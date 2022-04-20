With another Earth Day fast approaching— it’s annually celebrated on April 22—I’d like to offer some reflections on our species’ complex relationship with the life-giving planet that is our home.
The words and ideas I’ll share here are taken from a much longer essay I wrote years ago, “In Search of the Wild Man.” They still resonate deeply with me, and I hope they resonate with at least some readers of this column.
It helps to know that much of the original essay explores the late poet, author, and teacher Robert Bly’s powerful (and transformative) work, “Iron John: A Book about Men.” Within the book, Bly expounds on notions of the “wild man” that males carry within them.
It also helps to know that the figure of Iron John is taken from an ancient story that begins with the discovery of a “hairy man” hiding at the bottom of a forest pond. Bly suggests, “When a contemporary man looks down into his psyche, he may, if conditions are right, find under the water of his soul, lying in an area no one has visited for a long time, an ancient hairy man. For generations now, the industrial community has warned young businessmen to keep away from Iron John, and the Christian church is not too fond of him either.”
As symbolized by hairiness and primitive instincts, the wild man also exhibits a profound relationship with the wilderness. He can see the divine in ordinary things, is willing to take risks and follow his desires, and honors the grief he feels in himself and the larger world.
For a long time now, Westerners have largely denied the existence of wild man energy, both within us and outside us. In the United States and other modern western societies, the Earth is considered feminine; by extension, it “belongs” to women. The image of Mother Earth is a popular one in our culture, used extensively by environmental groups, the media, pop singers, advertising campaigns, and in our day-to-day conversations.
The sky, meanwhile, belongs to men. While cultural images of the “sky-father” may not be immediately apparent, consider that the Western Judeo-Christian vision of God is male. Most science fiction, too, tends to portray humanoid “aliens” from outer space as masculine, particularly if threatening.
While there’s nothing inherently wrong with those earth and sky images, Bly says our modern perspectives ignore their ancient counterparts: earth-father and sky-mother.
The Egyptians, for example, identified Ra as sky-father and Isis as earth-mother. “But prominent in every Egyptian moment,” Bly explains, “were two other gods, Nut and Geb. Nut was painted on the inside of every sarcophagus so that the deceased could gaze upon Nut. Stars were shown on her body and around her body. Her hands and feet touched the Earth, and the rest arched among the heavens. . . .”
Then there was Geb. The earth-father is often portrayed “with his back to the earth, his stomach and erect phallus, earth-colored, reaching up toward the woman in the sky, or longing for the stars.”
Even if Bly is correct that ancient myths included sky-mothers and earth-fathers, what does it matter now?
According to Bly, it matters because “When our [modern, Western] mythology opens again to welcome women into sky-heaven and men into earth-water, then the genders will not seem so far apart. . . .men will feel it more natural, then, for them to protect Earth.”
In rejecting stereotypical images of the American male, and seeking to find the part of them that’s been lost or misplaced, many of our nation’s men are indeed (re)discovering their bonds with the Earth. Stories that reinforce identification with the Earth can only promote a healthier, less abusive male relationship with our planet. This is important because it has forced many to examine the parallels between male exploitation of “Mother Nature” and women.
The fact that the Iron John story doesn’t polarize Earth and sky has, I think, contributed to its appeal since Bly resurrected the tale. Iron John, as a mythological figure, “lives wholeheartedly on earth; his wildness and hairiness, in fact, belong to the Earth and its animals.”
Part of the story’s message seems to be this: whether hiding or revealed, whether recognized by us humans or not, the wild man is always present in nature as the Earth’s male protector. Taking it even one step farther, Bly suggests that the Wild Man can be seen as nature itself—as, of course, we humans are too.
And that seems worth remembering and celebrating on Earth Day or any day for that matter.
Anchorage nature writer Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com.