Sarah Palin, former Republican Governor of Alaska and Vice Presidential Candidate, coined the term “death panels” when she alleged in 2009 that proposed legislation would create a “death panel” of bureaucrats who would carry out triage and ultimately decide whether Americans — such as the elderly, or children with Down syndrome — were “worthy of medical care.” Of course, Palin’s “death panel” assertion had no basis in reality, even though it was trumpeted by conservative media outlets such as Rush Limbaugh and even after conservative op-eds jumped on board with Palin’s deranged attack on then-President Barack Obama, who was working to bring healthcare to all Americans.
Eleven years later, the Republican party hasn’t changed much — at least not for the better, as the party has become synonymous with spreading baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud, the armed January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection and nearly every aspect of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yesterday, Alaska’s largest hospital, Providence Alaska Medical Center, announced they had implemented “crisis standards of care” (CSC). We have arrived at a crisis point at which patients’ medical and health needs exceed health care system resources, and focus shifts from optimizing individual care to maximizing population health outcomes.
This is a fancy way of saying that Providence’s health system is overwhelmed and doesn’t have the resources to care for everyone who needs it.
The current situation at Providence is not only tragic, but a tragedy that was largely preventable if only Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and “Save Anchorage” backed Anchorage Mayor David Bronson had been more insistent that Alaskans get vaccinated and wear masks instead of blithely inferring Alaskans do so as a matter of “personal choice.” Leaving mask-wearing and vaccinations to a subset of individuals who three weeks ago made a run to buy the livestock dewormer Ivermectin was, perhaps, an unwise move by Alaska’s two most influential Republican politicians.
Anchorage Healthcare Workers attended last evening’s assembly meeting, hoping to raise awareness about the crisis hospitals now face. One of those healthcare workers was Dr. Ryan Webb, who told the assembly and Mayor Bronson that they were “terrified as physicians and nurses” about not having the resources available to them to take care of patients.
But the pleas of healthcare workers who are drowning in a flood of unvaccinated COVID patients did not move Anchorage’s MAGA Mayor, who before the assembly meeting concluded, issued a press release in which he doubled down on his refusal to mandate masks or COVID-19 vaccines, once again citing personal choice, privacy and the independent health care decisions of citizens.
In response to Mayor Bronson’s assertion that hospital capacity issues were caused by nurses leaving their jobs over vaccination requirements, Anchorage’s doctors have begun speaking out against Bronson’s unfounded allegations.
“Nurses here are not leaving because of the vaccine mandates. They’re leaving because they’re overwhelmed by the emotional toll it’s taking,” said Dr. Leslie Gonsette in a phone interview with Anchorage Daily News yesterday.
Mayor Bronson’s inaction on COVID-19, coupled with last night’s press release, affirms that it is ‘well with his soul’ that Providence is now making decisions about who gets treated and who does not — because ‘Delta’ Dave Bronson has a lot to lose in the political shortterm by enacting any kind of COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
Bronson is beholden to his rabid misinformation army of “Save Anchorage” supporters and continues to prioritize his political base over the health and safety of Anchorage’s citizens. “Save Anchorage” has long asserted it was a “grassroots” movement — a difficult assertion for many to swallow when the Facebook account of the former Social Media Director of the Alaska Republican Party created the group — inviting in various Alaska politicos almost immediately after its creation.
The COVID war has taken on a new form, wholly politicized by Republican governors and mayors who prioritize the interests of local businesses over the needs of Alaska’s healthcare heroes who are now working under the worst healthcare conditions Anchorage has seen since the pandemic began.
Bronson is playing politics with all of our lives — forcing doctors to to make the tough call so that he doesn’t have to.