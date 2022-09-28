Sometimes, when John Sharify – or Shahab as he is known to his close friends and family – meets new people, he likes to play a game.
“If you had to guess, would you think that English was my third language,” he asked me over a cup of coffee at Cafecito Bonito two weeks ago.
A brief silence ensued as I tried to find well-hidden cultural clues in his dress and appearance. But there were none to be found. After all, Sharify has made a career out of seamlessly assimilating.
“My first language was French. My second was Farsi,” Sharify explained with a warm smile before sipping his piping hot coffee.
His manner was gentle, and his eyes were full of earnest excitement when he asked me about my own backstory. “Tell me about your days as a pro hockey player,” he said before I could follow up about his language proficiency. With the simplest of prompts, Sharify skillfully enticed me to open up about the entirety of my life.
30 minutes and one double-chocolate brownie later, the spell Sharify had cast over me dissipated and I remembered why we had agreed to get coffee in the first place – I had intended to interview him about his new appointment as the Atwood Chair of Journalism.
As one of the most honored broadcast journalists and documentary filmmakers in the country, Sharify knows all too well the ability of a story to connect two strangers. In fact, he has 79 Emmy awards, nine Edward R. Murrow awards, and a DuPont Columbia award – the broadcast equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize – to prove it.
“I’m curious. Like you are curious. I wanted to know about your hockey – I wanted to know about you before we talked about me. I mean, I always want to know things. It’s how you connect with people and how you lift the veil,” Sharify explained in what is best described as a one-on-one masterclass in journalism.
Sharify’s inquisitive nature and love of storytelling began at an early age. A well-known Iranian poet, writer, and philosopher, Sharify’s father, Dr. Nasser Sharify, was the first to instill the gift of gab in his son.
“I think writing, and the love of words has always been in my DNA,” explained Sharify. “I was fortunate to come from that kind of talent.”
Indeed, talent runs deeply in the Sharify bloodline. Before his passing in 2013, Sharify’s father was awarded the American Library Association Award, the Kaula Gold Medal, which is given annually to a single international leader or scholar in the world, and The Shah’s Crown Medal. He is also considered the father of International Librarianship. Of course, having a famous father came with a caveat.
“When I first started working in the New York City market, I wanted to get feedback from my father on my reports because he would get to see me on TV every night. And he would always say, ‘Son, you look tired, and I didn’t like that tie.’ It was like, ‘Dad, you’re a Ph.D., can you please give me some feedback about the stories,’” exclaimed Sharify with a laugh.
But it wasn’t until Sharify relocated to Seattle that his dedication to developing his craft finally struck a chord with his father.
“I used to send him tapes and one time, my father saw a piece that I did, and he said, ‘Son, that was great. There was not one extra word.’ And that was an epiphany for me, and it was a defining moment in my career. Of course, that should always be the goal – to deliver a script without a single extra word,” explained Sharify.
Although he admits that the absence of superfluous words doesn’t always happen, he has carefully honed his editorial voice over the past 40 years and closely approximates the art of saying just enough.
“When I approach a story, it’s not enough to say how someone feels or what they are thinking. You have to show it. That’s where the magic really happens,” Sharify declared before switching the focus back to my career.
Again, the Shah of Blah expertly demonstrated his uncanny ability to know exactly when to stop.
