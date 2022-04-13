My youngest recently moved out. I thought I was ready to focus on myself more, but I am finding the grief much harder to cope with than anticipated. What can I do?
— Empty nest…
Dear Empty Nest,
I am right there with you. Why do children have to leave?!? From the moment I gave birth, I felt the dreaded knowledge that they would have to leave the nest one day. I have pleaded with and begged my three children over the years not to grow, but to no avail. Two of them are now taller than me, and my 9-year-old is on his way. Many times when I can’t sleep, I pull out my phone, look back on old pictures, and try to transport myself back to their smaller days with the desire to freeze life. But it’s like holding the ocean in my hands: I can’t.
Thankfully my children are still at home, but I already know what it’s like to adjust to time by myself. The first year I separated from my husband, I suddenly found myself with five weeks in the summer on my own and not a clue about what to do with that time. I felt a deep sense of longing for my children—that grief you expressed. I loved being with them, and not only did I now not have them, but I also didn’t know what to do without them. I had built my world around them, and now I had no world. So I did nothing that first summer. Well, nothing more than work and miss my kids.
As the year went on and plans for the summer came around again, I paused and thought about what I would do with my time without the kids. I started to realize that I felt I was betraying my children if I had a good time while they were gone. It was as if I was saying, “Thank god my kids are gone! Now I finally can have fun!” I was able to see that I thought loyalty meant not going on with my life in order to show my children how much I really loved them. But then the thought came: Did I want them to not have fun when they were away from me? No, of course not. I wanted them to have fun, so I gave myself permission to have fun without them.
I took a trip to California all by myself. I got to experience many things in those weeks, like getting a coffee at the airport and being able to people-watch as I waited for my flight; not having to be home at a certain time to take care of someone else; setting my schedule just for me; and finding new talents and interests because I had the space to do it.
I found that during those weeks, I had a greater appreciation of time because it was in direct contrast with what felt like the rest of the year when I was with my kids. I realized that life was short, and I needed to embrace my own life as much as I did my children’s. Taking in my life the way I took in my children’s smiles, faces, and voices, brought me to an important realization: The more I took care of me, the more I noticed that the sadness about my children not being with me went away. It was being replaced with a feeling that my kids were with me more than ever because I was thinking about how I couldn’t wait to share every experience I was having with them. Our conversations on the phone became richer, and the kids were just as excited to tell me about what they were doing, too.
By the time the five weeks were over, and my children and I were back together, there was a newfound intimacy between us. My original fear of them leaving—my sense of feeling abandoned, or that I was abandoning them—was replaced with the knowledge that nothing could sever our bond. Physically together or not, we were always together because we are part of each other’s hearts.
So now, even on those nights when I go back to my old pictures hoping to stop time, I have a reference point that helps me gently come back to rest in the knowledge that it’s safe for my children to move forward and safe for me to move forward, too. It’s like my children and I are a tree. Each time we grow, we create a new branch, but we’re always connected to the base—that can never be severed. So I wish you to be kind and gentle with yourself as you stretch your limbs and create new branches in your tree of life with your children.