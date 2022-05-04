Dear Oskar,
I am a mother of two young children, a wife, an employee, a daughter, a friend, and so on. How do I balance the multiple parts of myself?
Sincerely,
Needing some balance!
Dear Needing some balance,
Welcome to life! What a beautiful universal dilemma to have so much abundance. How do you make time for it all? The simple answer is: You do, and you don’t.
Society tells us that if we keep up with the Joneses (or the Kardashians), we will be rewarded with the perfect happy life. I mean, all anyone has to do is look at some social media outlet, and instantly they’ll be able to feel the inferiority complex that somehow they aren’t getting it right or doing enough. I certainly bought into all that insane thinking for most of my life. I tried to do everything all the time: be a friend, a worker, a daughter, a sister, a bill-payer, a cook, a cleaner, a partner, and eventually a parent all at once. Yet, I constantly felt like a failure.
One day, my husband found me weeping on our kitchen floor with a cookbook in my hands. “What’s wrong?” he asked. I pointed to the book, which was about how to make the perfect nutritious meal for your toddler and young child. It had stunning pictures and made everything about prepping and cooking seem so simple. I cooked for my family what I (now) know were lovely meals, but looking over the perfectly prepared vegetables on those pages, I lost it and went down another rabbit hole of feeling like a failure and not being enough. That night and most nights, I would drop down in my bed, go through all the details of my day, and mark where I had failed to be perfect. I would promise myself I would do better the next day, only to find that I had failed again the next night.
I kept pushing for this perfect life when (luckily) I had my first miscarriage, and I finally broke down. The golden idol of perfection smashed before me, and I was forced to face myself or continue with my painful life—which didn’t even include great underwear that fit me! I asked myself a very simple question: What was at the core of what I really wanted in life? The answer was connection! My balancing/getting it right dilemma had become about fitting in everything and everyone so that my life could look good from the outside, which would give me happiness on the inside. It was all backward!
After some soul searching, I realized I had agency over my life. It felt like a bold move to make my own rules, but losing that child helped me realize how fragile life really was. I finally got that life is the most precious gift, and I wanted a life with connection, not just being—or even looking—perfect. It was my precious life, not anyone else’s, and I would live it according to what was right for me.
So now, I start each day with 15 minutes of meditation and then a prayer to guide me towards a day full of love and service. After that, I get out my metaphorical balancing scale. The counterweights that always go on the left side are flexibility, acceptance, appreciation, laughter, self-love, connection, and compassion.
These attributes give all the counterweights on the right side meaning because a life without meaning is not a life I can live. On the right side, I put the weights I need for that day and that day only. I consider all the things I want and need to do, such as looking after my kids, working, connecting to loving people, being a friend, cooking, taking care of my home, and finding joy.
I make a mental note of things that I HAVE to do on that day—like a big deadline or an event for my kids. Those weights are heavier than the others. Then I look at the other things I have for the day: relationships, exercise, laughter, work, and so on, and I assign them weights for that day and that day only.
I try to live within 24 hours because it helps me acknowledge that life should be taken only one day at a time. That means I must be flexible about how things happen. Sometimes, if I want to exercise and connect with my friends or family, I must do them at the same time—I might ride my bike and talk to the people on the phone all at the same time. Or maybe to ensure my day has joy and pleasure, I will cook with my headphones on, listening to music and dancing while I stir my rice. There are days when I bike to school instead of taking the subway because I want to get in my exercise. It’s my puzzle to put together any way I choose— there is no “wrong way” for me to do the things I want to experience in my life. I
Of course, life is life, and sometimes it snows in the middle of a sunny day, or one of my kids might bust their head open or come down with the flu. Maybe a friend desperately needs me, a client needs a session immediately, or some other kind of normal REAL life happens. I used to become overwhelmed when the plans of my perfect day fell apart, but not anymore because I have my counterweights for that. Flexibility reminds me that I can change with life. Laughter can remind me that my world has not crumbled. Compassion helps me when I break down and cry because I took too much on. And connection reminds me to stop and connect to my breath and reach out to a friend to acknowledge I am not alone. Lastly, appreciation reminds me that this IS life and what a gift it is.
Now when I go to sleep at night, I reflect on the joys of my day. I am able to remember the hugs and kisses with my kids, how we laughed at dinner (so what if the chicken wasn’t perfect?), the conversation with another human that made me think in a new way, the flowers I saw on the street, and my comfy bed. My life does not look like the perfect Instagram feed, nor do I always get to do everything I want. But my relationship with myself is real, and so are my relationships with the people in my life. For me, that’s the goal of a balanced life.