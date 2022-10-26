Dagnabit! By Mike Gordon
A Brahmin is a member of the highest caste in Hinduism. They are the caste from which Hindu priests are drawn. They teach and maintain sacred knowledge. Charlie was an Alaskan Brahmin. He was also one of the most self-assured, shameless, interesting, funny, entertaining, magnanimous, intelligent, endearing, frustrating, unscrupulous, and contradictory people I have ever known. He was a bit of a hustler and con man: a lovable scoundrel, a breed of Alaskan passing into history with the speed of WWII soldiers, women who blush, and bankers who make loans based on the character of the borrower.
We used to dine out together all the time. Charlie thought Jens’ Restaurant was “a good place to be seen.” He always sat at the table by the front door, to the right as you enter. One night as we sat down at Jens’ I said to Charlie, “Intelligent, charming, sensitive, gracious, humble, generous... Well, enough about me. Let’s talk about you for a while, Charlie.” He liked that.
“Good one, Gordon!” It wasn’t often that you got one over on Charlie, and he had a high-pitched giggle when something delighted him.
The female staff in the restaurants loved Charlie. A totally bald septuagenarian with a glass eye and a limp, from childhood polio, he could charm any female in any establishment. He also always graciously allowed them to take his coat, hat, and scarf when he came in and tipped generously upon leaving. They generally knew who I was also, but I was with Charlie; he wasn’t with me.
Charles Frederick McAlpine (1932-2019), was born in Aitkin, Minnesota to Stanley and Irene (Duross) McAlpine. He was raised in Flint, Michigan, where his parents were friends with many owners of General Motors Company. After graduating from the University of Michigan, Charlie worked for General Motors Company’s overseas operation until his wanderlust took him out west.
Charlie first traveled to California where he met Glenn Yarborough, lead singer of The Limelighters. Being a naturally gifted singer himself, Charlie managed the group while living in the Bay Area. Next, he went to Aspen, Colorado, living the life of a ski bum, residing at the ski-in/ski-out Little Nell Resort.
Charlie’s zest for an adventuresome life naturally drew him to Alaska. Arriving in 1963, he first worked at Alyeska Resort and Crow Creek Mine under Arnie Erickson. He bought a Cessna Super Cub and quickly taught himself how to fly. Then he headed for the Arctic. Operating out of his home base of Nome, where he owned and operated the Anchor Bar, Charlie flew his Super Cub to the many Native villages to trade modern tools, clothing, and equipment for Native art and artifacts. He developed a deep, lifelong respect for the Elders in many of the villages.
Dr. David Beal, who was at the same time examining the eardrums of Native children in the same villages to ascertain the type and amount of ear diseases, spent a bit of time with Charlie at his Anchor Bar in Nome. Dr. Beal recently told me how Charlie got the moniker “Sealskin” Charlie, a story I had never heard before.
According to Dr. Beal, as Charlie flew in and out of the villages, he noticed that walrus and seal skins were being left on the ground to rot. When he made inquiries as to why, he discovered that all the older women who knew how to prepare the pelts for clothing or other uses had died off without passing on this vital information.
Charlie soon visited an Athabaskan village in the Yukon Delta, found a lady who knew how to do the job, and flew her to the northern villages to teach their women how to tan the skins and turn them into gloves and footwear. The undertaking was a win/win for Charlie and the villages. One can only imagine the impact it must have had on the village economies. Some villages that had been patriarchal became matriarchal. Dr. Beal ascertained that there was a great love for Charlie who treated the Natives fairly and would loan them money at no interest in their times of need.
I do not remember exactly when Charlie and I met. It was probably in 1968, when I was part-owner of the Bird House Bar in Bird, on the Seward Highway on the way to Girdwood. I operated the bar, which was cobbled together out of buildings left over from railroad construction, with my partners Norman Rokeberg and Johnny Tegstrom. We ran the place from December 1967 to December 1968 at which point we sold it to Dick Delak.
I certainly knew Charlie in the early years of my Chilkoot Charlie’s operation which I opened on January 1, 1970. By that time Charlie was well-established in his trading operations in the Arctic, and in the process of relocating to Anchorage.
Charlie had a concrete block building which I believe had previously been a church on the north side of 15th Avenue just east of Gambell Street. He took me in there one day and showed me a bedroom-size room that was full to capacity with oosiks. That is when I first comprehended the scale of his trading operation.
At the time Charlie was probably doing more trading with the Arctic Natives than anyone else, which is doubtless what brought him to the attention of the feds. Once you get into their crosshairs they will use any means, legal or otherwise, to bring you down. If they cannot put you behind bars they will break you financially. They have unlimited resources and there are never any consequences for them it seems, no matter how egregious their own behavior.
As far as I know they never got a conviction on Charlie, but they spared no effort and dragged him through the bowels of hell. They did the same thing to Joe Hendricks, Alaska’s senior big game guide, who was also a friend of mine.
While head of the FBI, Robert Mueller disgraced and stole from Alaska its United States Senator, Ted Stevens. Mueller withheld information from the senator’s defense team, among other things. Congress later appointed the same Robert Mueller as Special Council to conduct the Russian witch hunt against President Trump, spending tens of millions in taxpayer’s money over three years and accomplishing absolutely nothing.
I had my own run-in with the feds when one of our bartenders married a waitress of ours from New Zealand. My business partner at the time, Doran Powell, officiated the event on the north side of Chilkoot Charlie’s.
A customs and immigration investigator threatened to charge me and Doran with defrauding the United States government. He contended that the girl had married the guy just to stay in the country and that we had been co-conspirators. I didn’t take the matter very seriously at first because it seemed so silly and inconsequential.
I will never forget the look on the guy’s face. He was dead serious. He spent days digging through every one of our employee files, and we were fined for any that were incomplete in any minute way. Admittedly, the girl had not crossed the water in a flimsy boat from Haiti, or swum across the Rio Grande, but she certainly had as much right to be in this country as those who did.
Good grief. A bar in Spenard, Alaska? A New Zealander? Defrauding the United States government? What the hell for? It’s not like we were looking for cheap labor to pick fruit or even to wash dishes. And the bartender and girl were in love as far as I knew. In any event she was taken into custody and deported. Smacks of a bizarre plot in a Tom Robbins novel.
Charlie was a hustler and a natural entrepreneur. Even during his last days, suffering from dementia, he would talk enthusiastically to our mutual friend, Tony Lewkowski, and me about going to Nome. He was back in the day.
Sitting in the daylight basement apartment of his caregiver’s home, in his pajamas Charlie would say, “I’m going to Nome. You guys should come with me. We’ll buy a bar and make a ton of money!”
Tony would ask, “When are you leaving, Charlie?”
Charlie would reply, “As soon as possible. Tomorrow morning. Pack your bags!”
“Alright, Charlie. What should I bring?”
It was so amusing, because it was so like Charlie, and it was so sad, because he was so excited and energized. But Charlie wasn’t going anywhere.
For the longest time my wife Shelli lived full-time in Homer or Halibut Cove and I spent half my time in Anchorage taking care of business, so I was always looking for someone to go out with. Charlie and I became pretty much constant companions—for years. Our friendship became more than just a casual one and it meant a lot to me.
When I still operated Chilkoot Charlie’s, the club sponsored the weekly Thursday Night Fights that took place at the downtown Egan Convention Center during the winter months. I would get free ringside seats for myself and whomever I might want to bring along. Charlie and I were regulars. We would have a nice dinner at Ginger—a half block to the east on Fifth Avenue—and then walk over during the warm-up fights. Sometimes we would be accompanied by Tony Lewkowski or another close friend, Joe Columbus. Those were fun guys’ nights out.
I hung in there with Charlie during an awful period when he suffered from an eye infection inflicted upon him by a dentist who punctured his nasal cavity during a dental procedure. The subsequent infection cost Charlie his eye. It was the only time I had ever seen Charlie when he was suicidal. He suffered terribly with that eye infection. I insisted that he had a legal case against the dentist, but he never would pursue it, not that he couldn’t have used the money.
For a while Charlie managed, and lived in, a low-end trailer court in Spenard where the tenants were renters, not owners, so he had his hands full collecting rents and combating illicit activities. He was up to the task. He would answer the door with a pistol in his hand. When Tony Lewkowski and I would visit, we would holler, “It’s Mike and Tony. Don’t shoot!” as we rang the doorbell. Tony got so worried that Charlie was going to do something regrettable with that pistol that he took the bullets out of it and hid them, even at the risk that if Charlie ever found out he might never talk to him again.
Then there was “Charlie’s Coffee Shop,” downtown in the old Club 25. Charlie had the best-looking female baristas in Anchorage, mostly ring girls he had conscripted from the Thursday Night Fights. Charlie invested the usual level of enthusiasm into the enterprise and, of course, a codependent relationship with the girls. Charlie also sold art pieces out of the coffee shop, and it was fun watching him interact with his girls and the public.
Charlie used to say, “I’m a river to my friends.” He certainly was to me. He used to actually promote me. He introduced me to all of his most wealthy friends and he had a lot of them. “Mike Gordon is not your average bar owner,” he would announce with his high-pitched giggle.
I appreciated his vocal sentiment because I have never liked being pigeon-holed. What I do, or did for a living is not nearly the entirety of who or what I am.
Charlie saw me for who I am. He talked about the “giants” he knew (he knew a lot of them) as a passing breed. Many were members of the very exclusive San Francisco Bohemian Club and Rancheros Visitadores. Elmer Rasmuson, founder of National Bank of Alaska, was another of Charlie’s best friends. Charlie included me in that group.
He would say, “There aren’t many of us left, Gordon. People like you and me; we’re a dying breed.”
I would probably have been a little uncomfortable hanging out with the likes of Charlie’s “giants,” but it felt good to be told that I should. Charlie pestered me relentlessly for years to join The Bohemian Club and Rancheros. I probably should have, but I was busy doing my own thing and I just wasn’t that interested. Charlie did, however, sponsor my membership in the prestigious New York Explorers Club.
Charlie’s number one devotion in life was to his son, Cullen. For Cullen no effort was spared. Charlie made sure that Cullen got the best grade school education available in Anchorage by enrolling him in Holy Rosary Academy. Charlie then got Cullen into St. Paul’s Academy, one of the best and most prestigious college prep schools in the nation and finally, he made sure that he got Cullen into Harvard, from which Cullen graduated in 2011, the same year I finally graduated (46 years late) from the University of San Francisco.
Charlie used to harp on Cullen about the same clubs he wanted me to join, and finally did get Cullen to join the San Francisco Yacht Club which, of great importance to Charlie, gave you access to the New York Yacht Club.
Not an ounce of the effort or a dollar expended on Cullen was wasted. I have often described Cullen as “the finest young man I’ve ever met.” My wife, Shelli, agrees wholeheartedly.
Shelli, a genealogy sleuth, advised Cullen to preserve Charlie’s DNA and provided him with a sample kit for which he reimbursed her during the next sale by purchasing a replacement kit. Cullen administered the kit to his father a few days later and when the results were in Cullen and Shelli determined that Charlie had another son no one knew about. His name is Jamie Nachinson and he lives in Jerusalem, Israel.
When I first saw his picture I said, “Wow! There’s no doubt about who his father is!” Jamie was able to travel to Alaska and meet Charlie before Charlie’s death, and Cullen was able to meet his half-brother, both of whom were only children.
Charlie had three long-lasting avocations. First was his extensive trading with the Natives in the Arctic. Another was his real estate brokerage business, and lastly, he was a curator and appraiser of fine art.
Charlie was the middle-man in a lot of art transactions involving mostly Alaskan masters like Laurence, Ziegler, Lambert, Machetanz, Heurlin, Dahlager, and the like. He was also an appraiser for the Anchorage Museum. I always owed Charlie money for years. It went like this...
Charlie would pull up in front of my office and start laying pieces of art on my lawn from the trunk of his car.
“Gordon, look at these nice pictures.”
“Those are nice, Charlie. I particularly like that Lambert, but I don’t have any money.”
“That’s okay, pal. Just pay me when you feel like it.”
Charlie described these transactions as “a dollar down and the chase is on!”
Of course Charlie knew I would always pay him, and I always did. Shelli and I have a very nice collection of paintings by Alaskan masters, many purchased from Charlie.
Once, while walking behind me on the way into a restaurant, Charlie noticed that my legs are short. He thought that was pretty funny. No one had ever said anything to me about it, but it is true. I explained that it might be the result of having survived scarlet fever as a child. I would get into the car and he would start chuckling.
I’d say, “Shut the fuck up, Charlie. At least I’m not a bald-headed old Cyclops. And I don’t limp.”
Charlie was homophobic and anti-Semitic; he would make off-color embarrassing jokes about both. He would frequently suggest that I or other male friends wear their best dress or their pink underwear, or that he would do so, for a dinner date. I would criticize Charlie for his sophomoric attempts at humor and he admitted that Elmer (Rasmuson) had not liked them either, but he just couldn’t help himself. He made the pink panty suggestion to me in front of Shelli one time, though, and that was the last time he did that.
It was so perfect that Charlie ended up having a son who is a practicing Jew in Israel. It would have been even more perfect had he turned out to be gay, but he didn’t.
Charlie’s jokes were not always funny. His businesses did not make millions like many of his friends. He did not always play by the same rule book as the rest of us, and he perhaps had a higher opinion of himself than was appropriate. But Charlie always paid his own way if he could and was generous to a fault. He was mostly charming and good company, he lived a life of adventure few can parallel, he rubbed shoulders with “giants,” and he was truly a river to his friends.
Some of those friends returned the favor by generously, and with alacrity, supporting Charlie financially in his later years. Charlie wasn’t embarrassed by that. He was proud of it.
