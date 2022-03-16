Jamie Allard was up to her old tricks recently, posting material about cannabis shops opening in Chugiak-Eagle River to her personal (but used for Assembly business) Facebook page, as well as the infamous ‘Save Anchorage’ group. In this post, her use of a racist photo constituted such blatant fear-mongering that even members of ‘Save Anchorage’ called her out on it, describing the picture (a Black man appearing to sell cannabis on the street to an underage white child) as "unrealistic propaganda to push her agenda."
In typical Allard form, she was dismissive of opposing views and even blocked some tax-paying residents of Chugiak-Eagle River who disagreed with her. She doubled down on ignoring voices from her community she disagreed with, stating that "These comments [i.e. ones that contradicted her biases] were what the community could expect" if cannabis retail opened in the area.
Allard is not a leader; a true leader can have conversations with all members of their community, and even those who disagree should walk away feeling that their voice has been heard.
But so many citizens of Chugiak-Eagle River do not feel that way these days; they feel tied to a representative informed by bizarre conspiracy theories and motivated by accolades from the loudest and most extreme voices on social media. Allard claims to be a champion of free speech, but consistently blocks those who disagree with her, and has even stated that those who did not vote for her are not her constituents. Do you think a constituent wants to pick up the phone or send an e-mail to their representative after being dismissed that way?
Allard frequently uses social media to solicit community ideas and feedback, but only responds to or listens to those she agrees with. Ask yourself: Is that an equitable and faithful community leader?
To those in Jamie Allard's current Assembly or prospective State House district who may have supported her in the past, I ask you to consider that it's time to break up with this toxic personality. I do not ask that you abandon your beliefs. It is possible to stay true to your values without supporting someone like this. Remove yourself from the groups with which she engages; elect the Assembly candidates she does not endorse; and support a candidate for
House District 22 who will listen to all of their constituents. It is time to come together and heal this fractured community.