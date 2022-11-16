Dermot Cole

Dermot Cole




The first meeting of the newly reconstituted Climate Action Committee of the Fairbanks assembly was a disgrace.

The new members—appointed by newly minted assembly presiding officer Aaron Lojewski—came to the meeting unprepared and unaware of the work that was done over the last year-and-a-half by the six former members dumped by Lojewski, a climate change denier.



