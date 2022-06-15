According to Celtic lore, Summer Solstice is the one time of the year that evil spirits and demons could be banished. In honor of the holiday, Celts would light bonfires and send wheels of fire cascading down hillsides. To encourage luck, lovers would jump through the flames of the bonfires before engaging in feasts and dancing. All in all, Summer Solstice represented a time for renewal.
While modern wisdom indicates that jumping through flames and sending burning wheels of death down hillsides is not advisable, the spirit of celebrating the new season in grand fashion is relatable. Many of us have experienced incredible darkness with the tragic loss of friends and family over the last two years. On a personal note, I have struggled to manage my own depression amid the cataclysmic events unfolding around the world. For anyone battling depression, I am sure you can relate to the frustration that comes with being engulfed in paralyzing sadness while the sun is vibrantly shining outside.
But June 21 marks a new chance – a new opportunity to find the happiness we lost along the way. And this year, there are so many wonderful ways to let music and the companionship of complete strangers buoy you to a happier place. After all, there is strength in numbers.
From Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19, Showdown Productions’ Solstice Festival will bring 24 musical acts from around the country to the streets of Anchorage. The lineup featuring Ferg, Hippie Sabotage, Brother Ali, Chet Porter, and Flosstradamus, has been carefully curated to make you dance.
On Saturday, June 18, the Anchorage Downtown Partnership is hosting its annual Summer Solstice Festival. Dancing, live music, yard games, food trucks, an arts market, and family-friendly fun promises to warm even the hardest of hearts.
For the outdoors-minded, there’s the Anchorage Mayor’s Marathon, Slam’n Salm’n Derby, and of course, a hike up Flattop is an annual tradition.
However you choose to celebrate, I hope this weekend ushers in luck, good fortune, and immense happiness.