Dagnabit! By Mike Gordon

A Brahmin is a member of the highest caste in Hinduism. They are the caste from which Hindu priests are drawn. They teach and maintain sacred knowledge. Charlie was an Alaskan Brahmin. He was also one of the most self-assured, shameless, interesting, funny, entertaining, magnanimous, intelligent, endearing, frustrating, unscrupulous, and contradictory people I have ever known. He was a bit of a hustler and con man: a lovable scoundrel, a breed of Alaskan passing into history with the speed of WWII soldiers, women who blush, and bankers who make loans based on the character of the borrower.



