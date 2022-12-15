Dagnabit! By Mike Gordon
Historically, fellow employees at Chilkoot Charlie’s complained that I and my managers—mostly Don Fritz in the earlier years and Doran Powell in later ones—flew on band trips to the Lower 48, to Hawaii, and even to Europe, stayed in luxurious hotels, went out to extravagant dinners each night, and generally had a great time at the expense of the company.
What we actually did was raise the entertainment bar in Anchorage. Though we might have stayed in nice hotels and had some nice dinners, we flew and drove long distances to see a lot of mediocre acts proffered to us by unscrupulous agents, hanging out in dingy, smoky bars when we would rather have been in bed. But we did ultimately bring home some gems.
Shelli, fully believing the employee myth, came on one trip with Doran Powell and me to southern California. The drive between venues was typically more than an hour, and that was the only trip in which she actually participated in the hunt. She attended another one or two trips, but stayed in the hotel watching movies and getting on a first-name basis with the room service staff. We had told everyone for years that it was more work than play and we now finally had confirmation from a credible first-hand witness.
Incidentally, the rule was that we would never, ever, hire a band that Shelli liked because her musical tastes were so divergent from that of our clientele though she did miraculously, and on her own, discover a band once called Sonya for us in Hawaii that we used multiple times.
From the start, I had never planned on having live professional entertainment in Chilkoot Charlie’s. The entertainment was the bar itself, me, and my staff. It all started with a piano and banjo duo called the Rinky Dinks, accompanied by shaker cans and sing-along sheets to encourage customer participation. When it was time to replace the Rinky Dinks I placed a blind box advertisement in the Anchorage Times for entertaining acts.
I received several responses, but only followed up on one—a guy named Doug Haggar who billed himself as Mr. Whitekeys. The application he used was a medical claims form on which he filled in “None” in the space provided for “Total Cost of This Illness.” That got my attention. He didn’t have a phone, so he drew a map of where I could locate him near Fish Creek, halfway between Spenard Road and the Turnagain-by-the-Sea subdivision.
I brought Doug to the club one evening to audition and I had as many of my regulars on hand as possible to judge his act. The results were mixed. About half of my customers liked him a lot and the other half didn’t like him at all. I tilted the balance in favor of Mr. Whitekeys because I recognized his talent. The rest is local legend. Doug worked for me steadily and exclusively for four and a half years and proved himself to be not only quite the talented showman, but a self-motivated, reliable, and professional entertainer. He put together a zany ensemble of guitar, bass and drums with him at center-stage as the pianist and lead vocalist.
At first the band had no name so Doug experimented with several including The Spamtones, Rudy Palm Tree and the Exotic Fruits, the Oosik Music Company, Bitchin’ Ernie and the Grunts and even Jimmy Spenard and His Combo of Lard. Patrons would show up and demand to hear the band that had played the previous week. We even ran a public contest to name the band. I don’t remember what name won. I coyly suggested the Chilkooties, but unsurprisingly, Doug didn’t like that name. It seems to me the one that lasted the longest was the Whale Fat Follies—You’ll Laugh, You’ll Weep, You’ll Fall Asleep.
Doug would take a month or six weeks off and return with a whole new set or two that would have tears running down our cheeks, especially the first night. And he always called the shots. “Hava Nagila,” the traditional Jewish folk song sung in Hebrew, was a very popular sing-along song at the time, but Whitekeys would never play it no matter how many times it was requested.Nor did he like being badgered to play other favorites of the time, such as “Great Balls of Fire,” by Jerry Lee Lewis. He would say, “I’m not going to play that song, but I’ll play one with some of the same notes in it.”
Doug was also our promotions manager for a time. He created a clever ad campaign titled, “So You’ll Know Who to Blame,” which featured each of our quirky employees. I was presented as Julius Caesar Dithers, the founder of J.C. Dithers Construction Company and Dagwood Bumstead’s boss in the long-running comic strip, “Blondie.”
All good things come to an end, though, and Doug eventually moved down the street to occupy a portion of the Fancy Moose, a large nightclub on Lake Spenard. Doug had his own performing space inside the Fancy Moose. He named that space the Fly By Night Club. The fuselage and wing of an airplane jutted out of the front of the building. A few years later he moved back toward Chilkoot Charlie’s and opened his very own Fly by Night Club in a free-standing building where he performed until his retirement.
Over the years a lot of people have asked me what it was like working with Doug Haggar, aka Mr. Whitekeys. On a strictly business level Doug was generally fun to work with, but he had an impenetrable wall around him at least a foot thick. I would not call Doug a misanthrope, but aside from his family relations he was not exactly a warm and fuzzy guy, and if you got beyond business as usual and into the weeds a little with him he was unpredictable and often difficult. My intent is not to diminish Doug in any way, but I guess this is about as good a place as any to relate an interesting political tale. You can draw your own conclusions.
By the early ‘80s there had, for a number of years, been a large black cloud floating over bars like mine and Doug’s that hired professional entertainers. It had been a member of Doug’s band who had filed for unemployment benefits while on leave from Chilkoot Charlie’s that had required me to travel to Juneau with Skip Fuller, resulting in my becoming an Egan Democrat. Now I found myself facing a serious insurance problem that affected both Doug and me as night club owners.
In particular, Ron Courtney, the owner of a sizable club called the Green Dragon, was being sued by his own insurance company for back payments of worker’s compensation insurance on band members that performed at his club. The insurance company’s position was that band members were not independent entertainers but employees and that company wanted to be made whole retroactively.
There was a lot of money at stake and Courtney fought the claim. My recollection is that he wound up settling with the insurance company for a rather large chunk of change. Not long after that Doug’s insurance company went after him. I was nervously observing all this activity from the sidelines and decided to take the initiative.
First, I spoke with Senator Patrick Rodey, a friend of mine from Anchorage High School. It so happened there was an insurance bill on its way through the Senate and in then-current law there was already a short list of exemptions from worker’s compensation coverage, such as housekeepers, so Pat just added two words to the list: contracted entertainers. A mutual friend, Representative Mike Szymanski, dropped a similar bill into the State House.The bills made it through both houses of the legislature without comment by anyone, catching the insurance industry and their lawyers flat-footed.
Governor Bill Sheffield called me up one morning and said, “Hey, Mike. I’ve got this worker’s compensation bill sitting on my desk here in Juneau. Do you think I ought to sign it?”
I laughed out loud and assured him I was absolutely certain he should sign it, which he did.
That was the end of the big dark cloud. I believe Courtney got his money back and Doug, who had demand letters on his desk amounting to thousands of dollars and was talking settlement arrangements with his insurance company, got to dump the whole mess in his trash can.
A few months later Governor Sheffield was campaigning for re-election and I agreed to host a fundraiser for him at Chilkoot Charlie’s. The price of admission was a $100 ticket. Of course I called Doug Haggar and he refused to buy one.
Flabbergasted, I asked, “Why?”
Doug said, “I can’t afford it.”
Giving credit where credit is due, it was Mr. Whitekeys who came up with the Chilkoot Charlie’s slogan, “We cheat the other guy and pass the savings on to you!” He couldn’t very well take it down the street with him, so he came up with another one for his Fly By Night Club: “We lose money on every drink, but we make it up in volume.” He might also have coined the phrase, “No good deed goes unpunished.”
After Whitekeys, the next regular performer at Koot’s was Jack Toman, whose stage name was Jack Kent. He was the most talented musician I ever worked with. Jack might not have been as zany as Whitekeys, but he was good-looking, a fabulous vocalist and musician, and an extraordinary entertainer. Like Whitekeys, Jack played piano with bass and drums backing him up, but he also played guitar, bass, drums, trumpet, trombone, and flugelhorn himself.
Whereas Whitekeys had wit, Jack had class. Both played at piano bars. During Jack’s reign of several years the piano bar was laconically referred to as the “Meat Rack,” it being lined from one end to the other with infatuated young female customers.
Jack has remained one of my very closest friends. He flew to Anchorage to host my 70th birthday bash and for my retirement party. Shelli and I have also spent time with Jack and his significant other, Jan, in St. Louis, where they reside, as well as in Las Vegas. Jack is not just a friend. He’s a brother.
In 1985 I completed the addition of the Spenard Bingo building to the north side of the business, doubling our square footage. We now had competing entertainment on two sides of the club. We started by filling the new stage with local acts, but I also began scouring the rest of the country for quality groups. One of my discoveries was a great musical comedy duo from California named Bird and McDonald that we used off and on for years. Bird and McDonald coined the phrase, “In Alaska you don’t lose your girl, you just lose your place in line.”
I will never forget the off-night Bird and McDonald were in the bar partying and thought they had cornered the market on pull tabs. On faulty information they figured if they bought the entire remaining pull tabs in one of the open games they would walk away with a quick $1,000. They sat at the Horseshoe Bar for hours opening pull tabs and in the end wound up losing $1,000 instead. That performance was funnier than anything they ever did on stage, and they were very funny on stage.
A local musician, Tom Greenough, aka Tommy Rocker had been playing around town at Harry’s and other venues but wanted badly to play at Chilkoot Charlie’s. He approached Don Fritz more than once, but I was not convinced a solo entertainer could handle the large stage on the North Side of the club.
In desperation, Tommy Rocker told Fritz that he would play for nothing just to get on our stage. I agreed, but I did not have high hopes. Boy was I wrong.
Tommy played for me for so long and I ended up paying him so much money, that he bought his own club in Las Vegas and now has two—the second in Henderson, Nevada.
Tommy would get on stage with just his guitar and a rhythm machine. He was extremely entertaining—very funny—and he brought in a great crowd. He also had different personas. Everyone’s favorite was Daryl Green, a cowboy redneck asshole. He would play the “Rodeo Song,” and flip off the crowd, which would then throw balled-up napkins at him. He could be a surfer dude or a Rasta man, and he played a lot of Jimmy Buffett material.
One of the reasons Tommy was so successful at attracting and retaining large crowds and keeping the dance floor packed was that he never took a break; he wasn’t about to let his crowd leave and have to rebuild it again. He would play right through from start to close. I was never able to convince another single entertainer or group to try it, and of that lot Tommy’s the only one I know of who has two of his own clubs now.
Tommy had a fictitious agent named Irving Levine. I hated that guy. Tommy, acting embarrassed, would say, “Mike, Irving says I need a raise,” when I was already paying Tommy lots of money. Of course, unbeknownst to most people, Tommy had a law degree and he really did not need an agent. The fictitious agent was simply Tommy’s way of letting me hate someone else for the squeezing I got. But Tommy was worth the money. He would outdraw excellent four-piece bands on the competing stage while getting paid as much as the other four together—or more. But then, of course, the bands took breaks.
We tried our best to hire only “A” caliber bands though sometimes we would get in a pinch and hire a “B” caliber one, typically not as good but perhaps a party band that would create a fun atmosphere. That’s generally not a good idea. We provided transportation to and from Anchorage, housing near the club, and a vehicle for the bands to drive but the “B” bands were, let’s just say, a little harder on the furniture. A significant draw for quality bands was that they could rehearse during off hours on the main north side stage, which was not open to the public during the day.
The longest-lasting entertainer at Chilkoot Charlie’s after Tommy Rocker was Pete Ettinger (1961-2020). Doran Powell and I discovered Pete playing out in the “boonies” in Canada. We were aware of Pete and had wanted to hire him previously, but he had been too expensive. Now we found him on hard times, fronting a mediocre band in a small bar in a small town, a two to three hour drive from Vancouver, British Columbia. He looked very unhappy on stage and when he took a break we managed to convince him that we had some good musicians that he could work with in Anchorage. Pete formed his own band from our local talent and played successfully at the club for more than fifteen years.
I have rarely witnessed talent that seemed more natural. Pete made it look easy. He was a flawless performer and he could sing anything. He was reliable, he took care of business, he was easy to work with, he was loyal, and he wasn’t hard on the furniture.
Pete was also a perfectionist. He stayed current by keeping up to date on popular songs, and he required his band members to rehearse regularly. All the musicians, with the exception of one—Bart Boggan—had to be replaced because they didn’t want to work that hard. So Pete wound up bringing his band members with him from Canada. Bart, the one local who stayed on, is now one of the owners of the club.
Pete, a Canadian from Nova Scotia by birth, was also a “hockey puck,” as am I. Though he was gracious, charming and genuinely liked people, he could be provoked and would actually jump down off of the stage to physically confront a patron who was disrespectful to him or his band.
Pete was tragically killed one morning while crossing Tudor Road in the crosswalk—but against the light—when he was struck by a pickup truck. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Markets for bands are hot for a while and cool off for various reasons. Some are better for finding original bands, while others are better for finding cover bands. I always preferred bands that had their own original songs and dreamed of a recording contract but were willing to play mostly cover material to pay the bills. I enjoyed the bands playing their original material as long as they mixed it in with cover songs to keep the dance floor full of shaking booties. Our first long-running market was the San Diego area. We had a good agent there who did not waste our time showing us bands that were not good enough or would not travel to Alaska for four to six weeks and play from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. five nights a week—the grueling schedule of the time. A couple of bands I remember bringing to Anchorage from San Diego were The Automatics and Last Call. Greg Chaille, lead singer of Last Call, became our promotions manager.
Back in the ‘90s there was a successful club in Honolulu called The Wave that hired the same type and caliber of bands we did, and neither Don Fritz nor I minded going to Hawaii to check out bands at The Wave.
This is where it gets ugly though: One time we flew from Hawaii to Las Vegas to meet our Argentina-born agent, David Sailon, having only enough time to drop our bags off at Caesar’s Palace and crawl into David’s cramped Camaro. We drove four hours to Barstow, where we saw the last set of a terrible band, then drove four hours back to Las Vegas.
We tried to deal directly with bands when we could in order to avoid the 10% to 15% agent commission. David would find out where we were going next, contact bands in that area, get promotional material and/or CDs, and attempt to represent them to us even though he had never seen or heard them. He was sneaky like that and frustrating to deal with because he was so anal about everything, but somehow he managed to be charming on top of all that due mostly to his old-world Argentine style and underlying sincerity.
We brought David’s son’s band, Sailon, to Anchorage for a couple of successful gigs. His son was a masterful violinist, adding some musical spice and versatility to the band’s sound. His presence allowed them to play music by Kansas, a band Doran and I lost our tails on during a foray into the promotions business. We brought them to Anchorage to play at the Performing Arts Center in partnership with Kim Jones’s Sourdough Productions, but the turnout was abysmal.
We found a band or two in the Seattle area, notably The Beatniks and Cherry Popping Daddies and a few in Portland. Though both cities are mostly original band markets, we could find good cover bands by driving to their outskirts.
Our sound man, Ron Stevens, and I went to Minneapolis, referred to as the “Third Coast,” where there was a vibrant musical scene due to the efforts of Prince and his state-of-the art recording studio. Minneapolis was where we found one of our better bands, Pretty Boy. I remember we arrived in town early on a Sunday night, picked up a local entertainment paper from a newsstand, and saw that the band was playing a club near our hotel. I called our agent and asked about them. He said, “They’re a great band and you’ll love them, but they’ll never go to Alaska.”
On stage in the small club were four good looking guys with long hair. The lead singer sported long bleached blonde hair, tight pink Levis, no shirt and no shoes. The dance floor was crowded with beautiful young women mostly dancing with each other. Ron and I were thunderstruck. When the band’s set ended I walked quickly up to the stage, handed the lead singer my card, and asked him if the band would consider coming to Alaska. He smiled brightly and replied, “Why not?” Thus began a years-long relationship. When they eventually broke up the lead singer, Dennis Lind, stayed in Anchorage and played all over town for years as a solo act.
On band trips, I’ve not only learned more about people I have traveled with but have also made some notable acquaintances. Don Fritz and I began going on band trips in 1980 concentrating originally on Seattle, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Diego. It is true that I enjoy fine dining, including fine wines, and Las Vegas was known for neither at the time. After all, who would try to compete with those ubiquitous inexpensive casino buffets?
One evening Don and I dined at a restaurant atop a spiral staircase in Caesar’s Palace known as the Palm Restaurant. The food was mediocre, the service was condescending, and the bill was ridiculously inflated.
The next morning, after running for an hour on a treadmill in the spa, I found myself lying in the sun on the rooftop deck next to an older gentleman who appeared to have been around Las Vegas for a long time. He looked and sounded as if he might have been a New Jersey mobster.
Minding my manners, I asked, “Sir, you must know a good place to dine in Las Vegas? There’s got to be someplace privately owned and operated outside the casinos.”
His response sounded more like he was directing me to a hit job. “Go to Andre’s French Restaurant on South Sixth.”
Don and I made a reservation at Andre’s for that night, but when we got into a taxi to go to the restaurant, the driver first acted like he had never heard of the place and then tried to talk us into going someplace else. But we persisted. Andre Rochat, the proprietor and head chef had refused, rightly enough, to pay taxi drivers an exorbitant fee for bringing patrons to his location. He had just opened his restaurant in mid-June 1980, having mustered out of the French navy and traveled to Las Vegas with only his knives wrapped in butcher paper. It was a fabulous restaurant with a warm, comfortable atmosphere, though in a challenging location, being near downtown on the edge of a residential neighborhood.
Andre and I hit it off from the very beginning and we remain close friends to this day. Andre loves to fish and has visited Shelli and me in Alaska a couple of times, fishing for pike and sheefish on the Yukon River, kings on the Kenai, and halibut and salmon on Kachemak Bay. If he’s near water he’s got a line in it. I refer to him as Andre Rochat, “Enemy of All Things Aquatic.” In Las Vegas we would load his boat, the French Tickler, with gourmet food and fine wines and drive out to Lake Meade for an afternoon of water skiing, jet skiing, and bocce ball. Once, we even watched a Super Bowl game while anchored on the beach.
Andre became a culinary tour de force in Las Vegas and is the man who single-handedly proved that visitors to the city would pay up for fine dining. The mayor of the city instituted an Andre Rochat Day in recognition of his accomplishment. He opened Andre’s French Restaurant in the Monte Carlo Hotel and Casino and a beautiful restaurant named Alizé on the top floor of the Palms Hotel and Casino. Most impressively Andre successfully competed with the best chefs in the world who were now flooding Las Vegas with high-end eateries.
Then came the global financial crisis of 2008, with Las Vegas, after a thirty-year boom period, being hit harder than practically anywhere in the country. Andre was not bragging or exaggerating when he once said to me, “I’ve worked harder than anyone.” But he ultimately had to walk away from it all—just another of the millions of victims of unscrupulous Wall Street bankers, brokers and traders, and their government, political, insurance, and rating company counterparts.
Now in his mid-seventies, Andre still lives in Las Vegas but sells his expertise to others without the responsibilities of ownership. My own Chilkoot Charlie’s did not escape the outfall of that debacle either, which practically destroyed the middle class in America. I now enjoy being retired, but it is not quite the retirement I had in mind.
Most recently, while I was still running the club, our bands came from the southern states of Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Georgia. Doran and I did a lot of driving around down there.
One time we were driving from Houston to New Orleans when we stopped at a mom-and-pop buffet-style restaurant along the way to partake of some southern food and loaded our plates with their small, soft, black crabs. When the nice elderly waitress stopped by our table to inquire about the food, Doran and I were crunching down on the crabs and he said the food was great, but that he especially liked the soft-shelled crabs, to which she replied, “Why, honey, them ain’t soft shelled crabs.” Could’a fooled us.
There were two large clubs smack on the beach in Panama City, Florida—Club La Vela and Spinnaker—that provided live entertainment and attracted big crowds of young partiers, so Doran and I travelled there multiple times to shop for bands. We were told the guy that owned Spinnaker was sent to federal prison a few years previous. He was apparently trying to sell the place and showed his two sets of books to what he thought was a potential buyer but turned out to be an agent for the Internal Revenue Service.
If we returned from one of these week-long trips with one new quality band ready to travel to Alaska, it was a successful trip. Returning with two or three new bands was a very successful trip, but of course things do not always work out the way they were supposed to. Sometimes the bands would break up or could not come as scheduled for various reasons, among them the possibility of a girlfriend or wife objecting to a member being gone for an extended period.
There was a band we saw named Hip Boot Joe. We originally saw them in Panama City, became pals with a couple members of the band, and scheduled them to come to Alaska. Then Katrina, the costliest hurricane in United States history, hit the Gulf Coast on August 29, 2005 and altered the lives of everyone in the band. We did manage to get the band up to Anchorage at a later date and, unfortunately, they did not draw very well.
Another large club down south that we haunted was The Swamp, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, where we discovered Splendid Chaos, a band that was still playing the club regularly when I sold it to my employees in September, 2015. I learned early on that it is important to know your market and never to hire a band that you have not seen playing to a live audience in a club setting.
It is imperative that you see a band playing to a live crowd and watch how they interact with the audience. I hired one band from a staged studio setting and I never did it again.
Anchorage’s musical tastes have historically lagged a couple of years behind what is popular in the Lower 48. Doran and I saw a band called Mondo Bizarro playing ska music in Black Rock, Colorado. The club they were playing in was packed every night with young partiers. We were really excited at the prospect of bringing something different to town.
We signed a four-week contract with the band, brought them to Anchorage, but they were a total disaster. When they started playing the room emptied—every time. Anchorage was not ready for ska then, though it would be a few years later. We managed to get them work in a couple of smaller cities, including Valdez, in order to fill out their contract, but there was no way we could keep them on our stage. They would have put us out of business.
One group that Doran and I hired and used several times—sort of—was called Homicidal Supermodels. We had seen the lead singer, Randy, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. But because of Randy’s immature behavior on and off stage, he could not keep a band together. We finally ended up bringing just him to town and arranging for local players to back him up.
Though Randy was completely uninhibited and customers were entertained by his unusual movements and antics, we had to send him home in the middle of a contract because he was getting wasted on stage and creating potential liabilities for us, also throwing parties every night in the band house, and provoking fights between DJs and band members. Everybody loved the guy. He was fun and charming. But he just could not keep it together.
You get to know people when you travel with them on band trips. One time I took Rocky Fuller, my mentor Skip Fuller’s nephew, who also was the lead bartender in the Show Bar for many years, on a band trip to Los Angeles. Rocky was a great guy, but he did not take very good care of himself and he is not around anymore because of it.
On that trip, I discovered Rocky was a walking garbage disposal. He would eat anything, anywhere, any time. I noticed one morning that he did not floss his teeth and gave him some dental floss, suggesting that he try it. When he started pulling it between his teeth his gums bled so profusely I thought I might have to spin off another long piece to use as a tourniquet around his neck.
On the Los Angeles trip, Rocky left to visit relatives and was not in the hotel room when I made arrangements to meet our agent at a particular restaurant at a designated time that night. So I wrote him a note in large letters on a standard sized piece of typing paper and left it on the floor where he could not possibly miss it, just inside the hotel room door. He walked right over it.
The next day, after Rocky had missed the appointment and the night out with us, he joked, “I thought you were getting messy, Gordon, leaving paper on the floor like that!”
But Rocky was the employee that perceptively announced one day, “Uh, oh, Shelli’s got a desk!” With Shelli installed as the new Chilkoot Charlie’s office manager, it was the beginning of the end of the freewheeling days of how personnel files, vacations, benefits, schedules, tenure, and the like had previously been handled.
Doran is a walking garbage disposal also. He cannot pass a 7-11 Store without stopping in, lives on junk food and has to be eating constantly. I do not know how he does it or why he doesn’t weigh three hundred pounds. He is not overweight at all. And he constantly offers you some of his food. I called him a “food pusher.”
When we traveled together, I would draw an imaginary line down the middle of the room. He kept his stuff on one side and I kept mine on the other. I also reminded him that I was not going to pick his underwear up off the bathroom floor for him. He would throw his clothes into a duffle bag before leaving town but still managed to look presentable by pulling a shirt out and ironing it before going out at night. My clothes were always neatly folded and could be found in the hotel dresser nearest my bed.
Doran and I have seen bands in places as diverse as Telluride, Colorado, and Key West, Florida. We found a reggae band named Satta in Aspen, Colorado, that ended up making four or five trips to Alaska. We brought another great band out of Vancouver called Faith and Desire and one from Montreal called Stand Clear, in which the very talented Colleen Codaic played. The band broke up and Colleen stayed in Anchorage enhancing the local music scene to this day.
If you are over twenty-five, you do not ever want to go to Panama City during spring break. We did it because it is a good time to see the best bands that play the area. Usually we would get a room in a motel off the beaten track, but once we ended up in a condo-hotel smack on the beach right next to the two big clubs there, Spinnaker and Club La Vela. The building was a half-circle with the open side facing the beach, and we were about halfway up its perhaps twenty stories.
College girls would be out on their lanais in bikinis and the guys all around and up and down the condo complex would be encouraging them to show their boobs. When they did, they got thunderous ovations and when they did not, they got booed. We were smack dab in the middle of a bacchanalian party.
The kids really trash that town. There are beer cans all over the streets and beaches and there has been local talk about not being the host anymore because it is damaging to property and property values.
We went to Austin once at the same time as the South by Southwest Music Festival, which is a very big deal for original music, but not such a great time to try to find cover bands. While there we saw and made the acquaintance of The Presidents of the United States of America, who later brought their popular song “Peaches” to the Chilkoot Charlie’s stage. Austin has one of the liveliest original music scenes in the entire country and its downtown streets are packed with partiers that are much better behaved than our downtown crowd in Anchorage, but then our downtown is like an unsupervised street party and we don’t have police patrolling on horseback.
In Las Vegas, where Don Fritz and I always stayed at Caesar’s Palace, he was known as “Up ‘til Dawn” by the bartenders at the circular bar downstairs. Fritz, who passed away from melanoma a number of years ago, was a very funny guy. Mr. Whitekeys referred to him as “the mouth of the Yukon.” Toward the end of an evening while shopping for bands in San Francisco, we found Robin Williams and the owner of a club on the Avenues out in front of the club discussing the format for Robin doing an impromptu show. Not long after we entered the club Robin got on stage and explaining that he wanted to hone his skills, invited members of the small late-night audience to make comments or ask him questions about prominent people and newsworthy events. Practically the entire hilarious dialogue was between Fritz and Robin Williams.
Unfortunately, I can’t remember any of it.
The Wave in Honolulu (where Shelli discovered the band Sonya) was a trendy club with an unusual mixed crowd of heterosexuals, gays, and military. One night while we were having a drink waiting for a band to begin a set, Fritz, an extrovert, made a comment to one of the military guys near him.
The guy said, “Get away from me, you faggot!” to which Fritz quickly replied, “I’m not gay, but (turning to point at me) my friend is!”
One of the more comical stories from any band trip, over all the years and different personalities involved, occurred on a trip when I had sworn off drinking for a period of about nine months. Going on a band trip is tough duty, but doing it completely sober is not as bad as you might think, especially when you bring along your own entertainment. I took Doran and Billy Yelvington, one of our long-time bartenders with a love of music, when we left for Chicago, St. Louis, and parts beyond. I didn’t know where to stay in Chicago so I asked my friend, Walter John, who I knew had lived there before moving to Alaska. Walter said we had to stay at the Drake Hotel, so that’s what we did.
The Drake is a beautiful, old-style, five-star hotel in the heart of Chicago though because of its age, the rooms are rather small. Doran and I were ensconced in the same room one door down from Billy’s. The first night we went to dinner with our friends from Playboy magazine, and then they showed us around town. Chicago is a partying town. The bars have different kinds of licenses, some of which allow them to stay open all night. The popular clubs not only have a line to get in, but they have a VIP line as well. Our Playboy friends, with us in tow, went right to the front of the VIP lines, usually with a gift of an autographed photo of one or more of the doormen with a Playboy bunny taken on a previous occasion. The night is a bit of a blur, even though I wasn’t drinking, but we ended it around 5:00 a.m. in a comedy club socializing with a female comedian friend who had played Koot’s. The boys, Doran and Billy, were plastered.
During the evening our Playboy friends had suggested we leave the Drake to stay at the Omni, where they had an account, and we would not be paying nearly as much for a larger room. In the morning around 10:00 a.m. they called and told me they had made the arrangements, hence we had to check out of the Drake by noon.
Billy, I learned, had some strange habits. He could not go to sleep without a fan being on and he had to play video games while he worked up to bedtime. Both were professionally arranged for by the hotel staff. He also ordered some food from the hotel room service brought to his room. When he had played and eaten his fill, Billy, bare-assed naked, pushed the room service cart out into the hallway, holding the door to his room open with his raised foot. But the door slipped off his foot and closed—and locked—leaving him stranded in the hallway in his natural condition at around 7:00 a.m.
Doran was passed out, dead to the world. I was downstairs having breakfast. Billy pounded on the door and hollered to awaken Doran to no avail. Of course, he needed to pound and holler loud enough to awaken Doran, but he did not want to pound and holler so loud as to get the attention of other residents up and down the hallway. To Billy’s immense relief, I returned from breakfast before his disturbance aroused any of the other guests, and I was able to get another key from room service. Doran slept through the whole thing.
Billy went directly to bed, but I had to awaken both him and Doran around 11:00 a.m. so we could check out of the Drake before noon. Both guys were in terrible condition. Doran was on his hands and knees, still drunk as he stuffed his clothes into his duffle bag and Billy was not much better. I feared one or both were going to throw up on the carpet as we struggled through the Drake’s lobby. After checking into the Omni Hotel, Doran and Billy went straight to bed and neither of them got up until it was time to go out to the clubs again that night.
One of the trips Doran and I have taken in more recent years was to Miami’s South Beach, which is very hip, but it was so hot we barely survived it. I used American Express in advance to make our reservation in what I thought was a nice hotel. When the lobby is very nice, but the inside of the elevator and the hallway you exit into are seedy, you know there is going to be a problem.
In this case our room, though expensive, was a dump. We had saggy beds, crummy furniture, a tiny bathroom and, worst of all, no air conditioning. We checked out immediately, determined to find a place on our own.
We ended up making do with a little hotel right on the strip that had an old-style water-based cooler that didn’t work very well. But at least we were not paying a lot of money for a dump, and it was very close to our favorite place for breakfast in Miami, the News Café on Ocean Drive. Upon our return to Anchorage and hearing of the horrible, sensational murder of Gianni Versace by a craven serial killer, we learned that The News Café was also Versace’s favorite. We may have been having breakfast at a table near him on the last morning of his life.
In later years I stopped going on band trips. At my age I was beginning to feel a little conspicuous in night clubs crowded with young people. It got to where I had to plan ahead even to stay out late at Chilkoot Charlie’s, especially since I had returned to doing the bartender banks, daily reports, and bank deposits in the mornings.
I did find it necessary to go on one last trip due to a band cancellation. We flew directly to Key West, Florida, had dinner and went out to see a band. The next morning we got up, flew to Tallahassee, had dinner and saw another band. The morning after we got up, flew to Reno, had dinner and saw another band, and the morning after that we got up, flew to Las Vegas, had dinner and saw yet another band. We were rewarded with not one band for our efforts. As they say, “It’s a lousy job, but someone has to do it.”
As for Shelli, she figured out how to deal with band trips: Either hole up in the Four Seasons Hotel, reading, watching movies and taking full advantage of room service while Mike and Doran drive around the countryside—or don’t go at all.
Dagnabit! is a new column by the infamous former owner of Koot's, Mike Gordon.