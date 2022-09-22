Construction of the Alyeska Pipeline took place from 1969 to 1977 and employed roughly 70,000 people. The actual construction started on March 27, 1975 and was completed on May 31, 1977. The first oil flowed down the pipe on June 20, 1977, traversing 800 miles from Prudhoe Bay on the north coast of Alaska to the port town of Valdez on the southern coast. And on the evening of August 1, 1977, the SS Arco Juneau sailed for the Atlantic Richfield refinery in Cherry Point, Washington with the first tanker full of black gold.
Once pipeline construction was complete, most of the workers from that boom time returned to the Lower 48, and it took a while for Alaska's economy to recover. But in the early '80s the state entered the period I refer to as the Glory Days
The pipeline craziness was over and the speculative craziness ramped up.
Alaska was on a roll. Anything was possible and money was no object. Banks were lending money by the truckload and real estate developers with limitless credit were building shaky empires on Anchorage's unstable, earthquake-prone soil. There was only so much property to be had in the Anchorage bowl, and conventional wisdom held it would never be worth less. No one had ever lost money investing in Anchorage real estate—and never would.
Awash in petro-dollars, the State of Alaska eliminated the personal income tax and instituted the Permanent Fund Dividend. Legislators representing localities far and wide carved out big bucks from the state budget for an array of capital projects. Anchorage's Project ‘80s massively increased the city’s infrastructure and quality of life by funding the expanding Coastal Trail, the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts, the Sullivan Arena, the Egan Convention Center, the Loussac Library, and more.
There was a cheering squad for any big project, no matter how grandiose—like moving the capitol to Willow, building a domed city in Denali Park, and turning the 874-foot-high Bodenburg Butte into an international destination with a tram hauling tourists to a fancy restaurant on the summit.
One real estate speculator, Pete Zamarello, told me (in such a way that I felt he was talking about me personally) that because of increasing property taxes, the average Anchorage business person soon would no longer be able to afford to own the property upon which his or her business was located. About that time his ubiquitous, unimaginative strip malls sprang up like invasive weeds.
They did not sport Pete’s name on them, but everyone knew who was building them. They were—and still are—an eye-sore and blight on the community, though admittedly housing some fine local small business operations.
Pete lived in a purple-colored mansion out near Turnagain-by-the-Sea subdivision. Like Pete, the house was loud, garish and didn’t fit comfortably into its surroundings. Pete hated bankers. He bought a block-size tract of land across the street from National Bank of Alaska to the south—where GCI, Arby’s, and the Matanuska Brewing Company are now—and bragged to me that he was going to erect a building higher than National Bank of Alaska so he could “piss down on Elmer.” Elmer Rasmuson, (1909-2000), the president and chairman of that bank, was a former mayor of Anchorage and an unparalleled Alaskan philanthropist.
My nightclub, Chilkoot Charlie’s, was booming. I was building a big new condo in Woodside East overlooking the greenbelt, and I was adding property and seating capacity to the club operation. I owned and stayed frequently in my two condos in Hawaii. Western Airlines had hooked a whole bunch of us Alaskans on Hawaii with their “triangle fare.” If you were flying to Los Angeles you could stop over in Hawaii for nothing. Zero. Nada. I used to visit the islands whenever my tan would start to fade, for which I now pay the price of regular visits to my dermatologist.
I became close friends with a musical duo named Cecilio and Kapono, popularly known as C & K, who were all the rage in Hawaii during the '70s and '80s. They both looked Hawaiian, though Cecilio was Mexican as his name suggests. Henry Kapono is the only one-hundred-percent Hawaiian I ever met.
He is also a world-class musician. The gods must have introduced C and K. I always compared their style of music to Seals and Croft. How they could harmonize! They successfully brought traditional Hawaiian music into the world of pop music but sadly were never able to make the leap to the mainland and national recognition.
One day out of the blue I received a phone call from Henry Kreutz, C & K’s manager, asking if they might play a gig at Chilkoot Charlie’s. I didn't have a suitable stage at the time. I hadn't yet added the Spenard Bingo Hall to the north, nor had I incorporated what used to be a fenced-in yard at the far southwest corner of the building, which is now the area occupied by the Ice Bar on the ground floor and the Russian Room upstairs.
I told Henry if he came to Anchorage he could stay at my home, and I’d see if I could get the boys a gig at Alyeska Resort in Girdwood. He and a friend named Mel Mossman did come to Anchorage, stayed with me, and I managed to get the duo a gig at the ski resort. Years later C & K played Koot’s on several occasions. My niece, Teri, was fortunate enough to have the boys sing at her wedding reception at my Woodside East townhouse.
They once visited our little cabin in the woods on a wild adventure to Halibut Cove and many years later, in the role of “Pastor Mike,” I performed the wedding ceremony for Henry Kreutz and his bride, Nalani, at our present home in the Cove. More recently, Henry’s son Olin became a celebrity in Hawaii by playing center for the Chicago Bears. Henry went from being famous in his own right to being referred to as Olin’s father. And proud father he was.
A lot of my friends were in the real estate business—several at Jack White Company—the top real estate brokerage firm in town and were amassing multi-million dollar portfolios. My wife, Shelli, and I earned real estate licenses ourselves. I hung my license at Jack White Company—an attempt at business diversification and to distance myself from the liquor industry. I naively thought I could hand off the operation of my nightclub to my management but I found that, as the saying goes, “When the cat’s away the mice will play.”
Around this time, but when I no longer had my license hanging on their wall, I was invited to an afternoon holiday party at Jack White Company along with a lot of other investors, contractors, bankers, brokers, and the like. It was a nice affair with no shortage of beer and wine, so by the time I and a handful of my friends departed for the Chef’s Inn we were pretty lit up.
The Chef’s Inn, owned by Dale Mormon, was a hot spot at the northwest corner of Arctic Boulevard and Northern Lights Boulevard. It later became Blues Central and is now the Anchorage Billiard Palace, owned by my Irish whiskey drinking pal, Paul Schuldt. Dale always had amazingly good bartenders, any one of whom could individually serve the entire club when it was packed with people drinking heavily. The house specialty was roast beef French dip sandwiches that you prepared yourself. Another draw was the elevated dance floor. During the day patrons sat around it to eat lunch and dinner, and after dinner it was great fun for those who wanted to kick up their heels—that is until Dale’s insurance company put the kibosh on it.
Ever notice that insurance companies are no fun? They also put the kibosh on the once-flourishing hot-air balloon industry that festooned the sky above Anchorage with colorfully decorated orbs, the magnificent Chugach Range framing the background. As far as I know there had not been a single covered loss. Maybe I am delusional, but doesn’t that look like a business opportunity for insurance companies? Anyway, balloonists couldn't afford the premiums, which let the air out of the fledgling industry.
Dale was an excellent bar operator and was married to a beautiful woman, but he had a monumental drinking problem, like a lot of operators of the era. He would regularly go to sleep with his head on the bar during business hours and had the uncanny ability to somehow or other remain aware of what was going on around him, lifting his head to rejoin a conversation or to give an order to an employee out of the middle of what appeared to be a coma. One afternoon a lady, upset about something or other, stepped over Dale—who was sprawled out on the floor in the middle of the aisle in front of the bar—and demanded to talk to the owner. The bartender said, “You just stepped over him, lady.”
Our group that afternoon at the Chef’s Inn was Terry Pfleiger (1943-2016), an agent at Jack White Company; Kris Gratrix (ca. 1945-2012), a commercial building contractor; Norman Rokeberg, then a leasing agent at Jack White Company; probably Buster Newton, a real estate developer; and yours truly. There might have been one or two others I can’t remember. I’ve already admitted we’d been drinking.
Kris Gratrix was a successful contractor, and beneath his gruff exterior pumped a kindly heart. But in junior high and high school he had been what might be called a “problem child.” My dad grew up on the rough streets of Pittsburgh, and as a coach at Central Junior High always gravitated toward kids like Kris, and they toward him. Kris remained friends with my dad until my dad’s death and would visit us every so often to pay his respects.
Kris was boisterous and tended to brag about his accomplishments. He had been gasconading for a good while at the Chef’s Inn that day and receiving a fair amount of ridicule because of it when Terry Pfleiger finally said, “Kris, I’ve figured out how to make a fortune.” Kris, in his cups and unsuspecting, took the bait.
“Yeah? How’s that?"
“I’m going to buy you for what you’re worth and sell you for what you think you’re worth.”
Well, that brought a lot of laughs from people around the table, but Kris was not one of the sources of laughter. He was a big, tough guy. And he was very pissed off. He stood up, grabbed the table around which we all sat and dumped it on end—all our drinks and glasses crashed to the floor. Then he headed straight for Terry, chairs and stools flying in every direction.
I leapt to my feet, getting myself between the David-and-Goliath mismatch that would have occurred if Kris made it to Terry. Kris was coming on like a bull with a full head of steam when we collided and both lost our balance, falling into the wall with the full impact of both of us on my right shoulder. That incident was roughly forty years ago and I still can rarely go to sleep on my right side. I also suffer from restricted movement, chronic pain, and visible atrophy. As with the Charleston Express incident: no good deed goes unpunished, right?
Kris departed the havoc he'd created spewing a stream of curses and threats and piled into his brand new orange Corvette. We all watched as he threw it into reverse, stomped on the gas pedal, and roared backward smacking into a big unforgiving metal light pole in the club’s front parking lot. Then he swung the mangled car around and roared off down Northern Lights Boulevard, leaving steaming black tire marks and thick smoke in his wake.
The drinking probably resumed once the mess had been cleaned up, as did the rampant real estate speculation—until the mid-1980s oil glut and subsequent economic crash.
In an effort to chasten wayward members of the OPEC cartel, or as some might assert, to crater the Soviet economy, Saudi Arabia’s oil minister opened the spigots in the desert kingdom and flooded the world market with black goo. Few were left standing in the aftermath of the financial tsunami that hit oil patches everywhere, including Alaska with it’s almost totally oil-dependent economy.
Alaskans in search of work began leaving the state in droves. They'd just drop their house keys off at Alaska Housing Finance Corporation on their way south and haul what, after a garage sale, remained of their personal belongings down the Alcan Highway.
People have said to me, “Well, people still drink. It mustn’t have been a problem for Chilkoot Charlie’s.”
Wrong. Just for the record, the bar business depends on expendable income. People still drink when the economy sours, but they find less expensive ways to do it—like going out once a week instead of two or three times, drinking a six-pack in their car in the parking lot before entering the bar, hiding a pint bottle in their coat, or going to a house party instead.
From Yamani’s figurative opening of the Saudi oil spigot in the fall of 1985 to Joseph Hazelwood’s literal ramming of the Exxon Valdez into Bligh Reef in March 1989, I suspect one of the only people turning a profit in Alaska was the one that owned the U-Haul franchise. Ironically, Hazelwood’s colossal ineptitude created such a mess that Exxon’s efforts to clean it up rejuvenated the Alaskan economy.
By the time the economy did come around again, I was on my third banker. I had done a work-out with the Small Business Administration and Alaska USA Federal Credit Union, I had borrowed all my life insurance cash values, emptied my IRA account, taken a second mortgage on my home, and sold those two lovely condos in Hawaii. I sold one to a Japanese buyer for cash, deposited the money in my business checking account, and watched it disappear like a diamond ring down the bathroom sink.
As Cecilio might have said in his native tongue, "Adios.”
Dagnabit! is a new column by the infamous former owner of Koot's, Mike Gordon. This nostalgic romp through pre-statehood Alaska, tells the little known stories of the rough-and-tumble 70s, and the few years of the 80s Gordon refers to as the Glory Days, when anything was possible and money was no object.