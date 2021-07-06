I have long enjoyed identifying Alaska’s wildflowers, particularly those that are native to the Anchorage Bowl and our city’s “backyard wilderness,” Chugach State Park. Aided by Verna Pratt’s wildflower guides (my primary references), I have learned the common names of dozens of local flowering plants and noted their presence and locations in my journals.
Since at least the 1990s, this informal “cataloguing” of local wildflowers (and other plants) has been one of the ways I have come to better know the nature of my adopted homeland, while adding another dimension to local hikes and hill climbs.
For at least half the year (from sometime in April into October) wildflowers enrich my local outings in multiple ways—and sometimes offer great surprises, for instance my recent discovery of frog orchids in a subalpine meadow below Rusty Point, keeping the company of chocolate lilies, wild geraniums, wild prickly roses, and yellow paintbrushes (plus several other species). I had never imagined the orchids might be in that place or that community of wildflowers.
Of course once upon a time, the mere existence of flowers called frog orchids—and the aptness of the name—proved an even bigger, happy surprise.
Beyond appreciating the beauty of the flowers—which remains a central part of their appeal—over time I have come to learn not only their names but also something of their distribution and seasonal timing, and the plant communities to which they belong. Put another way, I’ve learned bits and pieces of their lives.
This year my keen interest in native Alaskan wildflowers has taken a more serious turn. Or, as Jan Myers might observe, it’s entered a more obsessive phase. And for that I can credit—or blame—smartphone technology and an organized effort to document the flora of Chugach State Park.
The technology is a “nature app” called iNaturalist. Described as “an online social network of people sharing biodiversity information to help each other learn about nature,” iNaturalist has apparently been around in one form or another for about a decade, but I learned about it only last year, thanks to another recent—and growing—passion of mine, morel mushrooms. (I won’t get into the details of that, but it involved a burn-morel mapping project in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, using iNaturalist.)
By nature a low-tech kind of guy, I tend to be way behind the technology curve, so my relatively late discovery of iNaturalist doesn’t surprise me a bit. Those who want to learn more about it can go to the website www.inaturalist.org. Here I’ll simply note that the app allows a smartphone-toting person to take a picture of any life form, then using the photo, tap into an astoundingly huge online data base to determine its identity. (Sometimes even that database can’t provide a certain answer.)
Once identified, the image, name, and location of that particular organism can be shared with the greater community of iNaturalist participants. How this all works, I have no idea. But even a low-tech guy like me can benefit from this technological wizardry.
So that’s the technology part. I’ve found iNaturalist to be a helpful tool, but didn’t use it much until I stumbled onto the “Flora of Chugach State Park” project. This happened in April, after I found the first wildflower of spring, which I believed to be a type of “rock cress,” but wasn’t certain of the species. I consulted my iNaturalist app, which identified the flower as lyre leaved rock cress.
Later I posted the image on Facebook along with this comment, “First wildflowers of the year. My iNaturalist app informs me it’s lyre leaved rock cress which it appears to be. Can any Alaska plant expert confirm that?”
Not only did Dennis Ronsse confirm the ID, he linked me with Aaron Wells, both members of the Alaska Native Plant Society (AKNPS). Through them I learned that the plant society, in cooperation with park staff, had begun a project called “Flora of Chugach State Park (https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/flora-of-chugach-state-park?fbclid=IwAR1OGIQEgyFogxyz1ajAgnDcZ8a2Jog8xL2lZ97kimPLHJEz_mOO-AuhnKM).
Again, I was behind the curve, but this time only by a year. The volunteer-led project had been launched in spring 2020, its goal to “inventory the flora and fungi of the Park, including vascular plants, bryophytes (for example mosses), lichens, and fungi.” And yes, for those who might be confused (as I was at first), the “flora” project includes more than plants.
The inventory—which at the end of the 2020 season numbered 820 “unique taxa” (which I’m assuming means species), including 24 rare vascular plants and two rare lichens—is intended to provide baseline data “to help understand future changes and to inform future conservation and land management activities.”
Because I love both Chugach State Park and wildflowers, and have more than a passing interest in other plants, as well as lichens and fungi, I find this project to be of great value and also pretty darn cool.
Not until late May did I figure out I had to “share” my iNaturalist photos and identifications with the larger online community to actually join the park’s flora mapping and inventory effort, further evidence of my technological ignorance. But since then I’ve become an avid (and arguably obsessive) participant in the project.
As I write this column on July 5, the latest Flora of Chugach State Park statistics include these: participants have so far contributed 4,149 observations and identified 605 species (I assume these are strictly 2021 data, but have not yet confirmed that). Those participants include 377 identifiers and 389 observers, though I’m not sure what the difference is between the two, yet another of the many questions I have for project leaders.
It appears that so far I’m classified only as an observer. Why that’s so, I again have no idea. But within that large group, I have leaped to No. 3 on the list (please excuse some bragging here), with 294 observations, all made in a little more than a month; the leader is Glenn Brown, with 481. Even better, I’m second on the list with 153 identified species, behind only Brown’s 163.
No question I’ve been busy using my iNaturalist app to add many data points to the Chugach flora project the past few weeks.
I thank both Jan and Denali for their great patience while I’ve played around with my smartphone on our recent hikes through the park, sometimes spending long minutes trying to get sufficient cell phone reception so I can share my findings with the larger online world.
While we observers have been contributing to the effort, the identifiers have been doing most of the work. Dennis Ronsse is the leader with 1,200 identifications; No. 2 Jason Grant is way back at 699. Again I must admit to some confusion, but I assume the identifiers are confirming what we observers (and our iNaturalist apps) think we’ve found, as well as making their own discoveries. More questions to ask.
It’s clear I still have a lot to learn about both iNaturalist and the Flora of Chugach State Park project and I’ll report back at some point with further details and clarifications.
For now I’ll simply add that this new technology (new at least to me) has, rather surprisingly, added an exciting new dimension to my personal wildflower explorations.
It’s true that iNaturalist can become a distraction at times, but I think that will diminish as my initial infatuation and desire to add to my Chugach flora list subsides. On the other hand, it has also helped me learn the names of flowers whose identity I hadn’t known, while demonstrating the wide and sometimes confusing variety of common names given to certain species (one reason that botanists prefer to use the scientific names when sharing information with each other).
Best of all, the app and inventory project have prompted me to look more closely at the park’s wildflower communities and notice species I would normally have overlooked. And it’s given me the opportunity to channel my personal passion for wildflowers into a worthwhile community effort, while contributing to a greater good. And that’s the most exciting part of all.
Anchorage nature writer and wildlands/wildlife advocate Bill Sherwonit is a widely published essayist and the author of more than a dozen books, including “Living with Wildness: An Alaskan Odyssey” and “Animal Stories: Encounters with Alaska’s Wildlife.” Readers wishing to send comments or questions directly to Bill may do so at akgriz@hotmail.com