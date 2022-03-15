I’m in the midst of finalizing my divorce after a 25-year marriage/32-year relationship. When is the right time to start dating? How do I know when I’m ready? How do I get started? How do I date in a way that is healthy for me? Is it important for my children to see me dating and eventually with a new partner? Etc…
— Dating after Divorce
Hi, Dating after Divorce,
Congrats on getting this far on your journey of divorce, not an easy feat. So now that you've realized your ex was NOT THE ONE, I’m hearing that you want to try something new. As a divorced person myself, I like to think of it as . . . my ex was a decent burger and now I’m looking for the most exquisite meal possible. This way, I remind myself that my marriage was not a failure but a necessary relationship to help me move forward in my own growth.
I cannot tell you what to do — nor would I like to — because the sweetness in life is learning to find your own way and truth. What I can tell you is that you are beautiful and worthy of a loving partner. I’m a big foodie, and it would be like trying to tell you what to eat at a glorious buffet. I would much rather tell you how to get to the buffet and enjoy watching you try everything. So I will share with you some of my experiences with dating after I left my marriage.
I was curious about what was out there, so I shly got on an app. I didn’t really want to buy anything or even try on, but I wanted to look. I put up one picture and got to looking. (I did this in the dark of the night while my kids were sleeping.) Then one day I saw someone cute. Maybe I’m ready, I thought. He had an unusual name and said he was in music, so I went into spy mode, googled him, and found him immediately. There was very little on him, but A LOT on his ex-wife. So much so that I found an article she had written about her marriage, and it turns out this woman had the same story as me: Breadwinner, husband not working, she took care of everything. This told me everything I needed to know. I WAS NOT READY. My marriage had been painful and , I would not go down that road again. I was proud that I could recognize that, but it also made me realize I needed to do some inner work so I made sure I didn't find myself attracted by the same type as my ex (and this guy) going forward.
I started looking at my own (misguided) patterns of belief: I must take care of others; I’m not worthy of people being there for me, and I must merge with another to be in a union. I also needed to basically date myself and find out what was beautiful about me.
So I did…I wrote love letters to myself (journaled). I laughed (read books and watched funny movies). I went on romantic getaways (bike rides in Central park). Bought myself presents (underwear) As I filled up with self-love, old patterns moved out and so did old clothing, papers, friends and so on, until a new path began to open up. All that took me two years to figure out. (The second year was supercharged because it coincided with the pandemic time out.)
I knew I had done enough work when my 15-year-old daughter came into my room one evening and plopped down on my bed. “Mamma,” she said so sweetly and full of wonder. “I don’t think Dad was your soul mate. I think there’s someone out there that’s yours.” I wanted to run out of the room! All I could think was, I wish we were having the sex talk instead!!! I had been ashamed that I wanted someone else in my life. I thought somehow that would hurt my children. She went on to describe how this mystery man would be there for me and the kids and named all the wonderful things we would all do together. As I took it all in, I realized that there was something more to moving on from divorce than just dating: It was about believing that not only could I have a new way of life but that my children were craving it as well.
I sat with that for another week, and slowly the hidden obstacles that were preventing me from moving forward started to show themselves. I realized that I believed that old story: You only get one chance in life…one opportunity for love, one chance for a great career, one opportunity to impress, and so on. Then I remembered that the trees always blossom in spring. Nature never thinks it’s over, so why did I?
So away I went on the apps . . . Bumble, Match, Hinge, and finally Tinder. But that was a process as well. At first, I’d get caught in maybe he won't like me, or maybe he’s too far away. I was basically trying to predict the future until finally the wiser voice in my head said JUST SWIPE! So I did. What freedom to just let go and not care anymore. I started having fun and then came the matches. And more fear: WHAT DO I SAY?!? (Wisdom said, “Keep it simple.”) And finally came the dates. I wasn’t 16 anymore, and I’d had learned just because someone liked me that didn’t mean I owed them anything—and that was huge. I could go on a date and say “no thanks” to a second one if that’s the way I felt.
The men I met were generous. I heard in their stories that they had been there for their exes. There were stand-up men. I was having fun and laughing again. On one date, I was asked, “Did you read the part in my profile that said Not Vanilla?” I sat for a moment. “What’s Not Vanilla?” I asked. He sat there calmly, “It means that if we were to have sex I would want to tie you up.” I paused not knowing what to do, and then slowly a burst of laughter came up from my belly and I finally said, “I don’t think I’m your girl.”
As for letting my kids see me date, there were two things that guided me and reminded me that boundaries keep everyone safe. First of all, my mother brought a lot of men in and out of our lives. It was confusing and scary for me, so I was being given an opportunity to do it differently for my kids and break the family cycle. Second, I needed my own space to date. I needed to find that I was a person in my own right, not just someone’s mother or wife. I wanted the space to explore on my own, and if and when it was right, I would know when to introduce a person to my children and start the process of everyone getting to know each other.
I did eventually meet the person my daughter described, but I’ll wait to tell you more because the journey to the best dessert of your life is part of the fun.
Oskar Saville is the former lead Singer of 10,000 Maniacs from 2002 to 2007. She is a writer, podcaster of; Conversations with Oskar, and a Spiritual life Coach and Energy healer. She lives in New York City with her 3 awesome kids.
Email questions to osavilledoyle@gmail.com
Podcast: Conversations with Oskar - Spotify, Apple Podcast, Anchor FM
Instagram @oskarlovesaville