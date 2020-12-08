Alaskans,
I need some help deciphering the actions of someone I have recently been spending time with. Due to the pandemic, I have only been spending time with a couple of friends, and the people they have been spending time with. We have all been tested and created a small bubble so that we can still be social, but also safe.
I am out as a bisexual guy, and haven’t been dating anyone for a long time, so having a group of friends that I can be around has been really nice. I hit it off really well with one of the guys in this group when we all first started spending time together. He is attractive and successful and we have a lot in common. Unlike the others in the group, he likes to greet people with physical affection so he and I end up hugging when we say hello and goodbye, and when I need someone to talk about something deep with, he is the first person I always want to call. He compliments me on the way that I dress, and has gone out of his way to help me out with things.
All of this combined is starting to make me question whether he is flirting with me, or just being a nice guy. I really like him as a friend, and I enjoy this new group I am hanging out with, and I would hate to ruin it by making a move.
— Can you help?
So, there are a couple of things about your letter that make us feel somewhat sad. The first being that we live in a world where you are not comfortable flirting with him, or that you think a friendship could be ruined because you did. The second thing that is causing us to have feels is the idea that the only time two men are showing each other kindness and decency that people would think that it is automatically romantic or sexual.
It is most likely that your new friend is simply a nice guy and expresses himself differently than the other friends in your group. It sounds to us like he was raised in a way that he can express healthy emotions, and isn’t afraid to be sensitive and open around others.
We are huge proponents of bringing back platonic affection between friends. We see no reason why guys can’t hold hands, cuddle, hug, or be emotionally raw with each other. It’s disappointing that it makes people so uncomfortable to see it, or that it automatically means something more than friendship is happening.
As far as advice goes, you have stated that this man is someone you can have deeper conversations with. Rather than asking if he is interested in you, maybe talk to him about your own sexuality. Leave the space for him to be able to let you know if he has been attracted to you, or maybe ask if he has ever thought about it. Then there is the most extreme thing that you can do. Be honest with him. Honest about your feelings, your fears, and everything else.
First, if he really is a good friend, and isn’t interested he will be kind and let you down gently, or he might be interested and let you know. The best thing we have found about an unrequited crush, is that when we confess it, we start getting over it sooner.
Good Luck.
I need some help. I was hanging out with my friend the other day who happens to be gay. We were just watching movies and playing video games and decided to go pick up some beer and whiskey. We were going drink for drink and started joking around about how he had always wanted to hook up with me. That conversation went pretty deep and I told him he could go down on me if he really wanted to. Then we ended up having sex, and it was really good.
Ever since I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. I don’t know if I want to have sex with him again, and I am not attracted to other guys. I am still interested in women, but that situation was really good and I am not sure what this means for my sexuality. Is this how it starts, or is it possible that it was a one-time thing?
— Curious about being curious.
It’s interesting that you sign your letter with the word curious. Bi-curiosity is certainly one part of the spectrum that sexuality dances all over. Now that you have actually engaged in sex with another man you could still be curious, or you might have made the desire go away.
The thing is, that you had a great sexual experience. Whether it was with a male presenting person, a female presenting person, or a sex doll, it was awesome. As far as what this means for the rest of your sex life, there are a few possibilities, but they are all defined by what you know your truth to be.
It could be that you are a homosexual and this is simply the first step of your coming out process, and you are still in denial about what you have done. It could be that you are bisexual and you simply have a very specific type and situation for when you want to engage with men. Bisexuality is not, and has never been about an equal attraction to men and women, so this could be a rare case where it was a one-time event but this is what you consider yourself to be. Pansexuality is also a possibility, and Is defined by people who are attracted regardless of gender and sex.
There are a couple of other possibilities that you might want to consider. One is what is called Heteroflexibility. This is when someone considers themself to be a heterosexual person with their main attractions being people that are not the same gender as they are, but occasionally they find themselves attracted to people of other genders. The last thing we want you to consider is that you were simply experimenting, you are still straight, and had a great time with a good friend. It is more common that you think for this to happen, especially after a few drinks and spending time with someone you trust. Many gay and bisexual man have at least one or two stories about straight guys that they have had for a one night only affair. We are convinced that if more straight men admitted it, they have stories about their “one night only” as well.
We are very glad that you have an open mind and you are asking questions. The way that we have seen this situation play out badly is when someone gets angry or embarrassed about expressing their sexuality in a healthy manner, and then ends up expressing their anger through violence or depression.
We wish you all of the best.
