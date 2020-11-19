It looks like the holidays are going to be different this year. What is a normally a time for huge get togethers and stopping in to see multiple friends and family members is just not a safe idea.
We should all take care to stay within our social circles that we spend time with on a regular basis and stay as safe as possible.
This also means that while many take the time to cook enough food to feed an army, or make several trays of appetizers and desserts to deliver to the people we want to visit, it will not be necessary this year, and cooking that much food could lead to a very wasteful situation.
There is also the battling at the grocery store, the amount of money, you have to spend, the time you have to spend preparing and cooking all of the food, not to mention the amount of time that someone will have to spend cleaning all of the dishes and getting the house back in order after having a rotating cast of visitors in your home.
Luckily the Anchorage restaurant industry has stepped up with several ways for you to enjoy to holiday in a safer and more convenient manner.
One of the most popular Facebook groups that has popped up during this time of lockdowns and hunker downs has been the Anchorage To Go group. Many people have questions about how they can support the industry during this time and make the day a little more convenient for themselves.
From restaurants that will open their doors for dine in service on November 26th, to those who are offering several different options for pick-up meals, the hospitality industry is making sure that you can enjoy this holiday in a way that can accommodate any size family or budget.
Top Shelf Catering is offering a meal option that is just $25 per person so you can adjust it to the amount of people that will be dining at your house. It is a heat and serve option with some of the most classic and comforting menus of any our list.
With turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, cranberries, and stuffing, it will definitely give the sense of home and family that so many will be craving this year.
Another place that is doing meals that are customizable for your group in Main Event Grill and Catering.
They are offering more than one option including a traditional style holiday dinner, but also other options such as the roasted ham option which includes oven roasted, ham, Main Event gravy, house stuffing made with sausage and seasonings, garlic mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, house cranberry sauce and garlic knots. You can purchase as a buffet style or pre-packaged, individual meals.
For some, the best part of the holiday is the desserts, and if you decide on an option like the one being offered from 49th State Brewing Company, that features many of the items listed previously in the meal packages, you can also add on items like quarts of soup, or whole fresh baked pumpkin or blueberry pies. As a bonus, if you choose a location like 49th State, you have to choice to pick up some of their locally made beer and sodas to relax with after you save all of the time not having to clean an entire kitchen, and have more availability for board games or whatever your families traditions may be.
For those that want to get a little more adventurous, a new option this year is also Smokehouse BBQ whose menu is featuring smoked turkey and smoked pork, sauteed green beans with crispy peppered back, apple and onion stuffing, bacon and cheddar au-gratin potatoes, and sweet potato casserole. If you have any BBQ fans among your clan you may want to check out this option.
For dine in services Golden Corral will be going with the highest standard of safety but offering the option for families to dine-in or do take out for full meals. Sometimes when you have a picky eater among your progeny this may be the easiest way to make sure that everyone gets full to their content.
On the other side of that parking lot a newer restaurant, the Bear Paw Grill will be offering dine in service from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Their Thanksgiving Dinner is available at $21 per person for all of the favorites, but for those that are not interested in celebrating the holiday or eating traditional food, there will be a select menu available also. Add to that the selection of 31 local craft beers they have available on tap, there is always something you can be grateful for.
Simon and Seafort’s has been an open secret for Thanksgiving for years now, and this year is no option. A reservation is required for this treat, but it is a wonderful option for people that want to dine on amazing food with a great view. In addition, they will also be offering family meal options to-go.
All of these places are requiring advance notice for to-go meals, and reservations are often appreciated for dine-in. No matter what you choose to do for the holiday stay safe, and make sure that you are responsible when leaving your house for any reason.
The CDC is recommending that people only dine with people that they live with and inside their circle.
Other suggestions include bringing your own plates and utensils if you make the choice to attend a mixed celebration, if sharing food look into single serve options, and one-use serving tools, washing your hands frequently, and more. Let’s make this holiday a safer one so that we can all get back together soon.
Black Friday pro-tip for Alaskans. You can often find the deals you might get up early and join the crowds for online even earlier than stores open here. Consider that option rather than leaving the house to start your holiday shopping.