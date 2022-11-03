Untitled design - 1




Dan Zantek (1935-2019), aka "Polka Dan," aka "Poke Her Dan," was my pal. To him I was "Mountain Man." We had a brotherly relationship that was intimate but respectful. It was fun but serious, but not too much of either; and it was seasoned with years of growth rings like a couple of old-growth spruce trees from Girdwood. At a certain point our trunks joined. It was Dan's initiative. He sort of adopted me, and I enjoyed his company.



