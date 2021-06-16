Two weeks ago in this column, we covered a recent poll that was funded by an organization that had supported Dr. Al Gross in last year’s election. They used Change Research – one of the leading pollsters in the country these days – and sampled a very large sample size of 10,000 Alaskans.
Like the many other polls that have come out, one thing is crystal clear: under Ballot Measure 2, Lisa Murkowski will lose.
Her numbers are too weak among Republicans and independents, and Democrats have no true love for her. But, the question remains, who do the Democrats field as their candidate?
Let’s review that poll:
Republican Kelly Tshibaka receives 39 percent of the vote in a four-way race, followed by Al Gross at 25 percent and Murkowski at 19 percent (Gross, an independent, was backed by Democrats and endorsed by 314 Action in his losing 2020 campaign. He has not announced a 2020 run but has said he's considering the race). After proceeding through the ranked-choice process, Tshibaka leads Gross, 54 percent to 46 percent. (Change Research polled 1,023 likely voters May 22-25; +/- 4 percentage points)
What this release does not show but has been secured by the Anchorage Press is that the reason for Murkowski’s weak position (almost identical to her positioning months ago) is her favorability rating: 33%. I assume this makes her the most disliked Senator in the entire United States. In political terms, her numbers are “baked in.”
However, what this poll also shows is that Al Gross, too, is a weak candidate. Maybe it was his fumbles on the trail or his first time candidacy, but the poll was clear: he’s not going to be “ the one” to overcome Tshibaka.
Case in point: this poll also showed that after ranked choice voting, Gross only trails Tshibaka (a candidate full of skeletons in the closet yet to be released) 54-46, meaning that the Democrat – Gross – inherits a super majority of Murkowski’s second and third choice voters in the rank.
So, how about Hollis French? A universally respected attorney, businessman and public servant having served in the Senate from 2003-2015 A team player, and a real Democrat, who was fired Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission by then-newly elected governor under spurious 'for cause' justifications.
Putting Alaska ahead of his personal ambitions, French spoke out about Hilcorp's massive natural gas spill in the Cook Inlet.
Of French, state Senator Bill Wielechowski said: “He’s one of the smartest, hardest working people I know; honest and completely ethical. He was always completely prepared. People disagreed with him, but he had the respect of everyone in the building (State Capitol). Hollis always had a way of standing up and when he spoke you listened. He gave the most compelling floor speeches of anyone in the time I’ve been here.”
Now a guy like that could be a real problem for Tshibaka.