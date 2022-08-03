I’ve just moved to Seattle from New Jersey. I am very close with my family, but I knew Seattle was right for me, so I had to go. I miss my family, and they miss me. I am feeling confused. How do you forge your own path while still keeping connection?
- Lost but found.
Dear Lost But Found,
Congratulations on following your heart! It’s not always an easy thing to do, especially when there is a risk of losing something dear, like the people you love.
There is a belief among most people that connection is about being with someone physically, and that when we are not physically together, then we are not really together — “Out of sight, out of mind.” But that’s not true, at least not for the connections that are made in the heart. That’s why even when those people we deeply love pass on, we still think of them and take them with us throughout our days.
Change is disorienting, so It is easy to be confused when we experience something different for the first time. You are used to your family connection being rooted in your close proximity to each other. This new part of your journey requires you to have patience and faith, and to trust that your important connection with your family is still there, even when you are not.
I empathize with you. I have created a very close family, and my eldest daughter will be going to the other side of the country for a semester of school. All at once, my heart aches and delights in the joy that she is finding her way.
My faith will be tested as yours is, but I have experience on my side. As one who had followed her heart and lived around the world, I have had to leave many people I love. I can tell you that those relationships that are formed in the heart stay in the heart.
For example, my eldest brother has always been someone who has been a “heart relationship” for me. He left home when I was 10 years old, and although he has not been there physically for many of my life events, I feel as close to him as if he were living next door. Yes, the day-to-day stuff is not there, but I carry his love inside—and he’s always a phone call away—so he’s still a part of the bigger pieces of my life, and knowing that helps keep me going.
As for day-to-day life, I have had the great privilege to meet and befriend so many people that have helped me see things in new ways. I’ve come to appreciate the fact that if my family were around, I might not have been opened up to all of these new perspectives because I would have been too tied to my family. This experience of having more people in my life has actually strengthened my connection to those “back home” because my heart has become fuller and, as a result, more able to give and receive.
I trust that as you stay connected to your heart’s journey, you will be able to stay connected to your family, knowing they too are having wonderful experiences to share with you. Send pictures often and text them messages just to say you love them. After all, it is in sharing with one another that true connections are felt.