less than Russia, Norway, Brazil, Nigeria, or Iran get for their oil. Since they took our fair share through SB21, Alaska has been living off its savings and earnings from the Permanent Fund.
“SB21 works fine and it would be reckless to amend it.” SB21 has failed so completely, it would be irresponsible not to amend it. Under SB21, we owe them more in credits than they owe us in taxes. Jobs, state revenue, production, and investment have all collapsed under SB21. Under SB21, we started giving away a billion dollars per year in credits to subsidize the production of oil that has been produced for three decades with no credits.
“Oil companies can’t afford to pay a 300% tax increase.” Their production taxes were decreased more under SB21 than they would be increased under Ballot Measure 1. They also got a massive decrease in their federal tax rates from 35% to 21%. As a result, they will be paying less in taxes under Ballot Measure 1 than they have in decades.
“Vote No to support your PFDs.” Our PFDs will be lost unless we get our fair share back. Since SB21, our PFDs have been cut to one-third of the statutory formula. When we don’t get our fair share for our oil, the money we spend is from the same account that funds PFDs.
“Vote No to support jobs.” Passing Ballot Measure 1 is the best thing we can do to create jobs in Alaska. It would keep an additional $1.1 billion per year of our oil wealth in Alaska, helping Alaskans. This is the economic equivalent of adding 13,750 new jobs for $80,000 per year to our economy.
“Now is a bad time.” We need our fair share, now more than ever. Giving away our oil is a bad idea any time, but it is a terrible idea in the middle of a pandemic when we need our fair share most to help out Alaskans.
“Vote Yes are ‘Outsiders’ manipulating you.” Vote Yes is funded by life-long Alaskans. Vote No is funded by Texas-based oil companies.
“Ignore the state deficit.” They ignore the state deficit even though SB21 is a major reason why we have a state deficit. Without a fair share, our only choices are to raid the permanent fund and PFDs or tax Alaskans. The state deficit is just going to keep getting worse until we get a better deal for our oil.
Alaskans shouldn’t be gaslighted by $25 million of Texas money spewing cow dung! Please join me, and Vote Yes for Ballot Measure 1.