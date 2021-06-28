Currently the incoming administration of Dave Bronson is developing a plan to address the homelessness problem in Anchorage. Currently the director of the homelessness policy committee of the Bronson transition team is floating a proposal for a new mass shelter and resource hub for that population. While this is an interesting idea and the administration has made tackling homelessness a priority there is a stark reality that the incoming administration must face. That reality is that state involvement in solving the homelessness problem is going to be needed sooner rather than later.
The reason for this in due in large part to the finances of the city. Currently all of the services being provided to the homelessness population is being paid for with federal funds. Those funds will eventually dry up and the city will be left holding the bag on those costs. There will be two options facing the Bronson administration at that point: they can either attempt to raise property taxes to pay for more infrastructure for the homeless or they can go to the state for financial assistance. In the case of property taxes the administration is faced with a city that is recovering from the impacts of the global pandemic and a weak economy even before the arrival of COVID-19.
Also complicating matters is the fact that Bronson ran on a platform of not raising property taxes. Given the financial and political realities of city government the new administration is going to have to do outreach at the state level to get funding and infrastructure to tackle the homelessness situation. What the new administration needs to ask from the state is funding for a new state mental hospital to house the chronically mentally ill living on the streets who cannot care for themselves. With a robust state mental hospital and everything that goes with it the Bronson administration cannot get a handle on the mental health challenges within the homelessness population. Bronson should meet with Gov. Dunleavy and lay out the case for a new mental hospital and increased investment from the state to help not only Anchorage but other cities in Alaska deal with the chronic mentally ill.
Aside from this, Bronson should begin meeting with members of the Anchorage legislative delegation to get their support on both funding for a new mental hospital, as well as changing the statutes in regards to mental illness.
Rep. Matt Claman is someone the mayor-elect’s team should be speaking to already. The mental illness statutes in this state have not been updated since the 1970’s and they need to be changed so that involuntary commitment can be made easier on the part of local governments to get the chronically mentally ill in permanent medical care. As the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Claman can lead the legal changes that have to be made in this regard. He is a very smart man who is respected because of his intelligence and moderate political sensibilities.
Bronson can get the ball rolling if members of the governor’s administration reach out to him and starts building a relationship to accomplish this goal. The other key members of the Anchorage delegation to meet with are Senators Natasha von Imhof and Tom Begich.
Von Imhof is a leader within the Senate Majority and has experience with the Department of Health budget. She understands the need for the state to be involved in the homelessness conversation many communities are having. She can work on figuring out how the state can pay for and develop the infrastructure to provide assistance to communities.
Begich has been dealing with the homelessness issue in Anchorage for the last 25 years — first as a community activist and now as an elected official. He understands the scope of the problem and is also a leader in the Senate who can make the case for the state to be involved in helping communities. He can be a powerful advocate for the Bronson administration in the legislature if they will reach out to him and build a good relationship starting now.
One thing that is clear that the administration cannot tackle this problem alone and must involve the governor and the legislature in the conversation. If the administration fails to do this then they will fail to tackle the problem of the chronic mentally ill and will leave the problem for another administration to deal with. The goal needs to be meeting the challenge head on and building relationships with the right legislators to help end a crisis in our midst.