The cover of the May 2000 issue of Playboy magazine sported a photo and the headline “Hef’s Twins, Naked as Jaybirds.” The cover also touted an interview with Pete Rose, an article on “The Modern Mafia,” and one on “Tantric Sex Made Simple: She’ll be Screaming.” Not mentioned on the cover was an article titled “Critic’s Choice, The Best Bars in America, which culminated in a list of the 23 best bars in America according to Playboy’s blue-ribbon panel of publishers, editors, writers, critics, chefs, restaurateurs and raconteurs.
The very first bar on the list is Chilkoot Charlie’s of Anchorage, followed by J-Bar, Hotel Jerome, Aspen; Mumbo Jumbo, Atlanta; Continental Club, Austin; Casablanca, Boston; Gibsons, Chicago; Samba Room, Dallas; Lili’s 21, Detroit; Mercury Room, Key West; Red Square, Las Vegas; China Grill, Miami Beach; Napoleon House, New Orleans; Campbell Apartment, New York City; Greatest Bar on Earth, New York City; Continental, Philadelphia; Froggy’s, Pittsburgh; Bix, San Francisco; Coyote Café, Santa Fe; F.X. McRory’s, Seattle; Timber Wolf, Tempe; Madam’s Organ Restaurant and Bar, Washington, D.C.; and Skybar, West Hollywood. Now, you gotta admit, that’s a helluva list to head up.
The magazine next, in alphabetical order according to bar name, writes a few descriptive sentences about each bar.
Chilkoot Charlie’s, 2435 Spenard Road, Anchorage (907-271-1010). The nights get long in Alaska, but Chilkoot Charlie’s, in Anchorage’s historic Spenard District, makes them seem a lot shorter. In fact, by the time you get to all three stages, three dance floors and eight bars in this 30-year-old establishment, the night may not be long enough. (Chilkoot Charlie is a fictional Alaskan character made famous by Ruben Gaines, a writer and radio personality.) At Chilkoot’s, you can rock to the music of the Beach Boys, the Doobie Brothers, Megadeth and Van Halen, or retreat to the Forties Swing Bar and dance to big band music or sip a martini and watch a black-and-white movie. Just be careful not to sip too many. You might get the women and the grizzly bears mixed up when it comes to wrasslin’ time.
Finally, the magazine printed a whole page listing its “Choice Critics,” that helped them identify the top hangouts—seventy-one critics to be exact. I won’t bore you with the whole list, but here are a few examples:
Eric Azimov, restaurant critic and food writer, The New York Times; Anthony Dias Blue, wine and spirits editor, Bon Appétit, Los Angeles; Dale Curry, food editor, The Times-Picayune, New Orleans; Ray Foley, publisher, Bartender, Liberty Corner, NJ; Richard Carleton Hacker, smoke and spirits editor, Robb Report, Beverly Hills; Michael Jackson, beer and spirits writer, London; John Mariani, restaurant critic, Esquire and Virtual Gourmet, New York City; Ron Marr, editor and publisher The Trout Wrapper, Ennis, Montana; Mike Mills, barbecue champion, owner 17th Street Bar and Grill, Murphysboro, IL; Michael Schachner, senior editor, The Wine Enthusiast, New York City; Jasper White, chef and owner Jasper’s Roadhouse, Cambridge, MA.
The Anchorage Daily News' gossip column, the Alaska Ear, heralded our inclusion in the list with a single line: “Way to go Big Mike!”
During the summer of 1999, a small group of Playboy employees visited the state of Alaska, as they did every other state in the union, to photograph local female talent for their millennial issue. They had reserved rooms and planned to do their photo shoots at Anchorage’s Sheraton Hotel on East Sixth Avenue. Much to their chagrin, they discovered the Sheraton’s management was unhappy with being selected as the site of their activities and, further, quite uncooperative.
Local publicity for the millennial photography was being handled by radio station KHAR, with whom Chilkoot Charlie’s staff had a good working relationship. When the Playboy folks complained to their KHAR counterparts about the lack of cooperation from the Sheraton management, they were told that the photography could just as well be arranged at the club. When we got the call I was thrilled.
Over the course of a week or so, all the girls who wanted to represent Alaska in the millennial edition of the magazine had their photos taken at Chilkoot Charlie’s. As if it wasn't enough to have pretty young women walking in and out of the club all week, we got all the good publicity from the event that the Sheraton had not wanted. The Sheraton actually got some bad publicity because they were perceived as being too uppity to host the activity. My crew and I also became good friends with the two main Playboy staffers in town from Chicago: an editor, Kevin Kuster, and photographer, George Georgiou, both of whom absolutely fell in love with Chilkoot Charlie’s and expressed a desire to return to Alaska for a fishing trip. We told them, “You’ll catch fish so big you’ll shit!” (Unless your name is Coleman!)
Lo and behold, the next summer Kevin and George did return for some of those big fish, bringing with them Hefner-style Playboy-branded silk pajamas for me and my upper management. They also had the inside story of how they had made sure that Chilkoot Charlie’s was included in the above list of famous American bars. It seems there had been another well-known bar in Anchorage—the other must-visit one—that was being considered. Our friends, having actually visited both, had forcefully responded, “No way!”
I thought it was appropriate for me to send a "Thank You" note to Hugh Hefner and some sort of gift, but what sort of gift do you give to the world’s most iconic playboy who has got absolutely everything—right down to a photo of his twin blonde girlfriends plastered on the front of his world famous magazine? I sent him the only thing I figured he didn’t have—an oosik—accompanied by a couple of CDs of my short stories and “Ode to an Oosik,” author unknown, which reads as follows:
Strange things have been done in the Midnight Sun,
And the story books are full—
But the strangest tale concerns the male,
Magnificent walrus bull
I know it’s rude, quite common and crude,
Perhaps it is grossly unkind;
But with first glance at least, this bewhiskered beast,
Is as ugly in front as behind.
Look once again, take a second look—then
You’ll see he’s not ugly or vile—
There’s a hint of a grin, in that blubbery chin—
And the eyes have a shy secret smile.
How can this be, this clandestine glee
That exudes from the walrus like musi
He knows, there inside, beneath blubber and hide
Lies a splendid contrivance—the Oosik!
“Oosik” you say—and quite well you may,
I’ll explain if you keep it between us;
In the simplest truth, though rather uncouth
“Oosik” is, in fact, his penis!
Now the size alone of this walrus bone,
Would indeed arouse envious thinking—
It is also a fact, documented and backed,
There is never a softening or shrinking!
This, then, is why the smile is so sly,
The walrus is rightfully proud.
Though the climate is frigid, the walrus is rigid,
Pray, why, is not man so endowed?
Added to this, is a smile you might miss—
Though the bull is entitled to bow—
The one to out-smile our bull by a mile
Is the satisfied walrus cow!
I knew exactly where to take the boys fishing for the promised "fish so big they'd shit”—the Tanana and Yukon Rivers out of Manley Hot Springs.
My friend Frank Gurtler took us on an overnight river boat trip down the Tanana Slough to the Tanana River, into the Yukon River, and 125 miles or so down the Yukon to the village of Ruby. We caught huge pike along the way, mostly at confluences where smaller rivers like the Zitziana joined the Tanana or Yukon, their tea-colored waters mixing with the larger streams' silty glacial-fed water like Oolong tea poured into milk. At Ruby we caught our fill of sheefish using the old standard Daredevil lure.
Sheefish are beautiful. They look like freshwater tarpon—scales and all—though they don’t grow to the size of tarpon. I baked one for dinner one time and found it to be inedible. It looked wonderful lying on the platter surrounded by sautéed vegetables, but we just could not eat it because it was too damn fishy. I unceremoniously dumped it in the garbage. Later, I discovered that interior locals, like Frank and his wife, Diane, cut their sheefish up into bite-size chunks and deep fry them. Frank deep fried some for us on our return trip to Manley Hot Springs. They are actually pretty tasty prepared that way.
Interestingly, sheefish inhabit the same waters as those huge pike that are like alligators without legs, but sheefish have no teeth in their mouths. Maybe they’re the only other fish the pike refuse to eat, since they've never had them deep fried. You can literally stick your fist in the mouth of a sheefish and move it around without getting a scratch.
Don’t try that with a pike. You need a good pair of pliers just to unhook the pike from your lure. Pike will hit any kind of lure—anything that moves, for that matter. There are bodies of water in Interior Alaska where nothing else is alive. Nothing else moves above or below the surface, and if it does, it’s dinner. A duck landing on the surface is a meal in nothing flat. Whoosh!
Northern pike occur naturally in most of Alaska, but they are not indigenous to South Central Alaska, where they are considered an invasive fish. They are territorial, aggressive and will decimate the population of other fish, like trout.
Some of the pike we caught were so big you could drape them over both arms held out in front of you and they would hang halfway down to your knees, weighing upwards of 50 pounds. And unlike their pretty, toothless neighbors, pike are packed with succulent, tasty white meat. If you're ever fortunate enough to eat pike prepared on the banks of the Tanana Slough by Las Vegas Chef Andre Rochat with a French white wine sauce and capers, accompanied by a glass of Sancerre, you'll know what I'm talking about.
Suffice it to say, our pals from Chicago had the time of their lives up north. Frank, a handsome part Alaska Native man with a large scar around one eye that tempts you to ask, “How big was that bear?” good-naturedly put up with all our shenanigans, including throwing away the cap on a liter bottle of vodka and requiring him to stop along the shore of the Yukon so we could catch a bee—don't ask me why; you had to have been there—to put in the bottle before emptying its contents.
Not long after the boys had returned to Chicago, I received a letter from Playboy magazine. It was hand-typed and signed by Hugh Hefner himself.
