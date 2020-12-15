Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants to double-dip the Permanent Fund to pay big Permanent Fund Dividends. The governor may have 2022 re-election in mind.
In his annual state budget announcement last week Dunleavy proposed two new PFD checks, one a $1,900 supplemental payment for the current year and the second a dividend paid in mid-to-late 2021 which will total about $3,000.
The two checks proposed to go to citizens would total about $4,970 combined. The problem is there’s no money for these payouts.
In ordinary budget terms, meaning matching revenues with traditional public expenditures, there will not be enough revenue for any dividend next year, small or large.
Under the governor’s proposal he estimated $3.4 billion needed to pay for the two PFD checks will come from extra draws on the Permanent Fund’s earnings reserve account.
Since there will already be an estimated $3 billion draw from the earnings reserve next year (this is the regular Percent-of-Market-Value payment of Fund earnings to support the state budget) the governor’s proposal would increase this to about $4.2 billion, economist Gregg Erickson estimates.
This is about 9 percent of the total value of the Permanent Fund, he says. Current law allows a 5.25 percent draw under the recurring POMV draw, so Dunleavy would almost double it. The estimated draw for next year could be $5.1 billion, and over 11 percent of the value of the Fund, Erickson believes.
Erickson is a consulting economist who is retained by private firms and attorneys. He worked in state government for years as an economist.
Although there is no legal impediment to increasing the draw on Fund earnings there are serious policy problems. The 9 percent draw might be argued, for one time, as needed to stimulate the state’s regional economies, as the governor argues.
However, the problem is that once the 5 percent POMV limit is exceeded, perhaps even double dipped, it becomes easier to do it again. Also, 2022 is an election year with the governor running for reelection which will make it difficult to resist grabbing once more at the Fund’s earnings.
Erickson is critical of the governor’s proposal:
“This is precisely the overdrawing on the Fund’s earnings that current Permanent Fund trustees, former trustees and former state senators Clem Tillion and Rick Halford have warned about as dangerous and unwise. Tillion and Halford have been deeply involved in protecting the Permanent Fund over the years.
If the extra draw of Permanent Fund earnings continues, which is quite possible given the politics, the cumulative cost of drawing $3 billion extra per year for five years would be a $15 billion reduction of the Fund’s earnings reserve.
About half of this, or perhaps a bit more, would be offset by earnings of funds in the reserve (the earnings fund and principle of the Fund are invested together) so the net reduction of the earnings reserve might be $7 billion.
However, there is also lost income the money could have earned if left in the Fund. If an average investment return for the Fund is 6 percent per year over five years, it’s an additional $180 million a year, or a potential additional reduction of $900 million from the reserve after five years.
That might seem manageable to gain a short-term stimulus, but there’s nothing to stop Legislatures and governors at five years.
The more serious problem is that the lower the earnings reserve gets the more exposed the state is to unexpected financial market shocks, which can be expected periodically.The 2009 financial meltdown caused the earnings reserve value to go negative when losses wiped out gains. Although some of this was just an accounting loss if such an event were to recur and with a prolonged market slump it could not only endanger the dividend but also the annual POMV payment. This is a serious matter because the POMV now supports about 60 percent to 70 percent of the state budget.
History tells us events like the Great Recession 2009 do just happen periodically. The exposure an economy’s like Alaska’s might face when they do can be avoided by not overdrawing the POMV and keeping it at 5 percent.
That leaves no money for a PFD, however, so it becomes a political problem.
Being financial prudent carries big political risks.