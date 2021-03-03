The three Republicans running for Mayor of Anchorage have all declared themselves to be pro-law enforcement. In the case of Mike Robbins and Dave Bronson they have both come out forcefully against the Black Lives Matter movement and the anti-law enforcement policy agenda that movement has been pushing across the nation. But coming out against BLM and pledging to be pro law enforcement is not enough.
It is a good first start but the Republican candidates must go much further to achieve their goal of not only taking a stand for law and order in our community but must also give voters a road map on policy. There are a few policy items that the Republican candidates should be putting forward over the course of the next few months to demonstrate to voters that they have policy solutions to Anchorage’s crime problem. The first proposal should be developing an ROTC-type of program for the Anchorage Police Department. In order to build a culture of support for the police department and to increase the number of police officers over time getting APD officers into the city’s high schools will be critical.
The program should be designed so that students would be able to enroll in the program as freshmen in high school and if they stay in until graduation they would be enrolled in the next APD academy. The program could be started at any high school in the city and then it could be rolled out would be to pick one high school and start the program in the school and then expand to more high schools. The goal would be to get every high school in the city to have its own ROTC-type program for the police department.
If this program becomes a success there are two things that could happen to change the dynamic surrounding the police. The first is that it will build trust with the community because residents will see officers in their schools on a regular basis. In so doing they will learn about the practices of law enforcement and it would greatly reduce mistrust or hatred of the police department that exists within the community.
The second thing it would do is create a pipeline for new officers to come to the police department to staff-up the ranks with younger officers so the veterans of the force can more easily retire.
If the Republican mayoral candidates were to put out such a proposal it would give them an advantage over other candidates who either have no plan or are running on an anti-law enforcement platform. Another policy agenda item that the Republican candidates should be pursuing has to do with working with the Anchorage legislative delegation to work on getting legislation passed to create a network of state mental hospitals.
Currently, law enforcement within Anchorage — especially as it relates to the homeless population — are dealing with a lot of mental health cases and individuals who are unable to take care of themselves. Many are belligerent and a danger to themselves and to the public. Getting the Anchorage legislative delegation to work on getting more mental hospitals in Anchorage would help relieve the street on law enforcement personnel from dealing with people with serious mental health problems.
These are only two proposals but it is a starting point that the Republican candidates could use to develop more policy and therefore attract more support. In order to win this election there has to be outside-the-box thinking to not only win the election but also to get Anchorage on a different path.
If that message is not delivered, then this election could very well go to Forrest Dunbar.