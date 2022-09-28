OS20220916-4518 copy.jpg
O'Hara Shipe - Shipe Shots Photography




Sometimes, when John Sharify – or Shahab as he is known to his close friends and family –  meets new people, he likes to play a game.

“If you had to guess, would you think that English was my third language,” he asked me over a cup of coffee at Cafecito Bonito two weeks ago.



Tags

Load comments