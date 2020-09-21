I had the pleasure of watching our United States Sen. Dan Sullivan speak in Fairbanks several weeks ago to a very small crowd. I considered it a “pleasure” because it reaffirmed my belief that he has absolutely no interest in being a U.S. Senator other than to have the title and feel the power. He reminds me of Begich who loved wearing the varsity jacket that had a U.S. Senate patch on it. He found out the hard way that a patch is no substitution for putting Alaskans before his own party.
When Sullivan entered the room, you understand that he’s a nice guy. Sullivan is personable and grateful for people showing up to listen to him speak. This is a man who has served his country in the Marine Corps and continues to be in the reserves. He smiles and isn’t a fan of the restrictions that come with the COVID-19. He doesn’t like wearing a mask (he wore one at the beginning but took it off to speak and kept it off even after he was done and worked the room), he does like shaking hands, if you want to, and social distancing is more of an unspoken rule that gets followed sometimes.
I understand how tough it must be to be for politicians with the virus going on but you can tell he is very much a mini-Trump when it comes to completely dismissing the Coronavirus as being taken too seriously. He laughed when people offered the fist-punch instead of grasping his hand and jokingly took a few steps back if someone got too close and then chuckled about it.
Sullivan gave the speech I thought he’d give. He took responsibility for personally saving JBER 4-25. That’s the Ft. Rich side where 2,600 troops were set to be cut under the Obama Administration in 2016. Yes, he’s reaching that far back in time for a success story.
Sullivan was on the Armed Services Committee and fought to keep the troops here when big cuts were going on around the country. The troops ended up staying but let us not forget the influence of our other U.S. Senator, Lisa Murkowski, who sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee. Murkowski’s push for funding helped formulate the decision to keep the 4-25 going. Sullivan was a solid voice, but she pushed the green and, in the end, paper covers rock.
Other than the JBER 4-25 story Sullivan didn’t have much to go on other than he’s pushing special verbiage through with the defense bill which will require Alaska companies to get all of the business with Alaska’s military capital projects. All it takes for a company to do that is put a P.O. Box in the state or a satellite office and get an Alaska business license. Most projects are already small business set aside or contractors are required to use all local, small businesses as sub-contractors so I’m not really sure if he even knew what he was talking about other than the usual ‘I’m for Alaska Business’ type of thing.
What I really didn’t like was the fact that he didn’t know the date of his wedding anniversary. That might sound trivial, but it tells you a lot about a person. Sullivan was sitting next to his wife and said they got married down the road at a church in Fairbanks in September. When someone asked what date it was, Sullivan said, “I don’t know. My wife knows.” Nice comment. You don’t even know your anniversary date? My wife would have kicked me in the snowballs in front of everyone if I said that.
Sen. Sullivan was born in Fairview Park Ohio and for some reason seems to try and hide that as much as possible. He didn’t really start living in Alaska full time until 2009 when he was the Attorney General under Gov. Palin and then Commissioner for the Dept. of Natural Resources under Gov. Parnell. It’s up to you to decide if the length of time a U.S. Senator lives here is a big deal.
Those two jobs he had were nothing more than grooming positions, getting him ready for his first U.S. Senate run. They’re the types of jobs that help him solidify his supposed patronage to the state. I’d rather he has fifteen years of working at Bean’s Café as a volunteer on his resume. The pre-senate prep jobs don’t win me over but that’s what you get with a wealthy Harvard grad who is utilizing the republican party’s “How to be a U.S. Senator” playbook.
That leads into the thing you won’t hear from Sullivan which is how much money his family is worth. His grandfather started RPM International and Sullivan’s father, Thomas ended up with the business which is now a publicly traded stock with a market cap of over $10 billion. Sullivan has stock in that company and is no doubt a wealthy man.
Senate disclosures don’t require you to say how much stock you have in a company, but I’m sure as the son of the owner he’s doing well. Roll Call, a legislative newspaper on Capitol Hill, has Sullivan listed as the 134th wealthiest person in Congress. Out of 535 congressional members he’s right up there.
During the government shutdown that lasted for 35 days, starting Dec. 2018 through Jan. 2019 Sullivan gave up his paycheck to show his solidarity with federal workers. Why is it that multi-millionaires think it’s so noble to give up a few $3,300 paychecks and why does the guy even take a salary at all if he has so much money? Moves like that don’t impress me. It’s just one of those blatant kiss-ass moments where Sullivan is trying to fool you into believing he’s some sort of hero to the masses. It’s fake and irritating.
In his last election, Ohioans, as they call themselves, gave Sullivan $380 thousand in campaign contributions. Alaskans gave him $131 thousand according to financial disclosures. His family bankrolled his last campaign as did Super-PACS. His brother gave him over $25 thousand and his father gave him $50 thousand. You can expect the same thing to occur this time in addition to money from the far right.
Have no doubt about it, Sullivan is a mouthpiece for Sen. Mitch McConnell and President Trump. He is their soldier and will do whatever they ask of him. He made it clear, during his speech, that he will follow these two men anywhere they want to take him, and his voting record backs it up. The only problem is that I’m not sure Alaskans want to walk that same path with Sullivan.
In the end, I think people need to simply look at the decency of a politician and their ability to understand the plight of others when deciding who they should vote for. “Does this person have the ability to put themselves in anyone else’s shoes” is a question I ask myself during election season.
Sullivan may have answered that question, during the speech I attended, when he was asked about a second stimulus payment and said, “There’s not going to be any more money for people out of work. They will get $300 a week and that’s it. There won’t be any more direct stimulus payments either. We’re done with handing out checks. It’s a disincentive. People need to go get a job.”