My sister-in-law is fake and awful and now I don’t have a relationship with my brother because of it. He and I used to be so close. My sister-in-law tells my mother bad things about me just to make herself look better—and my mother believes her! I try to rise above it all, but I’m reaching a breaking point. This woman needs to be stopped. How can I handle this without alienating my brother even more?
- Fake Family
--
Dear Fake Family,
First, let me send you a big hug. That’s a lot you’re going through.
This scenario brings me back to a time in high school when I went through something very similar. I had a friend group and things were great with them. Then one day—seemingly out of nowhere—they dropped me. I had no idea what had happened, but because of my sometimes shy nature, I said nothing and continued on. It just so happened that at the same time, I was being led towards a youth group. Honestly, if everything had been going well with my school friends, I would have never gone to my first youth group meeting. As it turned out, that group gave me experiences and joy that were beyond my wildest dreams: I met people from all over the country, I was guided into leadership roles, and I had a ball going to lots of events.
Back at school, I made some other friends but mostly I kept my focus on getting my work done and the fun I was having in the youth group. About six months later, one of the former friends who had cut me out called me to apologize. She told me she was sorry she had believed a lie that was told about me. I never asked what that lie was. I knew whatever it was had nothing to do with me, but rather with the person who said it. Within weeks, suddenly everything was back to the way it was—except I was much more confident. By then, I knew that there was a life beyond my high school and the people there. I had learned an important lesson: My time and my life were important, and I had a choice of who I allowed into my world.
I tell you this to encourage you to find something else to occupy your world now, rather than the drama that is going on with your sister-in-law. She sounds toxic, and people in their toxicity are not able to hear reason, nor be kind to others. As you find more spaces and people that appreciate you, your life will become more enriched and more joyful. From that place, I think you will be able to see that although you may have wished things were different, it is better to be away from the people who don’t treat you well.
When you must speak to or be around your mother or brother, try to keep things light. If you’re able to, you can send prayers of love towards them and your sister-in-law. I prayer of hope for the highest outcome for all involved can sometimes create miracles that we never even thought of. In this way, you’ll help yourself as well as everyone else without creating stress for yourself.
I wish you the very best with all of this. Be kind and gentle with yourself during this process. This is not an easy journey to go through, but it’s one in which I hope you will find out how beautiful you are. You deserve to be loved and supported.