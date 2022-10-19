Despite her calm demeanor, Kendra Arciniega is not the kind of person who likes riding in the passenger seat of life. Instead, she prefers to floor the car, expertly dodging a slew of obstacles that try their best to slow her down. Arciniega is on a mission to bring Latin X and queer artists to the forefront of Anchorage's sometimes clique-ridden art scene, and with her wife Mercedes at her side, nothing can stop her.
"I grew up never feeling connected to Anchorage," Arciniega explained over a horchata at Cafecito Bonito. "Honestly, I hated it here. So, I moved away, went to college, lived in LA for a bit, and then decided it was time to reclaim Anchorage."
But Arciniega didn't return home to Alaska without leaving an indelible mark on LA. She has produced content for 20th Century Fox Television, Dodo Productions, and most recently worked on the 2015 romantic comedy, The Wedding Invitation, starring Eoin Macken (NBC's The Night Shift) and Camille Guaty (MTV's Happyland, CBS' Scorpion). In addition, she's worked with several industry talents, such as cinematographer Alicia Robbins and actors Aasha Davis, Adam Sinclair, Maria Russell, and Johnathan Lipnicki. Arciniega was also named one of Fullscreen's Top 10 Filmmakers to Watch in 2014 and won Web Fest awards for her original web series, CTRL.ALT.DEL, which garnered international popularity.
When reminded of her accomplishments in a highly competitive TV and film industry, Arciniega nonchalantly shrugs.
"Yeah, I guess I did a lot," she explained flatly.
Arciniega is proud of what she has done in the past, but she's also not one to look in the rearview mirror and rest on her laurels. So, when she received a Rasmuson Foundation Individual Artist Award in 2021, she pushed the gas pedal to the floorboard and hasn't slowed down since.
"I formed Arciniega Street Productions with my wife to help support the artist grant. It's kind of developed into a much larger project than I thought it would, but [my wife] Mercedes and I got sick of trying to find the community we wanted to be a part of and decided we should just create it," said Arciniega.
The foundation of Arciniega's community – Drag Loteria – was crafted with coffee beans, drag queens, and a whole lot of Mexican candy.
"Loteria, or Bingo, is a really big part of Latin X culture, and I am very connected to my San Antonio roots. So, what better way to combine my heritage and my queerness than with Drag Loteria," said Arciniega.
Featuring a revolving cast of Latin X and BIPOC performers, Drag Loteria has become one of the hottest tickets in town.
"Really, I didn't expect Drag Loteria to be selling out every show. It started so humbly as an impromptu Pride party for friends, and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger," said Arciniega.
The success of Loteria has ignited another fire in Arciniega. This time, she's focused on spotlighting the oft-overlooked R&B music scene.
"Several years ago, we worked with a local R&B artist and managed her for a summer. It was really frustrating to see how it was like pulling teeth to get local venues to give a shit about her when she's easily one of the best vocalists in town in the state," explained an impassioned Arciniega. "A lot of the venues just weren't willing to pay what these artists are worth, and that was really disheartening. They were like, 'We can give you $200 for a three-piece band.' Like, that's crazy!"
Tired of trying to bang down locked doors, Arciniega decided to build her master key – Lights Down Low. An intimate listening-room concert series, Lights Down Low has introduced Anchorage to rising R&B stars Chris Hawk and Denali. The series has also spotlighted Anchorage's queen of soul, Dawn McClain.
"We basically are envisioning the Anchorage that we needed when we were younger by creating the community that we needed when we were younger growing up," explained Arciniega before taking a final sip of her horchata.
Placing her empty cup on the table, Arciniega deeply sighs before saying, "It feels good to be producing shows that we would want to go to – we are reclaiming our space one event at a time."
Support Arciniega Street Productions by following them on social media @ArciniegaStreet.
Backstories is part of a by-weekly column profiling Alaskans (and the occasional visitor) in 750 words or less.