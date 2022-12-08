Dagnabit! By Mike Gordon
As mentioned, some of my running experiences were unpleasant. Some were downright scary.
On September 7, 1994 the Anchorage Daily News broke the story of the brutal murder of Alexi O. Kaptanian, a 22-year-old UAA student who had only arrived in the state the previous month. He was killed by a paroled ex-con named Ray E. Rice who had been recently released after serving seven years for stabbing a complete stranger. Kaptanian met Rice at the Java Joint, a popular coffee house in Spenard at the time. The student had left his mountain bike chained at the Crazy Horse, a strip club just below Fifteenth Avenue between Gambell and Ingra Streets, and as they left the coffeehouse Rice offered to show him a shortcut through the woods.
Anchorage Police Sergeant Mike Grimes said the two men walked into the woods just west of where Gambell Street crosses Chester Creek when the ex-con attacked the student “to get his cash and an expensive leather jacket he was wearing.” Rice stabbed Kaptanian in the eye with a Leatherman, robbed him, and rolled him into the creek where he then stood on the young man until he was sure he was dead. The subsequent autopsy verified that Kaptanian had, in fact, died from drowning.
Rice made an extensive admission of the crime saying that he had “an irresistible impulse” to kill. Police reported Rice was a follower of the occult and was wearing a T-shirt that had End of God, the title of an album by the satanic metal band, Decide, emblazoned on it.
Kaptanian’s father, Pierre, of Aurora, Colorado, was naturally aggrieved over his youngest son’s death. He was reported as saying that Alexi had come to Alaska because he liked the outdoors and because his older brother lived in Alaska, although in Petersburg, an island community in Southeast Alaska. Except for attending a small college only a few hundred miles from their residence, Alexi had never been away from home before. He was shy, trusting, and withdrawn—conditions resulting from a rare malady that had left him bald at the age of five.
For over twenty years I had resided in Woodside East, a high-end planned unit development about a mile west of where Kaptanian was murdered. I lived there for roughly another ten years after the incident. My home overlooked and had easy access to the Chester Creek bike trail, and when I started running marathons in 1979 I spent many a joyful and/or toilsome hour running long distances—up to twenty miles—both east and west of my location. If I ran east I was only a short distance from the Lake Otis Drive underpass and the Goose Lake overpass, and if I ran west I was less than a mile from the Seward Highway underpass.
Over my more than fifteen years of running in various states, numerous countries, and on different routes in Anchorage, Girdwood, and Homer I have absolutely no recollection of any seriously frightening or disturbing incidents except those I encountered on the Chester Creek bike trail between the Goose Lake overpass and the C Street underpass, but of them there were plenty.
One sunny afternoon I was running west toward the Seward Highway underpass alongside the softball park and could not help but notice two young boys and a girl playing very near the entrance to the underpass as I approached. The kids were pre-teen and would not normally have presented a threat, but there was something unusual and disturbing about their behavior and the furtive way they looked at me.
I had to run between them to get to the underpass, and as I drew closer I heard one of the boys say to the others, “Let’s beat him up and take his stuff.” I seriously doubt that those three kids could have made good on their threat, but the threat was real nonetheless, and as I whisked past them I simply stated, “I don’t have any stuff.”
When I came back through the underpass from the other direction on my way home the kids were gone. As the elderly (to them) object of such cruel contemplation expressed out loud by three feral pre-teen children—one a girl, I couldn’t help but wonder what the world was coming to.
During an early evening run in the fall one year, I was returning from a long run on the Tony Knowles Trail. Immediately after crossing the bridge over Chester Creek I passed two teenage boys and a teenage girl who appeared to be heading to a concert at the Sullivan Arena just to the north of our location. They were milling around suspiciously. After passing the teens I could hear unmistakable footfalls behind me.
Not wanting to be attacked from behind I stopped abruptly and spun around, fists out, ready for a fight. Looking the teen who had been stalking me right in the eye I asked, “What the fuck do you want?”
He stopped, shrugged his shoulders and turned back to his two friends who had been watching. I continued on my way home. Had I not turned around and faced him, would he have pushed me or hit me in the back of the head? I believe it is highly likely he would have.
Another evening I was again returning from the Tony Knowles Trail, had crossed under the Seward Highway and was just entering the woods at the east end of the softball field on the south side of Chester Creek. Two pre-teen girls were walking westward on the trail toward me, one of them swinging a four-foot alder bough. Again there was something disquieting about the scene and when I got just in front of the girls, about to pass them on the right, the girl with the bough swung it very hard, right at my head. I was ready for it. I caught the bough in my left hand, yanking it out of hers, and chased her to the ground on the other side of the trail.
Both girls were screaming as I stood menacingly over the one who had attacked me, holding the weapon high as if to strike. I would never have hit her, but she didn’t know that. I growled at her, “I should whip the daylights out of you. If you ever do such a thing again I really hope it happens to you.” I tossed the branch into the woods and continued on my way home, dumbstruck and furious.
The next incident is quite different, but lends further credence to my assertion of an evil presence in the area.
I have been in Alaska for nearly seventy years and have been attacked by a moose only once. It happened at the Seward Highway Chester Creek underpass along the Chester Creek trail. Once again, I was returning from a long run on the Tony Knowles Trail, only this time it was in February during the festive carnival of Fur Rendezvous. It was dark but the overhead trail lights were on, casting weird shadows on the snow.
There had been a lot of recent snowfall and though the trails had been groomed, there was deep snow just off the trail. There was also a four-foot high temporary wood-and-wire picket fence rolled out on either side of the trail meant to act as a funnel into the culvert for the dog teams that used that part of the trail for the Fur Rendezvous dog team races.
I crested the hill and was fifteen or twenty feet into the chute created by that picket fencing when I fortunately happened to look up and into the dimly-lit underpass I was approaching. There, right in the middle of the underpass, was a bull moose with a small velvet rack. We spotted each other at the same time and I could see his head lower as his hair stood up along his neck.
I did not actually see his charge because I was already moving as fast as my legs and hands could carry me back up the slope, around the outside edge of the fencing chute, and out into the deep snow on all fours—but I know there was a charge.
When I recovered my composure and realized I wasn’t going to be trampled and gored to death, I looked around and saw the moose standing in the middle of the trail. It was about twenty-five yards away, at the top of the small rise over which I had just recently passed on my way to the underpass. He had not covered that distance that quickly in a casual saunter and he was then just looking around while I sat there in the deep snow, waiting for him to wander off across the creek and up the other side. There was absolutely no question about whose trail it was.
More recently, on March 29, 2015, just past noon, a woman was knocked unconscious and stabbed on the same trail near Goose Lake. Having just crossed the pedestrian bridge over Northern Lights Boulevard, she was walking and texting on her phone when she was attacked from behind and knocked unconscious. Regaining consciousness, she realized she had been stabbed in the lower back and that someone was rifling her pocket. According to Alaska Dispatch News, police said her attacker then fled on foot, taking nothing.
Even more recently, one morning in May 2015, a 43-year-old cyclist had just crossed the Goose Lake overpass on his way to work when he was attacked by one of three teenagers loitering by the trail. The teen had a five-foot long two-inch-diameter branch he was using as a walking stick. As the cyclist passed the teenager swung the stick, hitting his victim square in the face. The hapless cyclist suffered a broken nose, fractured right orbital bone and a fractured skull. He was lucky to have survived the assault.
The Alaska Dispatch News identified the cyclist as Tim Kirk. Julie Saddoris, Kirk’s girlfriend, said that the teenagers had not appeared menacing to Kirk, and that he had not anticipated any trouble: ’…it happened all of a sudden, just kind of random,’ Saddoris said.
Kirk continued to ride away, then eventually lost control and went into a ditch, Saddoris said, where he got out his phone and called 911.
Passersby stopped to help him, and Kirk was then picked up by an ambulance, Saddoris said.”
Kirk received twenty-three stitches just to the bridge of his nose and more under his injured eye. He said the teenagers walked off toward East High School, but Kirk was able to provide descriptions to the police.
Fortunately, as with the attack by Ray Rice upon Alexi Kaptanian, the ogre was identified and arrested. According to the Alaska Dispatch News, Anita Shell, a spokesperson for APD, said the police coordinated investigative efforts with East High School resource officers, found video footage of the teens skipping school that day, matched their clothing and descriptions, and noted their inconsistent stories. The fifteen-year-old assailant was lodged in McLaughlin Youth Center.
Surely, I cannot be the only one who thinks it is more than coincidental that all these incidents occurred in a single stretch of trail not much more than a mile long. I do not believe I have overstated my case. There is the nearby Sullivan Arena that attracts large crowds—some on foot. There are a couple of housing developments nearby too, and East High School a short distance to the east of the area that might be considered a source of trouble. But there are also nice subdivisions in the vicinity, ball parks, and a portion of the wooded area of the University of Alaska Anchorage campus, as well as Goose Lake.
I am absolutely convinced there is some sort of evil presence in the area. Whether you agree with me or not, be vigilant if you ever find yourself alone on that stretch of trail. Better yet, take my advice and just avoid it altogether.
Of course these incidents beg the questions, “What is going on in our community?”
“What is it that would cause preteen children to wantonly, physically attack strangers, with such avidity?
One sunny summer day a few years ago I left my home in Spenard and as I crossed the street to the parking lot where I park my truck, a pint-sized thug no more than four feet tall or ten years old walked up to me and said, “Go home old man.”
