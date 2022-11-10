Of all the characters over the decades that have bartended at Chilkoot Charlie’s, Wanda Prince is certainly one of them. She, along with her partner in crime, Anne, held down the day shift in the Bird House Bar until the new management of the place closed down daytime operations.
The original Bird House burned to the ground in 1996, but I repurchased the "Bird House Bar" name and replicated it in precise detail as part of Chilkoot Charlie's. Wanda, aka "Wicked Wanda," is also nominally the mayor of Spenard. Orion, a local musician who competed with Wanda for the dubious title, recently said to me, “She runs a wicked campaign!”
Dynamite comes in small packages. Wanda was the bouncer at Blues Central before becoming the lead day bartender at the Bird House Bar. Short of stature but tall in the saddle, Wanda's charming southern accent and wry, in-your-face humor made her far better at defusing barroom altercations than any guy could have been. Even so, she can out-party seasoned Spenard imbibers half her age and at present shows no signs of slowing down, much less the need to.
When Girls Gone Wild visited Anchorage and filmed partying ladies in the Bird House Bar, Wanda—then in her eighties—showed off what spunky ladies do in those circumstances. The response was a universal, “Wow! Not bad!”
Wanda is a charter member of the Red Hat Society, Spenard Chapter. I have witnessed her and her red-hatted, purple-dressed friends gallivanting around town on more than one occasion. The society, formed in 1998 and headquartered in Fullerton, California, with the motto “Red Hatters Matter,” is an international organization. Its original membership was of women fifty years and over but it now allows younger women who wear pink and lavender.
There are purportedly 70,000-plus members in 20,000 chapters in over 30 different countries. I suspect someday soon Wanda will be selected as the international “Top Hat,” or at least “Red Hatter of the Year,” a position held by Floretta Gaines in 2015.
Red Hat Society activities focus on gathering in large or small groups to have fun and support one another. Events vary depending upon the proclivities of individual chapters, but common activities are hosting tea parties, going to movies or to the theater, playing games, and going on excursions to RHS conventions.
The society is dedicated to encouraging a positive outlook on life through the sisterhood of local chapters. Offhand, I cannot think of anyone with a more positive outlook on life than Wanda. Her portrait should be plastered on one end of the batteries in place of the plus sign. No one who knows Wanda would be confused.
Wanda traveled a lot when I was running Chilkoot Charlie’s and still holds court in the Bird House Bar, though I have heard present management is not as lenient as I was. Her soul mate and fellow traveler was Sandy Barker, who held down the day shift on the South Long Bar. When they took off, which was frequently, and usually for a week or two weeks at a time, I had to scramble to cover their shifts with back-up bartenders who were not usually as good behind their bars or as popular with our clientele. This was not an insignificant management challenge.
But, one might ask, "What is management for?"
I used to complain that Wanda and Sandy traveled more than I did; that I had the wrong job. They would travel to Las Vegas, Nashville, or some other fun destination, their notoriety no doubt preceding them, and noticeably enliven the nightlife thereabouts.
Fun begets fun and craziness begets craziness. Wanda is the one who recruited Anne as the other day shift bartender for the Bird House Bar. If any one female in the world is as suited for the craziness of that particular bar as Wanda, it is Anne, Annie Git Yer Gun, Anne Fannie, Zany Anne, you name it. She is a hoot. Both are dedicated employees who absolutely loved working in the Bird House Bar. I am certain they were devastated when the day shift came to an end. Closing the bar during the day was discussed during my reign, but I could never bring myself to do it.
Now I have to tell you a story on Wanda. She is unquestionably a wonderful bartender and draws people to the bar like salmon to their spawning grounds, but she cannot make a drinkable margarita. I make a very good margarita and was determined, since I liked to drink one once in a while, to teach Wanda how to do it right. It was a dedicated effort, but after laboring at it patiently I decided to throw in the tequila, the limes, and the towel. It would have been a lot easier to put up a sign that announced, “This is not a Mexican Restaurant, so don’t order margaritas here!”
As previously noted, I am a Rotarian and my wife, Shelli, and I have hosted many Rotarians at our home across Kachemak Bay in Halibut Cove over the years. We’ve donated the place for up to eight Rotarians and their spouses for a weekend, food and wine included, to raise money for the Rotary Foundation annual gala. For twenty years we have also held a Labor Day barbecue for the Homer/Kachemak Bay Rotary Club.
One year, a fellow member of Anchorage Rotary and past District Governor, Lloyd Morris, bought two nights at our place during an auction but wasn't able to make the trip. Three years later he asked if he could use his purchase by bringing a group of six visiting Russian Rotarians over for a couple of nights. Calling in your purchase three years late is not supposed to happen, but what are you going to say to a friend and fellow Rotarian who had donated serious money for the experience?
We had a ball with Lloyd, his wife Joan, and the Russians, during which time they heard all about the Russian memorabilia collection at Chilkoot Charlie’s and the Bird House Bar, so they insisted that I meet them there following their visit to the Cove.
The tour was well-received. Our Russian guests were impressed with the collection, though there was one awkward moment.
Among the collection in the Soviet Walk is a large Pillars of America poster announcing a presentation to Anchorage middle and high school students by Viktor Belenko, who had absconded with his Mig-25 "Foxbat" jet fighter in 1976, landing in Japan and offering the West what George H. W. Bush, then Director of the CIA, called, "an intelligence bonanza."
One of our guests pointed at the poster and said forcefully, "This is bad man!"
After touring the Russian Rooms and the Soviet Walk we all settled into the Bird House Bar, with Wanda Prince bartending. She was in rare form.
Wanda pulled out every trick in the Bird House book of tricks. She fulfilled their selections of draft beers from the one and only keg by simply changing the pour handle to the beer they had requested. She proffered eye-watering Bird House pickles I had made myself, soaked in “hormone of wolverine” that even a seasoned Siberian flinched at the smell of. She had one of the guys call the ptarmigan with the ptarmigan whistle and sign—with the exploding pen—the book of previous ptarmigan callers, his face covered with flour from the ptarmigan whistle.
Wanda also walked them through the bumper stickers behind the bar beginning with WYOOSYOOB, “When you’re out of Schlitz you’re out of beer.” She hoodwinked one into pushing the AOOOGA! “timber bell” button and buying a round for the house. She told stories about both the bar and me, some true and some fanciful.
Wanda even demonstrated, then sold to the Russians, several of the world-famous Bird House aprons which sport a huge, undercover male appendage that pops out when the apron is lifted up. I hear Siberian barbecues are now livelier events than ever before.
I sat across the bar from my new Russian friends and laughed until my sides ached and tears were running down my cheeks. If Shelli and I ever make it to Eastern Russia, we’ll be well taken care of. That visit to Chilkoot Charlie's was the highlight of their trip to Alaska.
After Lloyd and Joan ushered the Russians, who are no doubt still talking about their two hours in Chilkoot Charlie’s and the Bird House Bar, into a couple of cars to return them to the airport, Wanda turned to me, put her hands on her hips, and said loudly in her southern twang, “Now, Mr. Gordon, do you think it really matters whether I can make a margarita or not?”
I said, "No, Wanda, it certainly does not."
When my mother died, she bequeathed her gold Chilkoot Charlie ring to my wife, Shelli, who already owned one—the first ever made for a woman. Since Shelli did not need two rings, and the one from my mother was special, Shelli decided to give it to Wanda, who wears it proudly to this day.
Dagnabit! is a new column by the infamous former owner of Koot's, Mike Gordon. This nostalgic romp through pre-statehood Alaska, tells the little known stories of the rough-and-tumble 70s, and the few years of the 80s Gordon refers to as the Glory Days, when anything was possible and money was no object.