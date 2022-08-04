“Guess what?”
“What?’’
“I got into a bar fight, chipped my front tooth, and have to wear this ugly white temporary for a while.”
“Guess what?”
“What?”
“I have to have my tonsils removed’’
“Guess what?”
“What?”
“I bought a new poppy red Mustang convertible with wire wheels.”
The year was 1964. Bob Seale, my New York Life personal manager at Number One Montgomery Street in San Francisco never grew tired of the “Guess what?” game. Bob was always very animated and melodramatic and loved to retell my adventures.
My first wife, daughter Michele, and I lived on the second floor of an old apartment building under the freeway on Octavia Street, managed by a young couple who were friends of ours from my years at the University of San Francisco. Below us lived old lady Fogel and her beautiful daughter. When our friends, the Lonergans, and we would party on weekends old lady Fogel would bang on the metal garbage chute that ran down the middle of the building with her broom and shout up at me, “Go home, you stupid from Alaska!” As you might imagine, I had a couple of appropriate responses. One time a drunken vagrant crawled in old lady Fogel’s downstairs window and was taking a nap on her couch when the daughter got home. Lucky for him it was the daughter.
That Mustang was the coolest car on the road at the time. When I’d drive down Fillmore Street kids would chant from the sidewalks, “Mustang! Mustang!” With its white convertible top it was a show-stopper. My friend and landlord, Pat Lonergan, was so jealous and covetous of that car he wouldn’t talk to me for a week after I brought it home.
The general manager at New York Life, a dignified, grey-haired guy named Jack Cullen, called me into his office after my purchase and said, “Whatever you end up doing, young man, you had better make a lot of money.” At twenty years of age, I was at the time the youngest New York Life salesman in the entire country.
There were no parking spaces in our building so I had to rent a very cramped one-car space in a building about a half block away to park my Mustang. When backing out I couldn’t see worth a damn and had to go very slowly because there were only a couple of inches on either side of the car at the garage door opening. One morning on my way to the office, wearing a three-piece suit, button-down shirt, and wing-tipped shoes, I was backing ever-so-slowly across the sidewalk when suddenly I felt an unusual bump and heard a low, groaning sound. I leaned out my opened door, looked back toward the street, and saw two legs sticking out from under my car.
I thought, “Oh, my God! I’ve almost run over someone!” As a matter of fact, I had backed over the legs of an old man, and when I put the car in forward and drove part way back into the garage I ran over them again, though I didn’t realize it at the time. Fortunately for the old guy, he had fallen lengthwise into the sunken area where the sidewalk met the street. I really can’t explain to this day how it happened but, believe me, I was scared shitless. On his side of the equation, I surmised there had been some alcohol involved. Not only was I afraid I might have killed someone, but we were a struggling young couple and I was late on my car insurance payment to State Farm.
After giving what assistance I could and procuring an ambulance I immediately began the task of communicating with the State Farm people and canvassing the neighborhood for any eye-witnesses. Though I was almost certain the incident had been witnessed, no one would admit to having seen it.
The State Farm representative I dealt with wasn’t much older than me. He was helpful, but not entirely reassuring. He told me my coverage should be in place while leaving the matter open to a decision from higher up the chain of command. Over the next couple of days, and sleepless nights, we learned the old-timer’s name was Augustus Chidley, that he was a veteran, and had been taken to Marine Hospital for treatment.
Another college friend of mine from the University of San Francisco, John Sellai, was managing Pinelli’s Flower Shop out in the avenues. I called John and ordered a twenty-five-dollar flower arrangement sent to Mr. Chidley. That was a lot of money for me at the time.
The State Farm guy had been in contact with the hospital and learned that Mr. Chidley was okay and able to receive visitors, so we arranged a mutually convenient time to meet at Marine Hospital. My understanding was that it was nothing but a goodwill visit, but it turned out my new insurance friend had other plans.
At the appointed time we were at the reception desk of the hospital asking the whereabouts of Mr. Chidley. The nurse at the counter told us rather unceremoniously that Mr. Chidley was not in a good mood.
“Did you send him flowers? He just now refused to accept them.”
Giving me a quizzical look, she said, “See how they spelled his name on the Get Well card!”
I stared in horror at the card on the flower arrangement my good buddy John had sent on my behalf to soften up the old guy. It was addressed to Augustus Shitley.
After a momentary discussion, the nurse agreed to take us to see Mr. Chidley. We sucked it up and followed her. He was in a large ward and appeared to be well taken care of, but he was definitely not in a good mood. We made our introductions. I made my apology interrupted by, “You not only ran over me once; you ran over me twice!”
There were a few light moments provided by the nurses who had nicknamed him “Old Rubber Legs,” because, amazingly, neither of his legs had been fractured by the incident, but I thought it best not to bring up the flowers and the unfortunate misspelling of his name. Mr. Chidley, who was more upset about his glasses being broken than anything else, began to calm down—a perfect time for my friendly insurance agent to make his lowball offer of $1,500 to settle all present and future claims. To say the offer wasn’t well received would be the understatement of the mid-1960s in that part of the country.
World War II broke out again in all its fury (numerous expletives deleted).
“You scoundrels! Get the hell out of here! I’ve been in two world wars! I’ve been gassed! I’ve been run over by tanks! No goddamn, punk kid is going to kill me by running over me with a fancy new car!”
It turned out I did have coverage with State Farm, and fortunately, everyone survived the incident. In the meantime, I had to go to Number One Montgomery Street and report to my personal manager, Bob Seale.
“Guess what?”
“What?”
“I ran over an old man."
Dagnabit! is a new column by the infamous former owner of Koot's, Mike Gordon. This nostalgic romp through pre-statehood Alaska, tells the little known stories of the rough-and-tumble 70s, and the few years of the 80s Gordon refers to as the Glory Days, when anything was possible and money was no object.