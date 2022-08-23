Wicked Wanda_August 23 2022_OS20220816-0862-2 copy.jpg

Wicked Wanda at the Birdhouse. August 23, 2022.

 Shipe Shots Photography

Wanda Prince’s flaming red manicured nails and an engraved golden ring with the word “Chilkoot’s” peep out from underneath her long black jacket as she reaches for her glass of wine. It’s a slow Monday night at Koot’s, but Prince blends in so well with the surrounding bar that if it weren’t for her nails, you might miss her entirely. But once you grab a seat next to this vivacious 87-year-old, you’ll never overlook her presence again.

“My first night on the job, I had a guy come in and ask me to show him my boobs for $5. Since I didn’t actually know how to bartend and didn’t want to make a drink, I pulled up my shirt and let him have it. Mind you, I have great boobs,” proclaims Prince within minutes of our introduction. “You know, I was even on ‘Girls Gone Wild.’ They made me the promo for Alaska.”



