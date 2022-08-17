4th_Avenue_Theater_color.jpg__08256 copy.jpg

     I could be wrong about this, but my recollection is that it was in 1959, my junior year at Anchorage High School, the school was ranked as one of the best in the country academically. It was also simultaneously ranked as one of the more prominent drinking schools, the latter credential being the one that received the most applause from me and my classmates. And my extracurricular activities certainly contributed more to that latter achievement than my scholastic achievements did to the former.

     Many high schools and universities in America have had to deal with unacceptable hazing practices in athletic letter clubs, fraternities, and sororities. Anchorage High School, which became West High in 1961 the year after my graduation, was no exception. To the best of my knowledge Anchorage High School, or West High’s, last issue with hazing occurred in 1958, the year I was initiated into the Athletic Club after having lettered in hockey. I remember parts of the hazing well, and not just because it created a scandal and was the last year athletic hazing was allowed at the school.



