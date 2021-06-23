Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s support group is going to the Trump National Bedminster golf club in New Jersey Friday to hold a fundraiser with “special guest” Donald Trump.
The cost is $1,500 per person for the 4:30 p.m. reception. Pay $5,000 and you can pose for a photo. It’s not clear if the $5,000 is for a photo with Dunleavy, the special guest or both.
Dunleavy, who is obviously running for re-election, has been busy asking for money wherever he can get it, copying the Trump lingo and claiming his is an “Alaska First” agenda.
Cynthia Henry, Alaska businesswoman and GOP National Committeewoman, made the claim in a May 6 fundraising pitch that “lots” of people backing the recall were “deceived” into signing it.
“It's a total embarrassment to them and to our state,” Henry claimed.
Nonsense. There is no evidence her claim is true. She should be embarrassed about making these exaggerated claims.
In early 2020, Henry suggested recall supporters were evil. She falsely claimed that “Gov. Dunleavy’s actions when he took office were completely in line with what he talked about on the campaign trail.”
This year, on May 6, she said “this recall effort is absolutely abhorrent.”
“If we allow far-left obstructionists and special interests groups to dictate our lives and elections, we will no longer have a legitimate republic,” Henry’s group claimed on May 21.
“We need Governor Dunleavy in office to fend off these constant attacks and others from the Lower 48. We need YOUR help to keep Governor Dunleavy fighting for Alaska,” the support group said.
“Help Governor Dunleavy fund his fight against the recall effort. They want to see Alaska fail!”
On May 18, the group complained that “Dunleavy is under attack from out-of-state special interests and the liberal smear machine. He needs our support today.”
“We only have ONE Republican Governor left on the West Coast and the recall movement wants him out of office NOW.”
On May 20, the group said it needed “500 of our grassroots supporters to step up with a contribution of at least $3 or more to show our enormous enthusiasm.”
Nothing says enthusiasm like a $3 contribution.
Two days later Dunleavy’s support group made an even better offer: “You are invited to join an exclusive group of Alaskans especially dedicated to saving our great state.”
“As a Founding Member of the Alaska First Coalition, you will help keep us on track to beat back the reckless recall effort of Governor Mike Dunleavy and keep his Alaska First agenda moving forward,” Henry’s group claimed.
“Your contribution is virtual, but you will receive a REAL membership card in the mail.”
“Carry your card to show the special interests and radical left that you care about Alaska and the Dunleavy agenda,” Henry’s group claimed for “Team Dunleavy.”
Hoping to join the exclusive group of Alaskans, I sent in a generous donation to the group.
I know it is a generous donation because the form letter that came back from Gov, Mike Dunleavy said so, thanking me for my vital $1 donation.
‘There is too much at stake for Alaska under the onslaught of attacks from the Biden administration. We will limit the Founding Members to only 100, so please make sure you sign up quickly!” the support group said.
As a Founding Member of this exclusive group, I never received my membership card to show to special interests or the radical left, so I will have to make do with this one that says “Your Name Here!”
The recall would have gone to an election in 2020 had it not been for the illegal stalling actions by former AG Kevin Clarkson and the pandemic. At this point, I think it makes little sense to proceed to a recall election, since it would become part of an extended Dunleavy re-election media campaign, fueled by the effort to tap into Outside money, such as the Trump fundraiser in New Jersey.
The Dunleavy recall was one of the most successful movements in Alaska political history, forcing Dunleavy to retreat from slashing education, the ferry system and health care, while blocking his attempt to seize hundreds of millions in local tax revenues.
What the recall couldn’t do was force Dunleavy to develop a fiscal plan or a coherent strategy about how to pay for state and local government and pay large Permanent Fund dividends.
Better to not hold a recall at all, focus on the 2022 election, and have Keep Dunleavy send all that money back where it came from.