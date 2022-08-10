My daughter was meant to go to college this fall but has decided she will move to another state instead and get a job. I am so afraid she'll never find her way if she doesn’t attend college. College is how people get better jobs and better lives. What can I do to help her?
- College Bound or Bust
--
Dear College Bound or Bust,
I understand your concern. You want the best for your child, and that in itself is a beautiful thing to want for anyone. But the truth is, everyone must find their own way. There are no wrong ways in life. Every turn we take always leads us to the same place: home, our own North Star.
It’s like this: Last week, I stood at the top of an 8,321 foot mountain looking at a map that showed all possible trails down. Some of the trails had the option to connect to different trails. Some trails were longer, some shorter. Some trails were harder and some easier, but in the end, they all led to the same place: the bottom.
My friend and I chose a trail with my kids that felt right for us. As we walked down, we passed a couple who were wearing traditional hiking gear. My kids and I were dressed as if we were walking down any regular street. Instead of a hiking backpack, I carried a simple bag over my shoulder, filled with sandwiches, snacks, and not enough water. My shoes (unfortunately) had no traction on them. My friend, on the other hand, was wearing proper hiking clothes.
Along the way, we stopped to notice the flowers, played music on a phone to add a soundtrack to our view, sat down in a shady spot to eat, played games, looked at more flowers, and laughed a lot. One of my daughters even gave me a small bouquet. It was magical, like something out of a movie
Although it was amazing, my little “Am I getting it wrong voice?” chimed in: “Why hadn’t I worn better shoes?” “Were my kid's shoes o.k.?” “It’s 90 degrees out, how could I have not brought enough water?” “Are we lost? Where are the signs?” While that voice may seem helpful, it was not only not necessary but it also was taking away from my experience of joy. I acknowledged my inner fear and reminded myself—as I would a fearful, small child—that we were o.k. and all was well. Not long after, we came upon a waterfall. It was cold and refreshing. We refilled our bottles and cooled off our faces. As we continued along the trail, our shoes worked just fine—maybe a little slippy at times, but nothing outrageous that stopped us from making it down.
I have no doubt that other people on the mountain who had conventional hiking gear also made it to the end of the trail. I also trust that they had as much fun as we did, maybe at moments they also felt they were going the wrong way.
When people in hospice have been asked the question, “What would you have done differently in your life?”, no one answers, “Get it right.” Their answers are that they wish they would have loved more, worried less, been happier, taken risks, and lived their dreams.”
It sounds like your daughter is taking a risk and living her life as she dreams it. Let’s trust that she gets the job that is right for her, goes happily down the mountain, and if need be, she will change trails as many times as she desires. Only she can walk her journey and understand that true self-love is finding your own way.