Dear Oskar,

This Thanksgiving was one of the worst with my mother. I could barely get through a moment without her criticizing me, from the way my hair was, to how I peeled the potatoes, to whether I was eating too much or not enough. I can't take it anymore; it's so draining. Is there anything I can do besides cutting her out of my life?



