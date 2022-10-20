Michael and Anne weren't the only beautiful people who have walked into my life, offered their hand in friendship, and freely shared their bounties. Another such was Nick Fuller.
Nick drank Heineken for breakfast—every day—at least when he was at his Callaloo Beach Resort on the Caribbean island of Antigua in the West Indies. It’s pronounced AN-TEE-GA, as if someone stole the “u” and tried to hide it by heavily accenting the sharp “i”.
He sent me a post card from down there that showed a beautiful beach with bungalows. On it he had written, “I’ve got a little resort smack on a white sandy beach with gin-clear water. I’ll trade you straight across for free drinks at Chilkoot Charlie’s. Stay as long as you want.” Now that was an offer that got my immediate attention, though I had never met the guy and it took me a couple of years to act upon it.
The namesake of the resort—callaloo—is a popular dish that originated in West Africa and is served across the Caribbean, although its definition varies. In some countries, callaloo is a type of soup. In others, it is a sort of vegetable stew. Different countries, depending on their culture and available ingredients, favor their own national recipes. Some even make a callaloo juice.
In any case, the main ingredient is a leafy vegetable, generally either amaranth or taro or xanthosoma, and variously referred to as callaloo, coco, tannia, dasheen bush, or bhaaji. Callaloo is also the name used to describe spinach, sometimes called bhajgee (bah-gee).
Antigua is hot pretty much the year around. Essentially there is only one season: summer. So when Nick took a vacation he liked to head north, especially in the winter to escape the heat, and it so happened he had a West Point pal, retired Brigadier General Bruce Ingle “Rock” Staser (1919—2010) who lived just up the street from Chilkoot Charlie’s.
Rock was born in Anchorage to Harry I. and Barbara (De Pencier) Staser and graduated from Anchorage High School in 1936. He attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks and took his nickname while attending West Point, when he won the East Coast heavyweight boxing title. He served in the US Army’s 13th and 82nd Airborne Divisions during World War II and is interred at the US Military Academy Cemetery at West Point. He served as chief of staff for the Alaskan Command and under Governor Bill Egan as commander of the Alaska National Guard in the early 70s. He also served as Anchorage’s civil defense director under Mayor George Sullivan.
During one of Nick’s visits to Alaska to visit Rock, the two walked to Chilkoot Charlie's for a beer. Nick was a natural-born Spenardian. It was love at first sight. He was so delighted with my slogan, “We cheat the Other guy and pass the savings on to You!” he had a photo of himself standing under the sign tacked to his office wall in Antigua.
Nicholas A. “Nick” Fuller (1919-1998), was born in Toledo, Ohio, and graduated from West Point in 1944. But he was not commissioned with his 1944 classmates because of poor eyesight. Nick sat for the Foreign Service exams instead, and the State Department first placed him in charge of the American Consulate in Antigua. After an assignment in war-torn Columbia, Nick moved his family to New York and joined an advertising firm, but he wasn’t able to get the sand out of his shoes. He returned to Antigua where he opened a small hotel named The Lord Nelson, the first commercial lodging on the island. Nick operated the Lord Nelson until 1980, when he moved across the island to build Callaloo Beach Resort, a low-profile operation next to Curtain Bluff, the most expensive resort on the island, which was fondly referred to by him and his guests as “Cretin Bluff.”
Nick’s wife, Adele, took over management of the Lord Nelson, which Nick referred to as a “real business.” Nick’s Callaloo Beach Resort was run for the camaraderie of his friends, who were legion, from all over the world and all walks of life.
There was only one paying couple during our entire stay at Callaloo. It was a young couple. She was gorgeous and exotic looking, from Namibia. He was a talent manager. One of his clients was Chris de Burgh, the singer of “Lady in Red,” as well as other great songs. Non-paying friends of Nick’s did take on responsibilities and assist with chores, generally between a leisurely breakfast and the 1 p.m. onset of the extended cocktail hour.
Nick knew everybody who was anybody, and anybody who was nobody, in the Caribbean. During the war years if you needed a passport, a visa or anything of that nature, you needed to see Nick. He was a legendary character. He traveled light without suitcase or wallet, with only an open canvas shopping bag containing underwear, Glenlivet Scotch, and Cuban cigars. He did not own a credit card. His only card was an Antigua driver’s license with a photo of him holding a glass of Scotch. In his pocket he carried a wad of $100 bills.
When I finally found the time to take Nick up on his offer to stay at Callaloo, I arranged for Shelli and me to stay for a week, returning right after Christmas. We were having so much fun we extended our stay until well after the New Year; we were lodged in a little tin-roofed bungalow a leisurely stroll from the main building, kitchen, office, sundeck and clubhouse with an open-air bar. Across the dirt road behind us was a pasture with donkeys. We didn't need an alarm because early each morning the donkeys would wander over behind our building and serenade us with a chorus of, "Heehaw! Heehaw! Heehaw!"
One of Nick’s more memorable guests at Callaloo during our stay was the Honorable Gerald David Lascelles (1924-1998), who was accompanied by his second wife, former actress Elizabeth Collingwood. Gerald was the younger son of Henry Lascelles, 6th Earl of Harewood, and Mary, the Princess Royal, and only daughter of King George V.
Gerald had attended Eton College and served as a captain in the Rifle Brigade (Prince Consort’s Own), an infantry regiment of the British Army. Gerald was a jazz enthusiast, and in the '50s he collaborated with jazz critic Sinclair Traill on a compilation of jazz yearbooks. He was also a race car driver, served as president of the British Racing Drivers’ Club, and was a director of the Silverstone Circuit race car track in Northamptonshire, England.
The Honorable Gerald could be seen mid-morning in his XXXL swimsuit, on hands and knees making his contribution to the chores of the day, scrubbing tiles around the clubhouse with a bucket of bleach water. Following that chore, he would assist me in the opening of the bar for the day. We became pals and enjoyed sparring with one another. One day I got him good.
I had made a comment about our schedule, pronouncing it the way we Americans do and Gerald corrected me by pronouncing it the way the Brits do, to which I replied, “Gerald, if you say ‘shedule’ instead of 'skedule,' why don’t you say ‘shool’ instead of 'skool'?” He was stumped. It was the one and only time he failed to retort.
About halfway through our stay, a lady named Doone Beal from the prestigious Conde Nast Gourmet magazine stopped by Callaloo, ostensibly we thought to write a story about the food at the resort. The food there was good, but really didn't seem to inspire an article in a food magazine. Doone and her husband, Pelham, also known as Lord and Lady Marley, were very old friends of Nick’s. She insisted that she be referred to as Lady Marley and we thought it was amusing, especially Gerald, who was actually, factually, royalty.
Once, when Shelli and I were lounging by the clubhouse visiting with Gerald and Elizabeth, the subject of Lady Marley came up. Gerald, stretched out like a beached beluga whale on his lounge chair, his usual Dewar’s Scotch and water in hand, dramatically announced, “I don’t care what anyone thinks. I’m not speaking to someone who hasn’t a first name!” Heavy emphasis on the words anyone, first and name, with no “r” in first, the word name followed by one of those loud British sniffs up both nostrils. Shelli and I laughed so hard we practically fell off our lounges.
One day while walking along the beach, Shelli and I turned a corner and there was an expanse of white sand covered with a huge mound of conch shells that had, apparently, been harvested for serving in the restaurant. It was literally a conch graveyard, beautiful in a bizarre sort of way, and mildly upsetting. We nicknamed it Conchwich.
Hugh Stancliffe was a regular guest of Nick’s who produced brochures for the resort. Shelli and I were having some personal issues at the time, which were not aided any by the fact that she was more strikingly beautiful than usual walking around the resort in the pink jumpsuit I had bought her in Honolulu. Hugh was divorced from his first wife and he and Shelli became quite friendly. I’m afraid, in my insecure frame of mind, I took it the wrong way and became jealous. I didn’t say anything to Shelli or Hugh at the time but expressed my feelings in a previous rendition of this story printed in the Anchorage Press. A friend of Hugh’s in Antigua forwarded the article to him in the U.K. and in subsequent communications he explained that he was only being a friend, which Shelli sorely needed. He also kindly pointed out some other inaccuracies in my original story.
As if the diversity of guests needed pollinating, there was “Fat Jack,” visiting with his wife, Hillary. Fat Jack was a West Point classmate of Nick’s whose claim to fame was that he had piloted one of the P-51 fighters that escorted the B-29 Superfortress, Bockscar on its mission to and from Nagasaki to drop off the atom bomb, “Fat Man.”
There was also a guy I will simply describe as “The Walker.” He was some sort of big-shot construction guy who was really into walking long distances. He and whoever he could recruit would walk 20 to 25 miles a day. I was running marathons at the time and would put in my 5-to 10-mile run each morning, which I deemed more time-efficient, but then I didn't see as much of the island as “The Walker” and his entourage did.
Another West Pointer was Renee Lopez-Duprey, who was accompanied by his wife, Ada. They were an aristocratic couple from Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Ada wore a lot of expensive jewelry and kept her hair coiffed up in a bee hive. Delightful and genteel, they owned a rattan furniture factory in Puerto Rico with a branch in the Philippines, and we enjoyed a visit with them in Old San Juan on our way back to Alaska.
Finally, there was Ray Dunster aka “Rotten Ray” and his wife, Isabel, who hailed from Ontario, Canada. According to Hugh Stancliffe, they were lifelong friends of fellow Canadians, George and Joan Ledingham, friends and supporters of Nick from the early days of his Bucket of Blood nightclub over by the Lord Nelson.
One day Shelli and I drove into town to watch the horse races at the Cassada Gardens Race Track, a feature of the Antigua Turf Club. It was the second day of what was billed the Christmas Meeting. The date was January 3, 1988. It was a colorful affair that boasted enthusiastic spectators seated on rickety bleachers, one of which collapsed under the weight of the crowd. Fortunately it was not our bleacher and no one was injured, but the red, volcanic earth was wet and muddy from recent rain, so you can imagine the effect on one's attire.
The race track brochure advertised “BREED YOURSELF A TRACK RECORD BREAKER! IF YOU HAVE THE MARE WE HAVE THE STALLION, CALIBI. BREED FOR SPEED AND BREED FOR STAMINA TOO.”
It was while attending the races that I discovered they sold a marvelous bottle of Guinness beer with lemon juice in it. It was packaged as a throwback to the British navy days when they provided grog and lemon juice to prevent scurvy, and there was a nifty British navy pattern on the label. Unfortunately, I have never seen it served anywhere else. Chilkoot Charlie’s was the first bar in Alaska to serve Guinness on tap but, though I did inquire, I could never locate the bottled stuff with lemon juice in it.
On the way to and from the races we spotted the town’s “RUDE BOY STAND” and stopped to take a photo of four local boys clowning around on what is the local version of the dunce hat. It is a simple concrete roadside platform used for publicly humiliating young miscreants who are required to stand on it for all to see for prescribed periods of time.
Our extended vacation time finally came to an end. Shelli and I returned to Anchorage and never revisited Antigua, though I was able to arrange for a one-week honeymoon at Callaloo for my daughter Michele and her husband Jerry. The last time I saw Nick was when he was once again visiting Rock in Anchorage.
I was counting the bar banks one afternoon in the office at Chilkoot Charlie’s when the bartender rang me and said, “Mike, there are two old geezers out here who say they drink at Koot’s for free.”
Knowing exactly of whom he spoke, I said, “Yep. Set ‘em up.”
“I’ll be right out.”
Dagnabit! is a new column by the infamous former owner of Koot's, Mike Gordon. This nostalgic romp through pre-statehood Alaska, tells the little known stories of the rough-and-tumble 70s, and the few years of the 80s Gordon refers to as the Glory Days, when anything was possible and money was no object.