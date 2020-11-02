As the hours wind down to the most important presidential election of my lifetime, I stroll with Denali through our west Anchorage neighborhood, my body hunched against chilling north winds.
Maybe, I suggest to myself, these gales are harbingers of what’s to come—and, I suppose, are reflections of what has already started: winds of change.
It seems an amazing and hopeful thing, that nearly 100 million Americans have already voted before Election Day, an unprecedented number that shows the desperation, and deep desire for change, that’s gripped the United States of America. Despite everything that’s happened in the past four years, that early vote also demonstrates a continued belief in our Democracy and the pivotal role that we citizens collectively play.
I count myself among those early voters.
Originally I’d planned to vote by mail, but changed my mind. Partly that’s because I want my vote to be counted on Election Day, not a week afterward, as occurs in Alaska with mail-in ballots. Besides that, so much doubt has been cast on mail-in voting, much of it by our president and his irresponsible cries of “fraud,” that I haven’t wanted to risk my vote somehow being discounted, as unlikely as that seems.
So in October I headed downtown and took my place in line at City Hall. The line was shorter than I expected and all those in the polling place practiced proper COVID-19 protocols: masks, social distancing, plastic “shields” between voters and poll workers. Everyone seemed relaxed and in good spirits. A sense of fellowship and good will prevailed.
In less than 15 minutes I’d done my part.
Now, walking with my collie mix on election eve, I set aside my busy mind and look and listen for some of my favorite neighbors. Even in these blasting winds before sunrise, songbirds are moving about. First I see a magpie down the street. Then, happy surprise, I spot a chickadee brave the gusts while moving from one tree shelter to another.
This too seems a good omen.
Chickadees, both black caps and boreals, are my favorite birds. Black caps helped change my life in 1993; they expanded my world, opened me to all sorts of new possibilities, and they’re the ones to which I feel most connected. But in fact I love all sorts of little northern songbirds, both the ones that reside in Alaska year-round and those that stay a while each spring and summer before returning south. At any given time, one or another brings me great delight, lifts my spirit.
Of late I’ve taken special pleasure in the neighborhood strolls I share with my mixed collie, and not only because of the birds and other wild critters I sometimes encounter. There are times when I simply stop and take it all in, the beauty of the day or night, the wild grandeur that’s around us—and yes, within us—all the time. Sure, it’s easier to experience this in wilderness, but hints of it are everywhere, at least for those of us blessed to live in Alaska, including its urban center.
In a curious way, I think the crazy times we’re going through have contributed to my deeper embrace of the wild world, even as it’s experienced in a residential neighborhood, because it grounds and calms me amidst the insanity. There’s the pandemic, for starters, and the way it’s become a heated political issue in our divided country; social upheaval tied to our country’s racist legacy; the mad, destructive reign of Donald Trump, growing ever crazier it sometimes seems. And overlying everything, the climate crisis we humans have caused.
Trump, of course, denies it all. Everything’s a hoax except what benefits him. Yet even when he’s gone, which I believe he will be after this election, many serious problems will remain. The most serious of them all, I’d argue, is the damage we’re doing to the Earth and “all our relations,” wild and domestic.
Though I think Joe Biden was the right candidate to go against Trump, given our nation’s current divides, I lean way left of him, in the camp of Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and other proponents of the Green New Deal. So while Biden’s victory is a necessary step, it’s only a small one in the bigger scheme of what needs to happen in our country.
Yes, racial and other social healing needs to happen and the less fortunate among us humans need to helped and treated humanely, not ignored or harmed (as so many of Trump’s policies do). But we also need to stop thinking of the Earth, its non-human life forms, and its waters and lands and air as “natural resources,” but rather recognize the more-than-human world too as a community of spirited beings, as many indigenous peoples have long done (and some still do today), deserving our respect, even reverence. And thanks.
I suppose I’ve become one of those people who wonders whether our species made a wrong turn somewhere in our evolutionary journey and we somehow lost track of that connection, that “oneness” with all life that many spiritual traditions—and now even some scientists—teach.
We’ve got to get it back. And this election could be one small step along the way, but there’s a long way to go. Sometimes I see a path ahead, other times I just don’t know.
One thing I have learned to do, or at least I’m getting better at it, is to simultaneously hold differing emotions within me, for instance grief and joy. I grieve what’s happening to our world and I sometimes I also feel absolute joy in the moment of connection, whether to a person, a bird, or the beauty of a day, even one that’s raucously windy.
During a second neighborhood stroll on election eve, Denali and I pass through a wooded area, where trees help to deflect the wind, create a calmer space. There I find several pine grosbeaks, a Steller’s jay, and a small flock of chickadees. Overhead, ravens play in the wind.
Life is crazy, life is good. Today I have faith that change is coming, there’s light up ahead on this most important election of my life. So far.
Anchorage nature writer Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com.