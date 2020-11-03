“Well. This is it. I know how I’m going to die,” I joked after dropping my phone on the floor of my work. Everyone is conscious of COVID at this point but weed shops were kept open even during the strictest quarantine measures Anchorage saw. A lot of people in the cannabis industry have been working the whole time, and while I feel like I can hide from the virus at home, being at work feels like actively fighting it. It’s a lot of risk to be taking and people are doing it because it’s one of the only jobs in no way threatened by the pandemic. The only struggle the shops face right now in terms of sales is keeping the shelves stocked after a huge increase in demand.
This means more people walking in and out of the shop and even though I ignore it for my own comfort each one stresses me out just a little. At this point three pot shops have had to close due to workers testing positive for COVID — AK Frost, Denali Dispensaries, and the newly opened Green Growcer on Dimond. Denali Dispensaries closed for a day to sanitize and enact whatever measures they could. Green Growcer has been closed for a few days as of this writing because the general manager contracted the virus and claims, “My business can’t run without me.”
Denali Dispensaries received criticism because a budtender was notified of her positive status during her work day. People freaked out, saying if she was waiting on test results she shouldn’t have been working, but I’ve seen online correspondence that states the woman submits to regular testing as a precaution, which is the most responsible thing anyone can be doing.
People assume working at a dispensary is always fun, simple, and stress-free because stoners are so easygoing. There are a lot of misconceptions about people who consume cannabis and at this point I’ve spent almost three years establishing the professional opinion that belief is false. Selling weed is a real job. People, whatever their proclivities, can be dicks, especially if you place them in the prolonged semi-panic of a pandemic many don’t appear to believe is real.
Since the masks became an established citywide mandate people who show up at the door without a mask fall into two categories: the forgetful innocent, and dicks.
“You know this is all bullshit, right?” a skeptical customer will say when asked to put on a mask. After a blank stare from me they follow up with something charming like, “Usually I tell people to go fuck themselves but I’m gonna follow the rules ‘cause I wanna buy weed.”
“That’s how it’s gonna work,” I assured one.
The second they’re inside the retail space a mask gets pulled down or unslung from one ear. One guy placed a mask over his genitals and told the younger lady serving him he was compliant. I didn’t see that part but I talked him into putting the mask on his facehole and after I completed the transaction he stuffed the mask in the tip jar and said he was never coming back.
“Thank you,” I said. “I appreciate that.”
Customers think because they have a mask under their chin they’re good to go and the budtenders, who are interested in not getting sick, have to be full-time mask safety supervisors. It’s exhausting. People claim to have medical problems, say they can’t breathe. I’m wearing a mask forty hours a week and don’t buy it. I do feel bad for people wearing glasses who struggle to read the menu, but we return to a general interest in not dying in a town with new cases in the triple digits every day.
Budtenders get their gender-inclusive balls busted every single day trying to help prevent the spread of disease in their workplace. For a few weeks I had someone yell at and curse me out on a daily basis. Now the expectation for the mask is understood and many who disagree with it can be kind of friendly. Some have bold political statements like, “Worn by force, not by fear,” printed on their masks.
“Oh, I’m sorry, I’m terrible,” one woman who kept pulling her mask down said. “I’m from Wasilla. We don’t do the masks; I’m balking at it, I’m sorry.”
Thanks, lady. You’re an asshole.
I don’t even entirely know how much the masks really do, but I’m wearing a mask all day because masks are one thing that could actually be helping in this scenario, and it pisses me off people can’t wear a mask for the three minutes they’re in the shop when it might be helping my coworkers stay healthy.
That is literally one aspect of working in a pot shop during Corona. We are constantly disinfecting surfaces in the shop; we have to sanitize every time we touch money; we have to do business differently because we have to mind the maximum capacity of the store. And there is the constant worry, “What if I get it?”
I’ve halfway resigned myself to contracting COVID, really. I did take time off when things were first starting up, and I became a hermit. I would walk into a grocery store where people were stocking up for the end times and walk immediately back out. I have diagnosed Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder that had me fearing contamination from everything I touched. I’m OCD but I’m also tired, and my vigilance is waning. Even out of neurosis I can’t take every precaution, I just wear ill-fitting rubber gloves at work and live life as Edward Condomhands. I constantly spray them with alcohol. Then during the two seconds I’m not wearing them I end up reaching in my mouth like it was 2019 or something and I wonder what good any of it does.
Three Anchorage dispensaries have had closures over COVID to date. But we don’t even know how far into this we are.