Take a deep breath.
We’re only days away from the 2020 national election. Seems like yesterday we were on the cusp of the 2016 general election that would determine our fate. It was without a doubt the most important election of our lifetimes… like they all are.
For what may seem like an eternity, we’ve been bombarded with really annoying and downright awful political advertisements with half-truths, wild accusations, pointless comparisons about size, and downright lies… and that’s just one race we get to decide next week.
I would like to say that we are not in the end-times. We’re not at a crossroad without redemption. We, the collective we, all of us simply want a better state and national government. For those of us in Anchorage, just get ready for November 4th when we can finally start the ads for the April (if not sooner) Municipal elections.
I’m not here to tell you to vote… you either will or you won’t. If you don’t, that’s your choice, it’s not because of some systemic issue in Alaska trying to prevent you from voting, if you think that’s the issue, please contact me and I will make sure that is rectified.
As an occasional columnist, and more importantly as a reader of the Anchorage PRESS, I’d like to emphasize one point. Both mainstream candidates for President will be older than any candidate we’ve had for almost 30 years. That’s wild and unfortunate in and of itself. Whomever you’re voting for does not have our interests at heart. They have been bought and paid for by our grandparents interests… because they show up and vote.
Trump is not evil. Biden is not the antichrist. Dr. Al Gross may have killed a bear, and Dan Sullivan may be from Ohio… but none of that actually qualifies or disqualifies them to represent us as we try to make this country better, and as we try to improve our lives here in Alaska.
Whatever happens next Tuesday, we’re Americans, and we will celebrate another peaceful transition of power as we’ve done for centuries.
See you at the polls!