Dear Oskar,
This Thanksgiving was one of the worst with my mother. I could barely get through a moment without her criticizing me, from the way my hair was, to how I peeled the potatoes, to whether I was eating too much or not enough. I can't take it anymore; it's so draining. Is there anything I can do besides cutting her out of my life?
- Critical Hell
--
Dear Critical,
First, let me address the part of you that was attacked. I'm sorry, you didn't deserve that—none of us do. And I say "none of us" because much of what you experienced with your mother is what happens to so many people every day in the world, and the criticism doesn't just come from other people. Unfortunately, most of us are also being hard on ourselves in our own minds. If we're not picking apart things we don't like on our own, we often echo what other people are telling us . . . and even start to believe it. If you asked your mom about her parents and the things they said to her, she probably would tell you they were hard on her. The truth is we can only do what we know. But fear not; there is a solution: the gentleness of self-love.
Before you decide to cut your mother out of your life, Let's start off with a little research. For this, I ask you to become aware of your own thoughts. (It would be helpful to have a little notebook and pen.) For three days, I want you to take note of everything that pops into your head or that you say out loud that is critical of yourself or someone else. I think you'll find that by the end of the three days, there will be many moments of criticism. I'm not suggesting you do this to judge or shame you. What I want you to become aware of is the harmful effects of criticism being passed down from generation to generation. The need to find fault with yourself or others is something you've been taught, whether you realize it or not. But the time has come to bring more kindness into the world (and your own head). You have the power to change things.
As I said, you're not alone. I, too, once had a critical voice in my head that commented on everything all the time. That voice had been there for so long that I thought it was who I was. I mean, everyone around me was harsh, so it seemed normal. Wasn't that love? Didn't people tell you what was wrong with you to help you get better? I'd tell myself I wasn't enough, thinking it would make me try harder. Or I'd tell myself how horrible I was because I didn't get something right. Wouldn't that make me get it right the next time? Wouldn't calling myself stupid for forgetting something make me remember things better the next time? It turns out, none of those strategies helped me get any better. In fact, they brought me further down into the pit of low self-esteem.
Then one day, I began to learn that being kind and gentle to myself were the keys to getting better. If I dropped something, I told myself, "It's okay." If I forgot something, I told myself, "It'll be alright. You'll get it next time." If I didn't get something right, I told myself, "Great job for trying! Keep going." I started to feel better about myself, and soon I BECAME that kindness, and I shined it onto others. At first, the people I encountered resisted, thinking only a liar would be so complimentary and encouraging. I would suggest they be "soft on themselves," which they initially assumed would make them lazy. Still, person after person came back to me to share how gentleness had helped their lives become better.
Let's get back to your mother. Instead of cutting her off, maybe each time you speak to her, say some encouraging words. Treat her the way you would like to be treated. As your relationship (hopefully) shifts to one filled with more kindness and love, things can only change for the better. And maybe one day, you'll hear her say, "Thanks for helping me with the potatoes. It's hard for me to ask for help, so I really appreciate you."
Until then, I send you love and will remind you that you are perfect as you are! Be gentle and love yourself, and as you do, the world around you will change, too.