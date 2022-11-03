Dan Zantek (1935-2019), aka "Polka Dan," aka "Poke Her Dan," was my pal. To him I was "Mountain Man." We had a brotherly relationship that was intimate but respectful. It was fun but serious, but not too much of either; and it was seasoned with years of growth rings like a couple of old-growth spruce trees from Girdwood. At a certain point our trunks joined. It was Dan's initiative. He sort of adopted me, and I enjoyed his company.
Dan was the genuine article--24 karat. He was no "fair weather" friend. If Dan was your friend you could count on him. That big heart of his was pure gold. He truly cared about people and had little patience for those who did not. He was worldly and could spot a phony or a con man from a mile off. He could smell bullshit before it hit the ground.
When Charlie McAlpine had his real estate brokerage operation in Anchorage on Fireweed Lane Dan hung his license there. He and Charlie were friends also, but they were too much alike to be close friends. Charlie thought Dan didn't work hard enough, that he spent all of his time doing things for no money. As the broker, I guess Charlie might be forgiven to have felt that way. On the other hand, Dan didn't need to make a lot of money, having earned multiple pensions. He enjoyed his lifestyle, and thought Charlie was a sometimes annoying, but useful, putz.
I have a foggy remembrance of the real old days in Girdwood—the mid to late '60s and early '70s. Being an owner of the Bird House Bar I spent most of my time sloshing cocktails over the slanted bar, placing them gently on slightly wetted "skid-proof" toilet paper napkins in Bird Creek.
But I did find time to party at the Double Musky Inn in the early days when Julian Maule operated it and he and Dan played concertinas together. Julian, the original owner of the Double Musky, was a big, fun man like Dan. Another friend and character from those early days, John Trautner, was on the scene to accompany Dan with his one-string gutbucket.
Dan had graduated from Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin. He majored in social studies and minored in piano. He traveled north to Alaska after the 1964 Great Alaskan Earthquake in search of job opportunities, soon settled in Girdwood and began regularly playing his concertina at the Double Musky Inn. Dan had lived in Girdwood for fifteen years when he at last moved to Anchorage.
The man was a master at the concertina and never went anywhere without one. He had played from the age of seven. When his older brother, Louie, left for military service he told Dan, "Don't touch my concertina!" Of course Dan immediately picked it up, started playing and never stopped. On September 16, 2017, Dan was inducted into the World Concertina Congress Hall of Fame.
"For me, it's quite an honor," he said.
Dan was fluent in Russian and Polish and honked "kordeen" all over the world, mostly in Russia and Europe. We enjoyed talking about our travels; Russia travels in particular.
You have to envy the way Dan died. He went to sleep at age 83 and never woke up. His friend Joyce (Lu) Haugstead found him the next day. He always said the way he wanted to go was "in the saddle." Though he wasn't that lucky, he took the next best thing.
Not long before Dan died he showed up at a book signing for my memoir, Learning the Ropes, at Writer's Block Café on Spenard Road. Dan was part of a small group that had read my working manuscript. He played for the little crowd that had formed while a trio from Nashville, fronted by Tim Easton, was setting up.
Dan had also brought a couple of new friends with him, Ralph Chancy and Barry Haught that were visiting from Tampa, Florida. I am still in contact with Ralph. I'm not sure how they all met, but the two men had been to Denali and elsewhere, and Dan had taken it upon himself to be their guide while they were in Anchorage. The trio from Nashville, that had come up to play the Salmonfest Alaska Music Festival in Ninilchik, was fantastic. We all stayed for their entire performance that night.
After the book signing and entertainment I followed Dan and his two new friends to the Imperial Palace Restaurant, across the street from the small plane airport of Merrill Field. I hadn't even known the place was there, but Dan knew the proprietress and had been a patron since they had moved from a downtown location. The restaurant has since permanently closed its doors. Probably nobody but Dan could find it.
Dan loved to entertain at "Koot's," always placing a heavy nasal emphasis on those two "o"s. He even held his 70th and 80th birthday celebrations there. He would pack the South Side bar on an off night with elderly patrons that still liked to party and dance the polka. His memorial at the Moose Club on Arctic Boulevard was packed as well and provided a polka band in which his girlfriend, Lu, played concertina and ukulele. Shelli and I attended, and I saw people there I hadn't seen in many years.
Though best known for playing his concertina, Dan had held a variety of jobs during his long life. He boasted he had never held a job for more than five years. He worked as a welder, a lineman, an electrician, a teacher, a bricklayer, a counselor, and a car salesman. He also worked as a real estate salesman during my last years running Chilkoot Charlie's.
Dan knew I was struggling with the business and wanted to sell, so he worked at putting together a deal with Carlos' n Charlie's, a big restaurant chain out of Cancun, Mexico that owns and operates casual restaurants mostly in Mexico and the Caribbean. They typically have rustic atmospheres and fun environments, so it seemed like it might be a good fit. Unfortunately, nothing came of it.
When I still operated Chilkoot Charlie's, Dan and Lu used to come in pretty regularly for a beer in the afternoon. Dan would sometimes bring an old friend with him. Dan and Lu were always a very close couple and fun to be around. I didn't get to see them as much, of course, after I sold the place and moved full-time to Halibut Cove.
When I did see them we talked about the two of them visiting Shelli and me in the Cove and Dan playing his concertina at The Saltry Restaurant. I pestered them to do it while Dan could still manage the 105 steps from the dock up to the house. In retrospect, I should have been more insistent. Dan would have been a big hit at The Saltry or the Halibut Cove Experience Gallery, and he would have loved the Cove and the people who inhabit it.