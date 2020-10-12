“In nearly every Alaskan town there have been cases of children being torn to pieces by a malamute that has reverted to the savage state.” -- J. G. Watts, Mayor of Anchorage, Anchorage Daily Times, August 11, 1917
Early Anchorage, founded in 1914 as a railroad construction port, was a rough and dangerous place. Local historian David Reamer described it as “a relatively lawless town.” I commend him for his tactful understatement. During the first few years the odd U.S. Marshal constituted the sole law enforcement in town, but they were overwhelmed by a thriving criminal element. Finally, a fed-up Anchorage City Council appointed the first chief of police on December 22, 1920. He was murdered three weeks later, shot dead in an Anchorage alleyway.
Toss hundreds or thousands of unrestrained dogs into this milieu of lawless social anarchy. We’re not talking cute little lap-trained chihuahuas coddled by loving homeowners. No, we are talking big, muscular, tough working dogs that haul the local people and freight, and live outdoors most or all of the year. Some escape captivity, and many are routinely set free by their owners to roam around town. They join wild and feral dogs in packs sometimes growing to 30 or more dogs. Now you’ve got some real trouble.
In August of 1917 the fearless and feisty Mayor Watts pushed through the first dog-control ordinance which severely limited when unleashed dogs could be set free to wander around town. In addition, he established a dog pound in town where marauding dogs could be detained until the owner paid a fine to bail out offenders. In some quarters this was a very popular ordinance. In others it was not. The mayor felt compelled to defend it. He was quoted in the Anchorage Daily Times as saying,
“Before the law went into effect, persons had to pick their way along the sidewalks among the many dogs lying around. One dared not step on the big malamutes or kick them out of the way for they might jump up and start to tear a person to pieces. No less than a dozen persons have come into this office in the last year and a half to show me torn clothing, bites, or scratches inflicted by these animals on the streets.
“Some persons claim that the malamute is a man’s friend and a beast of burden and that it Is cruel to keep him chained, but horses are likewise beasts of burden, are less of a roving nature, and yet no one thinks of letting them run at large in the main streets of the city. Nearly all the other towns in the territory require the dogs to be corralled, and Anchorage is not imposing a hardship on dog owners with this law.
Progressive policy or government overreach – your choice. In any case Mayor Watts was right to point out that dangerous dogs were a problem across the territory. Here are a sample of quotes from articles found in the Anchorage Daily Times (ADT)...
“Mail carrier Henry Robinson has sworn vengeance upon the dogs of Ruby and threatens to shoot on sight. He arrived in Ruby recently with the mail when one of the stray curs attacked the leader of his team with the result that the team pursued the animal and slammed the gee pole of the sled through a 48x72 plate glass window which cost Robinson $80 in hard cash.” -- March 17, 1917, ADT.
“A valuable leader belonging to the Malamute Kid was killed at the kennels at Nenana recently by a number of loose dogs. The leader was chained and was unable to escape from the vicious brutes which engaged in the attack.” -- March 10, 1917, ADT.
“Day before yesterday a bunch of seven or eight vicious dogs nearly killed a horse that was mired out in the flats between Fairbanks and the Tanana river, according to reports brought to town. There were two horses and the dogs started to chase them, with the result that one of the animals became mired in a mud hole. The dogs then jumped on the animal and would have eaten him alive had not its owner, a Russian, happened to come along.” -- June 22, 1917, ADT.
“Dogs belonging to Indians near Juneau recently attacked and killed a valuable cow belonging to August Peterson, the Mendenhall rancher and dairyman. The dogs were running wild and finding no game to live on, dragged the cow down and ate her.” -- June 21, 1918, ADT.
Getting back to the situation in Anchorage, the mayor pointed out in an interview with the Anchorage Daily Times in August 11, 1917, that there was widespread popular support for the ordinance – until it was enforced. Then he was caught in the center of a maelstrom of complaints. He was pissed and defiant:
“Much complaint is made about the maintenance of a pound, but if the public wants it abolished it shall be done. But if any dog appears on either the municipal or federal blocks; bites, growls at, or shows signs of antagonism toward any person, it will be shot at once.”
No one ever accused this mayor of being wishy-washy. In any case dog control continued to satisfy some, but infuriate others into October. Then the Anchorage Daily Times took a curious and unsupportive editorial stand October 9:
“... attention is called to the regulations governing the dogs of this city. According to the latest edict, the canines are allowed their liberty from 10 p. m. to7 a.m. The rest of the time they are to be tied up by their masters.
“The demoralizing effect of such a regulation is apparent at first glance. Our dogs, young and old are to be allowed to run at large away from the restraint of their owners during the hours when evil lurks on all sides. The young and tender pups, just released from the watchful eye of their mothers, are to be thrown into contact with the night life of Anchorage. They are to be allowed to wander unattended while the bright lights are burning and temptations of the most dangerous character are held out for the unwary.
“Why should the tender pups be thus allowed to face evils which their experience has not fitted them to combat? Why should they be made to remain at home during the decent hours of daylight and permitted to roam at night when Satan walks abroad?”
The first few months of dog control in Anchorage started with “children being torn to pieces by a malamute” and ended with “tender pups” being forced to confront “Satan.” It took a few decades to fully control the rampaging packs of dogs in town, but arguments for and against municipal dog control efforts persist to the present day. Still, I think most would agree that it is nice to stroll around town with your sweety and not worry about a grumpy malamute using your leg as a chew toy.