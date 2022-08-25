The first U.S. soldiers were killed in South Vietnam in July 1959 when their living quarters near Saigon were raided by guerillas. Those were not "shots heard 'round the world," though they should have been. I was a junior at Anchorage High School, and it was around this time I went on a memorable moose hunting trip with Bill Peters and Max Pierce, both friends of my parents.
Max, an Internal Revenue Service investigator, had a kind of face you never forgot. Not because it was characteristic in any way—just the opposite. It was a face devoid of anything remotely resembling personality. He had a saturnine countenance that ran straight through. You could have given Max a million dollars or stuck a hot poker up his ass and his reaction would have been equally unremarkable.
As an adolescent I never could understand what his wife Ruth saw in Max or what my parents saw in the company of either of them.
Much later my older sister Pat told me, "It had a lot to do with drinking."
How I became involved in the moose hunting trip with Max and Bill remains a childhood mystery.
Bill Peters was the consummate Alaskan character. Before the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964, he reigned over the Portage Garage fifty miles south of Anchorage. The garage sank roughly six feet during the earthquake, along with the rest of Portage. Due to its proximity to the end of Turnagain Arm, its abruptly reduced elevation, and the height of the tides in the Arm, the site of that fledgling community became, and remains, an uninhabitable saltwater slough. The remains of the Portage Garage can barely be seen today.
But at the time of this story Portage was thriving. It was the gateway to the ice-free port of Whittier, via railroad and a couple of tunnels through the mountains, which was still occupied by the United States Army. You could not drive to Whittier and there was no reason to put your vehicle on a railroad car destined for Whittier because there was not any place to drive it once you got there. Nearly everyone in Whittier lived in the same fourteen-story building, the Hodge Building, due to the heavy snowfalls—241 inches a year on average. That's over twenty feet, in case you're calculating.
That single building, years later converted into a condominium development and renamed Begich Towers, housed practically everything in the community, including a bowling alley, a cafeteria, a movie theater, and a barber shop. During winters the locals dug tunnels in the deep snow between the Hodge Building and other buildings in town.
The Hodge Building opened for business in November 1956 to much fanfare and was referred to as the "wilderness skyscraper." It was named after a remarkable but little-known man, Walter Hodge, a West Point graduate with a civil engineering degree from Cornell University. In 1930 Hodge was assigned to the Alaska Road Commission and he designed and built roads and bridges all over the territory. A few days before Pearl Harbor was bombed by the Japanese, he was appointed Executive Officer of the 18th Engineer Brigade tasked with working on the construction of the Alaska-Canada, or Alcan Highway. The highway, originally 1,700 miles long, was completed in 1942 and took only nine months to construct. A soldier working on it described it as being "miles and miles of miles and miles."
In 1972 the building received its new moniker in honor of U.S Representative Nick Begich, who served as Alaska's sole congressman for a little over a year and a half before disappearing, along with his aide, Russell Brown; the pilot, Don Jonz; and House Majority Leader, Hale Boggs in a Cessna 310 on a flight from Anchorage to Juneau for a campaign fundraiser. I managed to purchase two side-by-side apartments on the top floor of the building at a state auction during the late ‘70s that I eventually sold to real estate developer Pete Zamarillo to help finance my second divorce.
But I digress. Bill Peters attended to all the cars that were left in Portage by people coming and going from Whittier. They were stored in a big parking lot across the Seward Highway from his garage. He parked them, removed the snow from them, got them started after long stretches of disuse, and repaired them in his shop if they were in need. He had a thriving business. So did Dick and Mary Lou Redmond who owned Diamond Jim’s bar, located right next door to the garage until the bar was moved to Indian after the 1964 earthquake and subsequent littoral encroachment.
Bill was a brilliantly self-sufficient man who feared nothing and could do most anything. He ran a trap line for beaver and muskrat along the railroad tracks, their stretched and drying pelts hanging in circular metal rings all around the place. He could make "corned beef" out of his seasonal moose or repair your transmission. The last time I saw him was along the Hope Road years after the quake. He had built a cabin just off the roadway and was digging a water well the hard way—by hand—shoring it up with hand-cut logs and removing dirt with a rope and bucket as he descended.
Bill also had an impressive menagerie at the garage. He could have charged admission and perhaps did to the stray tourist of the time. He raised peacocks, pheasants, pigeons, quail, rabbits, ducks, geese, chickens, and two young calves, just for starters. In addition to overseeing the garage operation, he managed to feed and water all the critters every day and tend his vegetable garden during the summer months.
Bill was a brawler and a boozer, and when he drove to Anchorage for that rare weekend of fun, he would stay at our home, clean up, and head for the Forest Park Country Club. My mom said he was a womanizer. Bill would get shit-faced drunk, come back to the house loud and obnoxious, and he and my dad would stay up all night long. Drunk and disorderly, he literally destroyed one Christmas Eve at our home on Iliamna Drive.
I was a sophomore or junior in high school at the time and I loved Bill Peters for all his incivilities.
He taught me how to "Drive the car. Don't let it drive you."
He would take me on the trap line with him and we'd shoot ducks along the railroad tracks. He gave me a deal on an old, ugly Cushman motorcycle, the engine of which he had re-bored. It wasn’t much to look at, but because it had been re-bored, it would keep up with the brand-new flashy Cushman Eagles of the day. I'm lucky I didn't kill myself on it.
Bill was a man's man and a woman's man all wrapped in one and I'd have followed him to the end of the earth, so it doesn’t really matter to me how I ended up on that moose hunt with him and Max. I still remember the peculiar look on my mother's face when, at age 12, I innocently blurted to her after having seen Bill naked in our shower, "Mom, his balls hang all the way down to here!" my right hand reaching almost to the floor.
Bill had previously hunted for moose near the lake at the head of Twenty Mile River, a glacial stream that flows into Turnagain Arm just north of Portage, also a great spot to dip-net for hooligan, aka smelt or candlefish, around the second week in May. He arranged for himself and Max and me to be flown in by float plane and to be picked up in three days. My parents were to watch the Portage Garage during that time–no small undertaking.
Unbeknownst to us or anyone else but him, our pilot crashed his plane while returning from taking another hunter into the Bush a couple of days later, and though surviving the crash, had to walk back to civilization. Bill and Max and I were comfortable enough in a small log cabin by the lake, though we never saw hide nor hair of a moose. We had enough provisions for the three days we were to be there, and when the fourth rolled around, we took advantage of a package of powdered eggs that had been left in the cabin. We fashioned fishing poles from alder saplings and used some salmon eggs, also left in the cabin, to catch Dolly Varden trout.
It wasn’t unusual for a pilot to be a day or so late to pick you up in those days. You just dealt with it. The guides generally had only one plane and depending on weather and circumstances might or might not be on time. But when the fifth day rolled around, we decided we'd better start taking things into our own hands. The plan was to build a raft and float ourselves and our gear down the river to the Seward Highway.
This is when I witnessed Max begin the most amazing transformation. He had been his usual dull self until then, but it seems when Max was young and before he had become a mindless bureaucratic cog, he had worked in a government CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) Camp during the Great Depression. He grabbed the double-bladed axe from the cabin, which like most cabins in those days was stocked and equipped for people in circumstances such as ours and suggested that he cut the logs for the raft because he was "pretty good" with an axe. Bill and I readily but dubiously agreed and then stood in awe as Max cut and trimmed log after log. He was a virtuoso. Envious beavers took a work break to witness the performance.
Another couple of days rolled by and the raft began to take shape. The character and humanity in Max's face grew in direct proportion to the size of the blisters on those pencil-pushing hands.
In my spare time, I read and reread the copy of The Life of Billy the Kid, also left in the cabin. If you want to know anything about Billy the Kid or Pat Garrett, just ask me. I can even tell you what pages the mustard stains were on: 36 and 39. One scene sticks out in my memory. The Kid was drinking in a bar when a guy walked in with matching pearl-handled revolvers strapped to his waist. The Kid had already spotted those revolvers and considered how nice they would look on him when the fellow wearing them, who had had too much to drink, began to berate the Kid.
"The Kid's an egg sucker," he said. "The Kid's a goddamn egg sucker!"
The guy with the pearl-handled revolvers, too drunk to be scared, was challenging a real, flesh-and-blood sociopath who was fixated on his pretty guns. When I set down the book and left Billy, now wearing brand new matching pearl-handled revolvers, to check on the raft progress Max was working on his umpteenth blister.
Now on day seven in the woods the Dolly Varden and powdered eggs, though heaven sent, were wearing pretty thin but the raft was ready and appeared seaworthy. We piled all of our gear onto it, tied a long rope to one end, and Max and Bill pulled it along the shore while I, on board with a pole, steadied the load and kept the raft from intersecting with the shore. It took a couple of hours for us to get to the other end of the lake from which the creek drained and just as we were preparing to embark on our down-river journey, our pilot circled the lake and landed. It was no doubt a good thing for us and our gear because, though I understood the circumstances and felt I was in capable hands, Twenty Mile River is not exactly the lazy Mississippi and there were no nautical engineers in our group. Nor did I fancy being the only one on board that vessel.
My parents, junior high school teachers, neither mechanically inclined, were happy to see us for reasons aside from our survival. In addition to taking care of the garage business, the garden, the animals and birds all those days, they had to feed the two calves by mixing up their meal and letting them lick and suck it off their fingers, which were practically raw, twice a day.
It was rumored that a few days later Max chased Ruth around their small L Street apartment naked as a jay bird, with a plum in his mouth. I've often wondered if that bureaucratic cog hadn't permanently slipped its gear.