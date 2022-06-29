Dear Oskar,
Last month my dog died, and I can not stop crying. I've never been an emotional person—when my father, who I loved, died 10 years ago I didn't even cry. What is happening and how can I stop the crying? I'm so embarrassed.
-Cry Me a River
Dear Cry Me a River,
I'm sorry about your dog. What a big loss that is, and what a gift your dog has brought you: the gift of expressing your feelings.
I always find it funny when people declare they're not emotional. Having emotions is part of what makes us human. In fact, there's a whole system in our bodies called the limbic system just for these emotions. Clearly, the body thinks they're important, so why don't we as humans?
I have no idea who first started this war on emotions, but I would love to go back in time and give that person a humongous hug and all the love and support they needed—along with the encouragement to feel their feelings— just at the moment when they decided to shut things down. Maybe things would be different today. But since I have no idea how to find this person (or time travel), I will start right here with you now—and frankly, the present moment is actually all we have, so let's re-start your life and hopefully others' at the same time.
Feelings, as I said, are a natural part of life, like peeing, laughing (hopefully not peeing while laughing), and other biological processes. Because change is a constant in life, loss is a necessary part of it. Since you didn't cry when your dad died, and you're telling me that you loved him, I can deduce that somewhere in your life, you were influenced by any or all of these sentiments: "crying is for babies"; "only sissies cry"; "real men don't cry"; "keep a stiff upper lip";" strong people don't cry";" emotional people are crazy," .and so on. These sayings continue to enforce the oppressive idea that we shouldn't feel.
Emotions are the music of life. Imagine a symphony, a song, a movie, a play, or a conversation without emotions. What a disconnected life it would be! Every interaction with other people would be like the automated recordings you hear when you call the airlines. Scary, right?
This pain and grief you are feeling are years of pent-up emotions, years of old hurts and loss waiting to be processed. I know you have years of hurt and loss, because everyone does. It's part of the human experience. These experiences create learning moments for us. In order to get the learning, we must process them. There is no way around them — you must go through them. The more you lean into the crying or emoting, the faster it will go. If you begin to notice how much better you feel after having a good cry, you will begin to understand that this process is actually helping you and making you stronger.
I think of emotions as energy in motion. Each emotion moves us in a different way. For instance, when we feel passionate about something, we'll move in a way that brings strength, speed, and focus, as opposed to being apathetic or just okay with something. That energy won't even get us off the couch. So when these energies get stuck, getting them unstuck (as in the case of your dog dying) can cause an emotional avalanche for you.
So, not to worry. You will not only stop crying eventually, but you will be stronger, healthy, and happier afterward. So take this learning lesson with you: Allow your feelings to flow through you, and your life will be brighter and more fulfilling. The more you get in touch with your feelings, the more peaceful you will become. There are many excellent resources online where you can find healthy ways to get in touch with yourself, like meditation, grief groups, therapy, yoga, and more. For now, I am sending you a ton of love and support through all of this.