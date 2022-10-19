IMG_3871.JPG




Despite her calm demeanor, Kendra Arciniega is not the kind of person who likes riding in the passenger seat of life. Instead, she prefers to floor the car, expertly dodging a slew of obstacles that try their best to slow her down. Arciniega is on a mission to bring Latin X and queer artists to the forefront of Anchorage's sometimes clique-ridden art scene, and with her wife Mercedes at her side, nothing can stop her.

"I grew up never feeling connected to Anchorage," Arciniega explained over a horchata at Cafecito Bonito. "Honestly, I hated it here. So, I moved away, went to college, lived in LA for a bit, and then decided it was time to reclaim Anchorage."



