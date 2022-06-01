Now that summer vacation is coming up, I want to plan some little trips. Not everyone in the family is going to want to do the same things. How do I manage that so I can have a relaxing time and not just worry about making everyone in my family happy?
—Summer Fun
Dear Summer Fun,
I love this question! There is nothing I love more than a family vacation! I see family vacations as a time to explore the things that my kids and I are interested in.
Some of my family’s interests are traveling, food, meeting new people, and exploring different cultures, so those things have informed our family vacations. My three kids and I have traveled on four-hour long bus rides through China, 12-hour long train rides in Asia, long haul flights across continents and oceans, cross-country road trips, boats across seas, bike rides, and inner-city trips (and that’s not even everything!). I have been stopped countless times on these travels by people asking me how we all seem so peaceful. The key has been what my bass player in one of my bands used to say: “There’s no ‘I’ in Team.” I believe that adding WE to the planning of anything with more than one person brings more “Wheee!” to the event.
Growing up, I rarely went on family vacations. When we did, it was whatever my mother wanted to do. I felt like an extra piece of luggage that my mother had to bring along. That experience informed me and changed me. From the time my kids were little, I always included them in the planning to:
1) Give them a sense of empowerment
2) Let them know that their opinions counted
I always start planning a trip by buying maps. I know, so old-fashioned! But I think it brings a sense of tangible reality to an adventure and begins unfolding the unknown into the known. From there, I start to share with my kids some things I know about the place we are going to — or if I don’t know anything, we go to the internet and start exploring. Once we have more info, I ask them what they’re interested in doing. For example, when we went to Japan, my son (who was four at the time) heard that the fastest train in the world, the bullet train, was there, so I made that part of our journey. We took that train from Tokyo to Kyoto. I might never have even thought of that if not for him.
So, if you are planning on taking some little trips, I would suggest having a family meeting and presenting the idea to everyone. Ask questions like: What are some things that you would love to do on the trip? What goals would you like to achieve on the trip — Eat something you’ve never eaten before…Try to hold your breath underwater for one minute…Build a giant sandcastle…Go through 10 drive-throughs? Not every request has to be filled, but having open minds to other people’s needs already starts creating the harmony needed for everyone to have a good time.
As for making sure everyone is happy, I have taught my kids through example that group happiness is more important than individual happiness. Good relationships always require a give-and-take — sometimes you’re the one giving, and sometimes you’re the one taking. For instance, when my kids were small and on a family vacation, I had to give up my want of walking around a new city for hours, because that wasn’t good for the greater good. I mean, who wants tired, cranky kids? Instead, I found a way to fulfill my want by paring down my exploration to a two-block radius, having a great coffee, and finding an amazing playground in every place we have ever visited.
As my kids got a little older and were able to explore more, I could use things I knew they loved to get them excited about going on trips. One year, we traveled by car all over Italy, and I told the kids the goal was to find the best ice cream. I got to see the country’s amazing sites, all under the guise of seeking out great gelato.
From a more practical perspective, it’s important to be accepting of where you are. Being a parent is a full-time job—there’s no summer break from that. You will still have to feed, guide, and help your kids. Some of my relaxation now comes from simple things like not cooking. In my vacation spending plan, I budget money for eating out twice a day so someone else can cook and clean up for me. During the summer of 2020, when COVID-19 had its first hold on us, I took the kids to a simple water park that had a motel connected to it. It wasn’t MY dream vacation, but I felt relaxed being in a place where the kids could let go and have some fun. It turned out this waterpark had a trapeze and zipline park attached, and I had a ball there! I wouldn’t have had that experience had I not been open to the greater good of the group.
By taking the time to include my children in vacation planning, I have created a very team-oriented family without even trying. Now that they are 16, 14, and 9, the idea that we can all get our needs met is something natural for all of us. This summer, we will be taking a trip to explore the Pacific Northwest because my eldest will be spending a few months there for school. It was a natural progression — her solo exploration gave rise to our group exploration.
Taking the time to enjoy and invest in a family vacation is like planting oak trees. In 30 years, when your kids are big, you will all be able to rest among the beautiful memories. For me, that is the most relaxing thing I can imagine.