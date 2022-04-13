It took me a year, and that’s a “me-bad,” but last weekend, I finally made it to Seward to visit Stoney Creek Brew House and brewer/owner Greg Haas. For the record, Hass is one hell of a nice guy with incredibly strong civic pride, and he’s making some damned fine beers that are sought after in the small community surrounding him.
I’d heard of Stoney Creek’s one-year anniversary from another brewer – Erik Slater of Seward Brewing Company – who has an excellent relationship with his only other competition in a town that might seem too small for two breweries. These guys actually give each other props like true comrades in foam, rather than adversaries scrabbling for market share.
I left Hope on one of those amazing, crisp, blue-skied spring days. You know, the kind that makes admirers call the area between Turnagain Pass and Seward “Little Switzerland.”
I didn’t look directions up on my phone prior to the trip; I figured Seward’s small enough that a brewery out to stick out. I figured I’d slow down and look around for the obvious when I crossed over something called Stoney Creek. Still, I had to throw the binders on when I just happened to glance at the street sign on my left, six miles out of town.
I left the pavement after crossing the railroad tracks and bumped my way up the traditional Alaska springtime-rutted dirt road a short distance to what looked like a beautiful, somewhat utilitarian Alaska home with a brewery in the garage. Outside, a small gathering of patrons sat at picnic tables. Many were enjoying offerings from Midnight Bento, which was on-site serving hot and tasty food to compliment the seven beers I discovered and enjoyed on tap that day.
I stood in the brewery and conversed back and forth with Haas between his episodic drawing of beers for a quickly growing crowd of people. When someone would come in, I’d step back and make good of my time admiring a new ten barrel brewing system he’d sourced from a COVID-scuttled brewery in Colorado.
I could easily distinguish between the two customer types. One type would start with a firm handshake and a “Greg, I gotta have some of that [beer], and fill me a growler for [mama]; she couldn’t make it out today, but passes on her congrats.” The other type sheepishly approached the counter with eyes averted up to the two chalk menus behind and above Haas on the wall, contemplating cups. Until Hass boomed out a cheery “Welcome, welcome! What can I get for you today?” Instantly the patron would perk up as if he had belonged there his entire life. Even though I didn’t know anyone except Haas there, I felt as welcome as spring standing there that day.
Haas obtained his brewing license on April 7 and calls that his opening day. Although he serviced his first establishment account in May.
When I first talked to Hass last year, his beers were pouring from 10 different taps in five establishments, and all but one of those is still pouring it. “At the end of this year, starting into next year, I’ll have maybe two dozen, and am even looking at 40 taps here,” says Haas of the popularity of his excellent beer in the community.
I’m not sure if Haas is more passionate about his beer or his community, although unequivocally, they’re inseparable. In any small community, beer quickly becomes woven into the fabric that makes up the place’s character. People flock to a brewery not to get hammered and escape life, but for the opposite reason: to meet other people and fully engage in it. Stoney Creek is an excellent example.
After a winter hiatus, Seward Brewing Company is also about to open its doors again. This year, Slater is opening May 1, and I’m thinking I might just drive down there for that event, too. Experiences like last weekend have me warming up to the little Hamlet that’s been too easy to pass up until now.
Haas made the conscious decision to stay open over the winter. This act isn’t taken lightly in Seward, where many other businesses hibernate. His wife Stacy chided him somewhat incredulously at the notion.
“Maybe it was only eight to twelve hours a week that we were open, but we had a steady crowd of people just wanting to get out and about and gather and do something,” says Hass of the success.
Again, for Hass, it’s all about community, and celebrating winter is a part of that.
“Seward’s a year-round town with a summer problem,” Hass told me last year. “While the summers are amazing, so are the winters.”
Hass knows this through not-so-much purposeful relationship building with an agenda, but from following where his beer’s taken him in the community, as more and more locales ask for his beer.
“Each place I tried to go, I wanedt to learn about the relationships that establish partnerships over time,” says Haas.
An establishment isn’t just an owner trying to make a buck. It’s a microcosm and best run like a family with a shared vision and goal. These establishments are comprised of both big and small social networks, and getting to know what works best for each individual creates brand loyalty.
Hass has mastered this concept, no doubt. He’s never really had to ask anyone to stock his beer. Instead, most clients have come to him screaming, “I want it. Whatever you have, I want to pour it!”
It started with the Cookery & Oyster Bar, and the relationship between Kevin and Stacey lane started long before Hass even had a license to brew. They waited for his beer and put it on when it first started pouring. Firbrand BBQ’s Chad and Stephanie Higgins expressed interest Hass created Bear Mountian Black for them to pair with their Amarillo, Texas-inspired cuisine. Then in quick succession came the Resurrection Roadhouse/Windsong Lodge, the Highliner Restaurant, Exit Glacier Salmon Bake Restaurant and Pub, Freedom Fighters Bar and Grill, the Alehouse, and the iconic Thorn’s showcase Lounge and Restaurant. Look for a Stoney Creek brew as a feature on the Major Marine excursion boats this year.
Most notably for Hass was the competition – Seward Brewing Company and Erik Slater – approaching him instead of the other way around. “He called me and asked, ‘do you have anything you can share with me,’” says Haas. That started an incredible relationship that was already growing between the two. “I would have never asked him to pour a beer of mine; that’s sacred ground,” says Haas. “Erik and I make an excellent community team, and I’m indebted to him for all of the help and support he’s graciously given me before and since I got started.”
What lies ahead for Stoney Creek? “I don’t have a long-term strategy other than ‘how do I get to be a bigger part of this community,’” says Haas.
Looking back, Haas is unabashedly proud. “Seward’s trying to grow as a community and we’re grateful that people are coming down to fish, hike, be outdoors. There are great businesses that are starting and growing and people are coming down to give Seward a look. And, we’re happy to be a part of it. I’m pretty lucky that I can build this little piece of the community out here.”
In a late-afternoon call after I returned from my visit, Haas was tinkering in the brewhouse fussing with getting his bigger brewing system up and running, while modifying the space to make everything fit. Still, he took time out to chat.
“I’m a little overwhelmed and so lucky my wife Janice is so supportive of all of this, and look! My brother took some time off and flew all the way up here to let me show the place off while he’s helping me out. It feels good to be in this place, looking back on all of it,” he says.
Don’t expect Stoney Creek Beers to show up in Anchorage or anywhere outside the cozy confines of Seward. That’s where it was born, where it’s growing, and where it belongs. It’s time for a road trip. Check out Stoney Creek Brew House and Seward Brewing Company early in May. Do it when the weather is as good as what I experienced; you’ll love Alaska even more for the entirety of the experience.