The Fiscal Policy Task Force that has been designated to come up with a comprehensive fiscal plan for the Alaska Legislature will be meeting for the rest of this month on a tight deadline to come up with a plan on the dividend and the budget. In reality, what the task force will be focused on is coming up with a plan on how to handle the dividend.
The members of the task force have been divided by the four main political groups of the Alaska Legislature. Representing the Senate Majority will be Senators Shelley Hughes and Lyman Hoffman. From the House Majority will be Reps Jonathan Kreiss Tomkins and Calvin Schrage. The House Minority will be represented by Reps Kevin McCabe and Ben Carpenter and representing the Senate Minority will be Senators Jesse Kiehl and Scott Kawasaki.
This task force is interesting in terms of its makeup and the mission it has been assigned. In terms of its task there already exists a plan to settle the question of the dividend and that plan has been presented by Senator Natasha von Imhof. It is officially called SJR 18 by its bill number but the name that it has been given is the Alaska Resource Ownership Revenue Account, otherwise known as ARORA.
Senator von Imhof’s plan does some very important things for the budget and the dividend that citizens and her fellow legislators should be getting behind. Her plan starts by enshrining in the constitution the 5 percent market draw on the Earnings Reserve account to pay for critical government services. This ensures that no future legislature can overdraw the Earnings Reserve and it prevents a scenario where massive dividends are paid out and the state goes into fiscal crisis because there is not enough money left over to pay for services.
The second key thing her plan does is it creates a separate account to pay dividends on a 5 percent market draw basis. This ensures that Alaskans continue to receive a dividend long into the future and she is also employing a model for the dividend that has already been proven to work. Her model in regards to a 5 percent draw is currently used by endowments and sovereign wealth funds across the world.
With such a solidly mathematical sound plan in place why has there been no legislative action? The reason has to do with Gov. Dunleavy and the dysfunctionality of the Senate Majority. Gov. Dunleavy has refused to support any plan for the dividend other than his constitutional amendment which would create a 50/50 split between dividends and funding for government services.
His amendment has been widely rejected by the leadership of the Senate and House Finance Committees because it is not mathematically sound and would lead to a billion dollar deficit every year. He knows that his amendment has no chance of passage and he knows that his amendment is based on bad math.
Instead of coming to the table and supporting the plan put forward by Senator von Imhof he refuses to do so because he hates her for criticizing his continued incompetence. With regard to the Senate Majority the full dividend extremist faction of the majority refuses to come to the table and endorse a plan that actually makes sense. Along with half of the House Minority caucus that will not compromise on the dividend this adds to the legislative Mexican Standoff on the dividend.
In terms of the task force there are well meaning people serving on it who are trying to find solutions that can pass the Legislature. But there are also full-dividend extremists on the task force who will do everything they can to disrupt the process and prevent the legislature from presenting a good plan. All told, if the task force is to be successful that will require the Governor and his legislative allies coming to the table and giving up on their pipe dream of super-charged dividends.
Alas, this is very unlikely to happen; and all that will happen is the task force will be unable to come to a reasonable plan and the August special session will become another sad footnote in Alaska history.