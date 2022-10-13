Untitled design (5).png




My friend David White was attending a community college in Hayward, California. He had just finished a cooking course, in the fall of 1976, when he decided to drive up the Alcan Highway to Anchorage. At the time he knew only one person in the entire state of Alaska—Michael Kerr, and although the state’s economy was still booming, pipeline construction was nearly finished. The first oil would begin its journey to Valdez the next summer.



