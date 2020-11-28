On November 12, ahead of the high-travel Thanksgiving holiday, Governor Mike Dunleavy made what could be considered his strongest official stance against the spread of COVID-19.
“No matter what you believe about the virus, the facts are the facts,” Dunleavy said. “Hospitalizations and sick healthcare workers are reaching untenable levels. We must act together now while we still have choices.”
Dunleavy mandated state employees to work from home. He also urged private businesses to do the same, and to offer curbside pickup when possible. He gave no mandates, nor any explanation of what actions the state may take if hospitalizations and staff shortages worsen.
Of course, this was always the point of both MOA mandates and the larger national concern. Remember #FlattenTheCurve, all the way back in April? The point of masking up, washing hands, social distancing was always to slow — not stop — the rate of transmission so as not to overload our healthcare infrastructure.
The governor’s statement, as impotent as it was overdue, was still a contrast to what had been Dunleavy’s position throughout spring and summer. In July, the governor had refused to implement statewide mandates, quixotically assuming that some communities in Alaska would not be affected by the virus.
“I know there’s a lot of people that would love for me to mandate masks, bar closures, restaurant closures,” Dunleavy said. “But it simply doesn’t make sense when you have communities that have never seen the virus and may never see the virus.
In short, he left local governments holding the bag, as he continues to do so today. While he doesn’t get credit among Democrats for doing what’s right, he also doesn’t lose any of his voters for failing to act. Public health mandates are still made, and Democratic leadership face the brunt of the criticism. What’s worse, Dunleavy’s administration continues to undermine the very healthcare infrastructure he acknowledged was near the breaking point.
Dave Stieren, a former conservative radio talk show host, lists “Communications and Community Outreach Director for the State of Alaska” on his LinkedIn and Facebook profiles. In August, Stieren joined Louisiana-based Must Read Alaska contributor Dan Fagan’s AM radio show. While Fagan asked why Governor Dunleavy refused to “take on the tyrant mayor” for the detriment of local small businesses in the name of public health, Stieren said, “That’s my job.”
Was Stieren asserting that, as State Comms Director, his role is to be mouthpiece for Dunleavy? If so, fair enough. But then why would Stieren go directly against the governor’s Nov. 12 message of social responsibility for the sake of our healthcare infrastructure and instead encourage people to be part of superspreader events around the city?
On November 26, a Facebook post surfaced in which Stieren wrote, “Monday night, go to your favorite bar and party like it’s New Year’s Eve. Dress Up. Uber. Whatever. Do it.”
On November 25, Stieren posted to South Anchorage bar Hideaway Club’s Facebook page, “Since the Mayor is killing us, New Year's Eve Party Monday the 30th at the Hideaway? The answer, of course, is yes.”
Then, once aware that the posts were being circulated, Stieren posted a GIF of mobsters laughing in a scene from the movie Goodfellas, presumably mocking the outrage boiling over online. I wonder if any of the 118 grieving Alaskan families who had an empty seat around their holiday table this year would find it as funny.
After all, it's not a deadly virus transmitted when human bodies gather in close proximity that’s killing Alaskans, says Stieren; it’s Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson’s Emergency Order 16, the modified “hunker-down” which again most deeply affects the hospitality and entertainment industries.
Nobody is discounting the regrettable and disastrous economic effect these mandates have on bottom lines. Quinn-Davidson appears to have not taken the decision lightly. Last week, the hospitality industry got word that a shutdown was imminent. Instead, it was postponed until after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Doing so allowed for one last big economic push — one that should’ve been allowed on St Patrick’s Day, when Berkowitz issued the original hunker-down.
The science-denying anti-maskers of Save Anchorage, of Must Read Alaska, and now apparently of the Dunleavy administration, love to frame public health mandates as an affront to their individual freedoms — freedoms that conveniently omit any form of social responsibility. I’d remind them of Article 1 of the Alaska Constitution, under Inherent Rights: “that all persons are equal and entitled to equal rights, opportunities, and protection under the law; and that all persons have corresponding obligations to the people and to the State.”
We have a constitutional obligation to our fellow Alaskans; to think beyond our own immediate wants and desires, to avoid contributing to the strain on Alaska resources by catching or spreading this virus to others, and to act as though we’ve been through worse and made it out the other side. For God’s sake, our grandparents survived wartime food and medicine and gasoline rations. Their children are now protesting having to wear a mask for thirty minutes while shopping. Be as tough as the Lower 48 thinks you are, Alaska.
Meanwhile, back on Fagan’s radio show, Stieren made another interesting point. “If it was a conservative mayor in Anchorage and a liberal governor, and the liberal governor was trying to exert his authority over the City of Anchorage, everybody would be outraged.”
The truth of that statement depends on the issue, but if doing so is Dave Stieren’s job on behalf of Governor Dunleavy, feel free to direct your outrage to both offices.