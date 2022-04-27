By Beer By James “Dr. Fermento” Roberts
Brewers do some of the craziest shit. Case in point: Elysian Dank Dust India Pale Ale.
What’s in your head right now? Just the name of the beer has some implications. If you know what I’m talking about, then you know what I mean.
But, come to find out, not everyone’s in tune with dank. “Dank? What is dank?” Ms. Fermento asked, as did another friend when I asked her, “Hey, do you know what dank means?”
Oxford says dank is “disagreeably damp, musty, and typically cold.” The Urban Dictionary says “dark, sticky, gooey and potent.” It goes on to add, “It was originally a common word to describe disgusting basements and caves, etc. Then the world of pot took it over.” Finally, Dictionary.com reads, “When not describing something as ‘moist’ and ‘humid’ like a basement, dank is a slang term describing something as ‘excellent,’ especially marijuana.” I knew this, by the way.
Okay, now you know what I’m talking about. Wait until you try this stuff!
The product description on Elysian’s Dank Dust label describes it as “dank dust oscillating with the aromas of lush grapefruit, mango, and orange, backed by an extra herbal kick for added freshness. The sweet hop flavor and low bitterness nods to the classic Space Dust we all know and love, turned up a notch.”
Do you get any clues out of that description? It’s that “extra herbal kick” that got me wondering. I still don’t know what it is.
All I can tell you is this. If you open this can, even at normal arm’s length, even before bringing it close for a real nose hit, the full-on pot aroma does hit you square in the face. If you’ve never smoked the herb before, you should revert to the original definition of dank.
If you do get the same head smack sensation, like I did, which is kind of like when I smell partakers nearby, I’m not talking about the ragweed that old guys like me grew up with, I mean the good shit. The real good shit.
I was sitting over at my mining partner’s house when I first tried this stuff, having bought a single can at La Bodega. Once I’d smelled and tasted it, I started to giggle. The giggles weren’t chemically induced. There’s not a trace of THC in the beer; it was the whole concept that got me chuckling, and I was certainly appreciative of how well the brewer managed to get dank in a can.
The beer’s an IPA foundationally, but you can practically forget about that. Beyond the aroma, all of the dankness one associates with good pot solidly rings through in the flavor. Yup, it’s got that a sticky essence. It’s got that no-doubt pot taste. Another thing that added to my giggles was how the aftertaste reminded me of that flavor that sticks around long after the bud’s been passed along.
I’m no longer a gimmicky IPA fan. In fact, I have great disdain for today’s IPAs in general. And, I’m not going to say that I’m wild about this beer.
As a lifelong beer drinker, though, I appreciate any beer that delivers what the brewer intended. So Elysian’s Dank Dust caught me entirely off guard. Elysian nailed it with this one. And I mean, they nailed it rock solid with this one.
Here’s an example. I like peanut butter. I like chocolate. I like beer. I don’t necessarily like them all together. My argument is thus. Belching Beaver’s Mexican Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout is one of my highest rated beers because it held the title for me as “closest to what the brewer intended.” That’s an accolade I don’t dispense lightly, by the way. But Dank is giving Beaver a run for its money.
Dank actually made me want to smoke dope. Although pot beers are much more prevalent now than my last go-round with them, Dank is a standout.
My notes reveal that I had a passing interest in Frederick Brewing Company’s (Maryland) Hempen Ale as far back as 1997, when it took a bronze medal in the herb/spice beer category at the Great American Beer Festival. I never had it; our distribution reach in Alaska wasn’t that far back then, and the beer was just made with the addition of hemp seeds from the male plant. So, like Dank, there was nothing psychoactive in this beer.
I actually tried my first hemp beer from Humboldt Brewing Company in northern California. Humboldt’s Brown Hemp Ale is thought to be the nation’s original hemp beer. I sampled it on the spot at the brewery years ago when I was touring the beer scene in my home state, north of where I lived in the San Francisco Bay Area. In all honesty, I could take it or leave it.
Alaskan Brewing Company’s Alaska Honey Hemp was Alaska’s first beer using anything from the beloved plant. Tyler Lindquist brewed this one up, and it showed up on tap around the state at the better watering holes that took a more open-minded approach to beer, given the stigma of pot back then. At the time, there were no less than seventy commercial hemp beers being produced globally.
On 4/20 this year, Colorado’s well-known Oskar Blues Brewery released Veritasty Legalized IPA. At first blush, the name might imply this is a pot-infused beer because certainly there are some on the market out there, but clearly, there’s none of the good stuff in these cans.
This isn’t a scholarly article, but when it comes to weed and beer, there’s cannabis beer, THC-infused beer, and CBD-infused beer. The distinctions should be obvious, but for clarity, cannabis beer is generally a beer made using plant parts other than the leaves and buds of the marijuana plant. We all know what THC and CBD are and what they do.
Recognized breweries, including Flying Dog (Hop chronic) and Lagunitas (Hi-Fi Hops), for example, are making THC-infused beers, which oddly enough don’t have any booze in them. How can this be? Does the booze in beer have some adverse effect on the overall product experience or somehow make it dangerous? I’ve never seen a warning label on a beer can along the lines of “do not consume with cannabis or THC-containing substances,” akin to the warning labels I see on medications.
What little research I did showed me how little I know about the green leafy stuff, and especially its relationship with beer these days.
My experience with Elysian’s Dank Dust is the closest I’ve come to the real deal in beer, even though there’s no THC in it. The only buzz you’ll get out of it is the whole mental cartoon thing. Unless you drink an entire six-pack and the 8.2 percent alcohol by volume rightfully kicks your ass.
I foisted it on another high-end beer aficionado, and he summed it up with four words: “straight-up liquid marijuana.” I can’t argue that, except for the buzz.
It’s like real pot beer on training wheels, but it’s real pot beer just the same. So I went back out and bought another six-pack on it, just to shove it in front of my friends and watch their reaction. If nothing else, Elysian’s Dank Dust is a whole lot of fun.