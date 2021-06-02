In less than a month, Dave Bronson will take over as the next Mayor of Anchorage and given this reality it is critical for Bronson to make good appointments in his administration.
Presently he has assembled a transition team that is currently working on developing policy recommendations for him. The work the transition team is doing is good work and whatever policy recommendations are made will be good ones for him and his appointed officials to follow. But in implementing policy it is important for a leader in an executive position to have good people around him to provide guidance in his duties.
In terms of finding good people to serve in an executive branch capacity there is an important trait that Bronson should be looking for and that is people who will not stroke his ego but who will convey their honest opinion at all times. A good historical example of wise leadership in times of crisis is Abraham Lincoln. When he put together his cabinet at the beginning of the Civil War he chose political rivals to serve as his cabinet officers. The reason he did this was so he would have honest conversations within his administration on the state of affairs. Because the men he chose had challenged him before in the political arena he knew they would not hesitate to call him out on a decision that they felt was wrong.
The choice that Lincoln made ended up serving him well as the cabinet he put together helped him develop a winning strategy for ending the Civil War. Dave Bronson should follow the example of Lincoln and bring his former political rivals into his administration in key positions to help him advance his policy agenda. Chief among those rivals are Mike Robbins and Bill Evans, who ran against him in the April 6 general election. There are two positions that Bronson should consider in regards to both of these men and they are city manager and director of the office of management and budget. In the case of the city manager position that should go to Mike Robbins for a few reasons. First and foremost Mike is a businessman who has been working with clients in this town for over thirty years. This background in working with employees and customers to create value for others is what has defined Robbins career in business. As city manager he will be someone who will work to find ways to make city government more efficient and will hold others accountable for their stewardship of taxpayer resources.
He will also not be afraid to remove individuals under his authority who display incompetence in their roles. In terms of Bill Evans the reason he would be good to handle the office of management and budget is because he understands the city budget process and would be someone who can craft a good budget for the city. When Evans served on the Anchorage Assembly he worked on the city budget and became a hawk on city fiscal policy and called out the Berkowitz administration on a regular basis for bad policy.
Serving in a Bronson Administration where he could set fiscal policy and back up Mike Robbins in finding efficiencies in city government would be invaluable. It is critical for the Bronson transition team to begin the conversations with both men and see where they are at. It is important for Bronson to bring together a great team to get the city back on track. Robbins and Evans can be a part of the positive change that the campaign promised.
The time to reach out to them begins now along with the effort to make Anchorage the safe, prosperous, and vibrant city it once was.