New Year’s Eve has always been a celebration of the past year while looking forward with hope for a new beginning. This New Year’s Eve brings a wildly new level of anticipation for the future, and an equal need to leave behind the immense challenges of 2020.
Downtown is as ready as anywhere to jump into 2021. There’s no doubt 2020 hit our community hard. In between the challenges, we saw glimmers of light: the Downtown Improvement District was renewed by property owners for another 10 years of service; we collaborated with many new community partners, we successfully ran programs like our Holiday Gift Drive for Hospitality Workers’ families, we brought back the Ice Rink in Town Square Park, and Downtown Dining Bingo; and we hosted a number of events, both physically distanced and virtual. Most importantly, our ambassador team continued to clean and provide safety to the streets of downtown seven days a week all year, helping business and property owners keep their places safe and clean, even without the usual amount of traffic.
Downtown has had its share of ups and downs this year, but despite it all, our biggest takeaway is that our community holds us together. And to kick off the beginning of 2021, we want to celebrate with all of you! This year the traditions will look slightly different, but still, allow us to share the experience together. We invite you to downtown to celebrate the festivities. There are a number of ways to attend safely, and still, hear the music and see the annual fireworks show!
Load up your car with your family or bubble and drive downtown to park in one of our numerous parking garages with your car facing north. On your way to your parking spot, pick up some takeout at one of the participating downtown eateries. Many restaurants will be offering New Year’s Eve deals and all offer pickup and takeout so you can help support your downtown restaurants while enjoying some tasty bites before the fireworks.
If you’re looking for more of a staycation escape for the night, check out the hotel deals at many of the downtown hotels with a view. Participating hotels are offering deals for north-facing rooms that will have a perfect view of the fireworks show. You can find a list of these deals on the New Year’s Eve Celebration Facebook page.
To kick off the night, ADP and KNOR 106.1 will be hosting a radio show starting at 7:00pm with DJ GRE. At 8:00pm-8:30pm, local stars H3 will be performing live on KNOR 106.1 and Facebook Live to get the party started for the 8:30pm fireworks show! This year, to truly send off 2020 with a bang, the fireworks will be paired with music, so be sure to tune your radio to 106.1 or watch along on Facebook Live. Finally, the night doesn’t end after the fireworks! H3 will jump back on for part two of their show, bringing you more great music as your party gets underway or on your drive home.
New Year’s Eve has always been downtown’s gift to all of Anchorage and we are thrilled to invite you to this year’s festivities. Although this year’s celebration will look and feel different from past events - it will be with excitement and joy that we conclude 2020 and look forward with hope for all that the next year will bring.