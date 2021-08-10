On February 21, 1965, police in Berkley, CA, raided the homemade lab of Owsley Stanley, soundman for the Grateful Dead, thinking he was producing meth, illegal at the time; only to discover that he was making a relatively unknown substance called LSD, legal at the time. He beat the charges and went on to synthesize over 5 million LSD doses by 1967, even though the drug became illegal in October of 1966. Who knows? Maybe I sampled his wares back in the day.
As hippies, we didn’t pretend to have all the answers. We were content to simply ask the questions. Like wide-eyed adventurers on the open seas, we were comfortable with uncertainty and excited about exploring new lands just over the horizon. Tripping showed us that reality was wider, deeper, and more mysterious than we had imagined. Based on his own experiences with mescaline, English philosopher Aldus Huxley described this psychedelic journey as opening the doors of perception and seeing infinite possibilities.
I’m reminded of this life-changing insight when I look at American’s political divisions. Trump and friends have made lying an art form over the last four years. Whatever they say is true. What anyone else says is “fake news.” After years of this craziness, America’s divisions have morphed beyond political differences or even questions of right and wrong. Now we face the most fundamental question that any sane person must answer. What is true?
Should the definition be based solely on what we see, smell, taste, hear, or feel? Or can some things be true even when they’re invisible to the five senses? Do we define reality by what someone else tells us or by what seems right in our own minds? Is truth a constant over the ages or a fluid understanding that evolves over time?
All of this sounds like psycho-mumbo-jumbo unless we consider the role that open-mindedness plays in our survival as a species. Several years ago, I came across a bumper sticker that read: “Militant agnostic: I don’t know and you don’t either.” As creatures who crave certainty, our most difficult challenge is to admit that we might be wrong, that an assumption made about someone is off base, and that a fact we took as a fact isn’t, in fact, a fact. Even more importantly, if we ever hope to leave peacefully with our neighbors, we need to consider the possibility that two people with different perspectives can both be right at the same time.
Truth, like beauty, is in the eyes of the beholder. Just as two people dropping identical tabs of acid at the same time in the same place will see, hear, and feel their experiences in entirely different ways, each of us understands reality from our own point of view. One person sees a smile as a sign of kindness. Another sees the same smile as a sign of ridicule. A gesture seems peaceful to one person and threatening to another
It’s easy for someone of my liberal sensibilities to think of Trump supporters as “deplorables” as Hillary Clinton so crudely described them. It’s easy to imagine that they’re racist, gun-toting, half-wits who crawled out from under a rock to vote. It’s easy to conclude that Democrats are right and Republicans are wrong, that those on the left are good while those on the right are bad.
But maybe I’m wrong. Maybe I don’t really know what’s in the hearts and minds of these folks. Maybe they have a good reason to be angry, a reason I would share in the same situation. Maybe they think I’m acting superior and elitist, even if I’m not. Maybe they believe I don’t care, even if I do. Maybe we’re all riding on the same bus, looking out the same windows, and seeing different things.
Maybe when it comes to absolute truth, I don’t know; and you don’t either. Maybe the road to peace is not a one-world government or a one-world religion but a one-world willingness to honor the perceptions of others.
Stewart Rogers is the Co-Author/Editor of What Happened to the Hippies? published by McFarland Press. He can be reached at Stewart@WhatHappenedtotheHippies.com.