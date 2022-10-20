Untitled design (7).png




Michael and Anne weren't the only beautiful people who have walked into my life, offered their hand in friendship, and freely shared their bounties. Another such was Nick Fuller.

Nick drank Heineken for breakfast—every day—at least when he was at his Callaloo Beach Resort on the Caribbean island of Antigua in the West Indies. It’s pronounced AN-TEE-GA, as if someone stole the “u” and tried to hide it by heavily accenting the sharp “i”.



